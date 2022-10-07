~Submitted by Stacy Parr-Paskali (for 17 Families ) As parents our primary job is to protect the health and well-being of our children. The proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension project and creation of a culvert on Concord Rd pose serious health risks to the children of Bedford Children’s Center. Construction would take place yards from where infants and toddlers sleep, play, and learn. Prolonged exposure to construction noise could cause permanent hearing damage and will disrupt sleep needed for healthy brain development. Even low-level, repetitive noise has been shown to cause stress and anxiety in young children. The dust produced could cause respiratory issues in developing lungs and the constant vibration of construction can result in headaches, nausea, and anxiety.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO