Vancouver, WA

thelundreport.org

PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”

Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
VANCOUVER, WA
The Stranger

Washington Needs to Tax Empty Homes

For a variety of reasons, homes go vacant. Landlords evict renters. Artists and service workers get priced out. Mortgage companies foreclose on people with disabilities and seniors, and the multinational firms that take possession of their former houses often let them sit empty to accrue value. In a state where marijuana is legal, Black and brown merchants in the drug trade are still disproportionately incarcerated. And people expire–in accidents with cars, as victims of gun violence, in “suicides of despair,” or because of one pandemic or another.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks

First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Oregonian

Microchip’s new Oregon factory could be $3 billion, employ 650; lawmakers seek quick action from Gov. Kate Brown

Oregon civic leaders say the new factory Microchip Technology is contemplating for its Gresham site could be a $3 billion investment someday employing 650. “The expansion will make an extraordinary difference in Gresham, East Multnomah County, in Oregon, and in national chip production,” the leaders wrote in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown that The Oregonian/OregonLive obtained. “We want to see Oregon workers help fix our global supply chain issues.”
GRESHAM, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Bottle Bill isn’t the problem

Andrew Lyons raises some important problems in his Oct. 3 letter (“Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions”). But the problems he identifies are our lack of resources for people dealing with drug addiction, not the Bottle Bill. The Bottle Bill is the reason Oregon can...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Candidate: No more 'pay for play' parks in Oregon City

Karla Laws says she will continue to fight against fees, support nonprofits that build communityI'm seeking to empower resident voices in city government and city operations as an Oregon City commissioner. I'm concerned about the city government's lack of connection with residents. In seeking positive change, I'd like to address resident concerns on infill and consider resident input in development. With a bachelor's degree in business supply-chain logistics management and a background in financial reporting, I'll aim for transparent financial reports and understandable annual budgets for residents. My focus is to address the dysfunction between the city's administration and citizens,...
OREGON CITY, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Portland’s Comparative Dearth of Police Officers

Last week, WW reported that Portland now has 1.2 police officers for every 1,000 people in the city (“Minimum Force,” Sept. 28). Using 2020 federal data, we crunched the numbers to see how Portland now fares compared with other large U.S. cities. The national average is 2.4 officers per 1,000, according to the FBI. The median among the top 50 largest cities is 1.8. Portland ranks 48th out of 50 cities in cops per capita. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Biden to travel to Portland on Friday

Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state

The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Tenants at N. Portland apartment complex rally against $400 rent increase

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Dozens of people living in a north Portland apartment building are rallying Monday against a massive increase to their rent. The tenants at The Prescott, located at 1450 North Prescott, are demanding their $400 rent increases be rescinded. The tenants received notice of the increase on...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Longtime North Clark County fire chief dies

The former chief of northeast Clark County’s emergency medical services district as well as one of the region’s fire departments has died. On Oct. 5, both North Country EMS and Clark County Fire District 13 announced the passing of Tom McDowell. During his 47-year public safety career, he served as chief of both departments and as the leader of the all-volunteer Volcano Rescue Team.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
The Oregonian

Map shows how Oregon home prices vary widely by county

Scenery, a sense of community and good schools are influential factors when looking for a place to live. But location is the top driver, up or down, of the market value of a residential property. Median sale prices across Oregon in September ranged from $167,000 in Wheeler County to $965,000...

