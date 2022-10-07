Read full article on original website
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
The Stranger
Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes
For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
Daylight saving time: Will Washington ‘fall back’ next month?
SEATTLE — In 2019, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill into law to keep Washington in daylight saving time year-round. Yet the state has continued to set its clocks back when DST ends each November. Why?. While federal law allows states to opt into standard time permanently, the reverse...
'I will be homeless': Dozens of North Portland low-income tenants protest nearly 50% rent increase
PORTLAND, Ore — Dozens of low-income tenants and supporters filled the sidewalk outside Prescott apartments in North Portland on Monday morning to protest a recent rent increase of nearly 50%, asking the management company to reduce it to 5%. "My rent is almost doubling," said Kelsey Schreiner. She has...
Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown
Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following...
Readers respond: Bottle Bill isn’t the problem
Andrew Lyons raises some important problems in his Oct. 3 letter (“Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions”). But the problems he identifies are our lack of resources for people dealing with drug addiction, not the Bottle Bill. The Bottle Bill is the reason Oregon can...
Candidate: No more 'pay for play' parks in Oregon City
Karla Laws says she will continue to fight against fees, support nonprofits that build communityI'm seeking to empower resident voices in city government and city operations as an Oregon City commissioner. I'm concerned about the city government's lack of connection with residents. In seeking positive change, I'd like to address resident concerns on infill and consider resident input in development. With a bachelor's degree in business supply-chain logistics management and a background in financial reporting, I'll aim for transparent financial reports and understandable annual budgets for residents. My focus is to address the dysfunction between the city's administration and citizens,...
Evacuations ordered for Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain
Evacuation notices were issued for more than 100 homes in Clark County Monday night as the wildfire burning near Larch Mountain exploded to 250 acres.
KTVZ
Oregon DHS seeks public comment on change in funding formula for programs serving older adults
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is seeking public comment by Monday, Nov. 7, on the formula used to determine funding levels for some programs serving older adults. The formula is used by the ODHS Office of Aging and People with Disabilities to allocate federal...
Feds deny offering ‘golden ticket’ to cooperating witness in Hoover gang trial
Keith Byron Woody Jr., an Unthank Park Hustler aligned with the Hoover gang, detailed his criminal past as he took the witness stand for more than five hours over two days: from firing a gun inside the Lloyd Center mall at age 17 to a string of violent armed pharmacy robberies and finally shooting and killing a Milwaukie man hiding inside a bathroom.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Portland’s Comparative Dearth of Police Officers
Last week, WW reported that Portland now has 1.2 police officers for every 1,000 people in the city (“Minimum Force,” Sept. 28). Using 2020 federal data, we crunched the numbers to see how Portland now fares compared with other large U.S. cities. The national average is 2.4 officers per 1,000, according to the FBI. The median among the top 50 largest cities is 1.8. Portland ranks 48th out of 50 cities in cops per capita. Here’s what our readers had to say:
nbc16.com
Biden to travel to Portland on Friday
Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
MyNorthwest.com
Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state
The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
kptv.com
Tenants at N. Portland apartment complex rally against $400 rent increase
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a north Portland apartment building are rallying Monday against a massive increase to their rent. The tenants at The Prescott, located at 1450 North Prescott, are demanding their $400 rent increases be rescinded. The tenants received notice of the increase on...
thereflector.com
Longtime North Clark County fire chief dies
The former chief of northeast Clark County’s emergency medical services district as well as one of the region’s fire departments has died. On Oct. 5, both North Country EMS and Clark County Fire District 13 announced the passing of Tom McDowell. During his 47-year public safety career, he served as chief of both departments and as the leader of the all-volunteer Volcano Rescue Team.
Map shows how Oregon home prices vary widely by county
Scenery, a sense of community and good schools are influential factors when looking for a place to live. But location is the top driver, up or down, of the market value of a residential property. Median sale prices across Oregon in September ranged from $167,000 in Wheeler County to $965,000...
