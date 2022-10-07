Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Parents of Bedford Children’s Center Concerned about Health Impacts from Bikeway Construction
~Submitted by Stacy Parr-Paskali (for 17 Families ) As parents our primary job is to protect the health and well-being of our children. The proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension project and creation of a culvert on Concord Rd pose serious health risks to the children of Bedford Children’s Center. Construction would take place yards from where infants and toddlers sleep, play, and learn. Prolonged exposure to construction noise could cause permanent hearing damage and will disrupt sleep needed for healthy brain development. Even low-level, repetitive noise has been shown to cause stress and anxiety in young children. The dust produced could cause respiratory issues in developing lungs and the constant vibration of construction can result in headaches, nausea, and anxiety.
Registration is Open for 2022 Bedford Community Santa Program
You may not have thought about your Halloween costumes yet, but Bedford elves are already busy looking toward December. The Bedford Community Santa program is heading into its 77th season of providing a Christmas Eve visit from Santa to the children of Bedford. Registration is open for the 2022 program on the bedfordsanta.com website.
Letter to the Editor: Preserve our Natural Landscape
I attended an Indigenous Peoples walking tour of Concord this summer with a group from First Parish Church. This was part of a year long church program inspired by Robyn Wall Kimmerer’s book, “Braiding Sweetgrass”, which highlights the reciprocal relationship of humanity to the rest of the living world.
Letter to the Editor: Opposed to Paving the Reformatory Branch Trail
Recent events remind me of the 1970s Joni Mitchell song, Big Yellow Taxi. The song’s most recognizable refrain is ‘They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.’ Little did I know how that song would become relevant so many years later. I am one of a...
Department Cites Dias, Gonzalez, as Firefighters-of-the-Year
Editor’s Note: The Bedford Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with an open house featuring pumpkin decorating and a truck wash from noon to 3 pm on Sat., October 8. Charlie Dias and Chris Gonzalez were recognized as co-Firefighters-of-the-Year at the Bedford Fire Department’s annual Badge-Pinning and...
Smash it, don’t trash it! Pumpkin Smash, Saturday November 5, 2-4 pm
~ Submitted by Bedford Mothers Out Front and Bedford’s Energy and Sustainability Committee. A new and exciting fun way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins: bring your pumpkins to a community-wide pumpkin smash!. Let’s turn those jack o’ lanterns into compost, and have fun at the same time....
A Unique Tribute Culminates Celebration of Life
Dozens of classmates, railroad enthusiasts, and other relatives, friends, and admirers gathered Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to James A. Shea, the architect of Bedford’s Depot Park, who died unexpectedly three weeks earlier at age 63. But the day’s final, unique salute took place a little later in the...
Superintendent’s Update ~ October 7
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for October 7, 2022, focuses on Indigenous People’s Day; an Indigenous People’s Day event about Lacrosse; Road Work Updates; National Bullying Prevention Month; Digital Inclusion Week, COVID-19; Impact Aid Forms; Hispanic Heritage Month; JGMS Open House, Special Ed Director’s update, MCAS, and Davis Fall Festival.
Letter to the Editor: Selected Comments from Message Boards about Paved Bikeways
I have been reading letters to the editor and town material regarding the bikeway extension project ahead of town meeting next month. Curiously there is little data drawn upon from surrounding trails and the impact on safety. I read reviews of surrounding bikeways similar to what the town is proposing....
A Summer Working at Shawsheen Cemetery Inspires a Book
There’s a straight line from Greg Melville’s summer job in Bedford more than 30 years ago to the release of his latest book this week. Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries focuses on 18 cemeteries in the United States from architectural, political, and literary perspectives.
Three Bedford Women to Walk in the 16th Annual Runway for Recovery Fashion Show
Three Bedford women will be taking a detour from their regular routines on the night of Oct. 14 to walk the runway at the Westin Seaport as fashion models with a cause. All three raised their kids here, all have been active volunteers in town, and each one has survived breast cancer.
Tales of Old Billerica Road ~ Part One
~ Contributed by Donald Corey, Bedford Historical Society. Editor’s Note: This presentation was offered by Corey during the Society’s lecture in September, 2022. It’s a pleasure to be here today to help recognize the 40th anniversary of Carleton-Willard Village. I’d like to share some stories and history to give you a little background on this Old Billerica Road neighborhood as well as this property. A surprising amount of Billerica’s and Bedford’s history is related to its people and places. I’m going to start with some of its earliest history.
Bikeway Information Session Replete with Details, Opinions
The Select Board’s public information session on the proposed state-funded Minuteman Bikeway extension Thursday was replete with information. But many of the more than 75 residents attending had already staked out positions, and once the floor was opened for questions and comments, the event resembled a dress-rehearsal for the Nov. 14 special town meeting when the matter will be decided. Some two dozen residents who questioned and commented were pretty much evenly split, for and against.
FinCom’s Division on Articles Reflects Broader Local Differences
The Finance Committee Thursday failed to reach consensus on the major articles on the Nov. 14 special town meeting warrant. The committee’s practice is to make recommendations to town meeting voters. But Thursday, votes on the fire station and Minuteman Bikeway extension articles were 4-3. The Finance Committee has nine members, so a minimum of five votes is required for approval of any motion.
Donors make our Mission a Reality!
The Bedford Citizen’s ability to bring the news of Bedford to our community would not have been possible without the support and generosity of all of our donors and website sponsors. We extend our deepest thanks to all the people and companies who supported The Citizen during the third quarter of 2022.
Massport to Host Emergency Exercise at Hanscom Field ~Tuesday October 4
The Massachusetts Port Authority, alongside a number of mutual aid partners, will hold an. emergency response exercise on Tuesday, October 4th at Hanscom Field (BED). For the surrounding. communities, please be aware that there will be emergency vehicles from various agencies in the vicinity. The drill is required every three...
School Officials Propose Comprehensive Safety and Security Assessment
Local education officials want to immediately undertake a comprehensive examination of safety and security inside and outside the town’s four schoolhouses. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad said he will ask the School Committee to authorize spending up to $75,000 for the assessment. Conrad described the proposal to the Finance...
Former Missile Site Now “A Unique Research Lab; A Nice Little Community”
Not much has changed around the compound at the end of Old Causeway Road where a Nike missile installation helped protect the Boston area from enemy attacks, over five years beginning in November 1956. Externally, that is. Inside the drab concrete buildings and bunkers are the laboratories of Harvard University’s...
A “Yes” Vote Will Secure the Reformatory Branch Corridor for Bedford’s Future
The decision on the warrant at Special Town Meeting in November is not an approval or disapproval of the design of the shared use path improvement project. It is a vote to either ensure the entirety of Reformatory Branch Trail is owned by the town or to let stand an existing, but previously unknown condition, where ownership is split with over two dozen individual property owners that until recently did not understand their land rights and have not been paying property tax on that land.
Blandings Turtle Forum, Now on Zoom ~ 7 pm on Thursday, October 6
Bryan Windmiller’s talk about the Blanding’s Turtle has been moved to Zoom. The community is cordially invited to join the presentation at 7 pm on Thursday, Oct. 6:. One tap mobile: +13017158592 (Washington DC) or +13092053325, US. Prior coverage of Blanding’s turtles and Brian Windmiller’s work in The...
