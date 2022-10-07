Read full article on original website
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Public meeting planned on NM 15 spill
R. Marley, LLC, the trucking company responsible for the spill — and now, the cleanup — of hundreds to thousands of gallons of emulsified oil that spilled from an overturned tanker truck on N.M. 15 last month, will convene a public meeting Tuesday, with the goal of briefing interested residents about the ongoing cleanup. The meeting will take place tonight from 6 to 8 at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center, where company representatives will be present to answer the public’s questions.
KRQE News 13
Eastern New Mexico may be safe from possible rolling blackouts
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the state’s biggest power provider shuts down one of its coal-fired power plants, many in the state worry about possible rolling blackouts. One part of the state may be spared any problems. “We’re feeling pretty good about where we are from a planning...
Second tribe in New Mexico set to open Tesla dealership in 2023
Construction is underway in Santa Ana Pueblo for Tesla’s second car dealership facility in New Mexico. A sleek 35,000 square foot facility is expected to open in May 2023, acting as a sales, service and delivery center. When the facility opens up, Tesla will have centers near three major...
Kearney Hub
US shift away from coal hits tribal community in New Mexico
KIRTLAND, N.M. — The clamor of second graders breaking away from lessons to form lunch lines has gotten quieter in a rural New Mexico community, where families losing coal jobs have been forced to pack up and leave in search of work. At Judy Nelson Elementary, 1 in 4...
electrek.co
Tesla doubles down on tribal land loophole to get around dumb direct-sale ban
Tesla has doubled down on its plan to build sales and service centers on tribal land as a loophole to get around New Mexico’s dumb direct-sale ban. New Mexico, like a few other states, still has laws prohibiting direct sales of electric vehicles to the public without going through third-party dealerships.
Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
Governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former territorial governors as offensive, saying rescinding the proclamations would help to heal old wounds and strengthen bonds with Native American communities. “The government of New Mexico has not always respected the importance and sovereignty of our Native American citizens, and our history is sadly stained with cruel mistreatment of Native Americans,” Lujan Grisham wrote in an executive order issued on Indigenous Peoples Day. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is running for reelection, pointed to counties within the territory that once offered bounties for scalps of Apache men and women.
KOAT 7
New Mexico sees historic monsoon season
New Mexico got some much-needed rain this summer. Our monsoon season typically runs from June 15 to Sept. 30, and this year for Albuquerque, it was historic. KOAT Meteorologist Eric Green says Duke City recorded 6.1 inches of rain this monsoon season. "We had a surprisingly good monsoon season. It...
Report: New Mexico teacher vacancies down 34%
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A new report from New Mexico State University shows that the number of job postings for teachers across the state has dropped over 30% since last year. The data suggests the state is on its way to reducing some recent teacher shortages, but there are some caveats. “Things are starting to level […]
KOAT 7
New Mexico Chile farmers impacted by Monsoon aftermath
SOCORRO, N.M. — The aftermath of Monsoon season has impacted New Mexico Chile farmers. Glen Duggins of Cinco Estrella Chile Farms said the rush of flood waters and heavy rain from this year's monsoon has destroyed his crops over the past few months. "The rain just kept coming and...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Constitutional Amendments: What you need to know
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When New Mexico voters go to the booth they are going to be asked a series of questions that could have ramifications on how politicians spend their money. Three constitutional amendments will appear on the ballot and two of them deal with how tax dollars are...
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
Nothing compares to a steak that is prepared properly and served in a nice ambiance, with your friends and family members by your side. If you too love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in New Mexico that you should visit because they are known to serve delicious food and provide amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s poor public sector labor laws
The Commonwealth Foundation is the larger, Pennsylvania-based version of the Rio Grande Foundation, a free market think tank. They recently produced a study (you can read it here) of state public bargaining laws. With the 2018 Janus decision by the US Supreme Court to end forced unionism for government workers, government employees have experienced an undisputed increase in freedom, but “Right to Work” is one of many state-level laws impacting worker freedom. Unfortunately (but unsurprisingly) New Mexico’s Democratic dominance has led to policies that are VERY beneficial to government employee unions.
KOAT 7
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham requests help from FBI law enforcement
Federal help could be coming to law enforcement in our state. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham requested additional FBI agents to help curb crime in New Mexico. Lujan Grisham filed this request on Oct. 4 as a letter to the U.S. Attorney General. In the letter, the Governor says a similar tactic cut homicides by 50% in Buffalo, New York.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Cannabis Sales Remain Steady In September
SANTA FE—The Cannabis Control Division of the Regulation and Licensing Department on Friday announced that during the month of September, licensed retailers around the state sold over $39 million in adult-use and medical cannabis combined. In September, adult-use cannabis sales topped moe than $24 million. The state’s population centers...
krwg.org
AG Balderas is among 4 finalists for president of Northern New Mexico College
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is a finalist for president of Northern New Mexico College. He's one of four people being considered for the post, along with Dr. Patricia Trujillo, the deputy secretary of the state’s Higher Education Department. The other two finalists...
kunm.org
Post-Roe, abortion is playing a central role in NM governor's race
With the right to an abortion now up to each state, and numerous surrounding states imposing total or partial bans, New Mexico has become a safe harbor in the Southwest for those seeking and providing abortion care. The issue has become a significant one in the race for governor. The...
Now Inslee Wants Washington to Ban Diesel Trucks
First it was adopting California's regulations, then moving to ban gas powered cars. Now, this new move by California could force Washington to ban diesel trucks also. What is In the California Diesel Truck Ban Proposal?. The proposal says "manufacturers couldn’t sell new medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks fueled by diesel...
In-person absentee voting begins for New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In-person absentee voting for New Mexico’s general election begins Tuesday in Bernalillo County. In-person absentee voting and same-day registration will be available October 11 – 21, weekdays from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Clark’s Annex (1500 Lomas NW) Also starting October 11, absentee ballots will start being mailed out to […]
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
