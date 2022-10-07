ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Parents of Bedford Children’s Center Concerned about Health Impacts from Bikeway Construction

~Submitted by Stacy Parr-Paskali (for 17 Families ) As parents our primary job is to protect the health and well-being of our children. The proposed Minuteman Bikeway Extension project and creation of a culvert on Concord Rd pose serious health risks to the children of Bedford Children’s Center. Construction would take place yards from where infants and toddlers sleep, play, and learn. Prolonged exposure to construction noise could cause permanent hearing damage and will disrupt sleep needed for healthy brain development. Even low-level, repetitive noise has been shown to cause stress and anxiety in young children. The dust produced could cause respiratory issues in developing lungs and the constant vibration of construction can result in headaches, nausea, and anxiety.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Registration is Open for 2022 Bedford Community Santa Program

You may not have thought about your Halloween costumes yet, but Bedford elves are already busy looking toward December. The Bedford Community Santa program is heading into its 77th season of providing a Christmas Eve visit from Santa to the children of Bedford. Registration is open for the 2022 program on the bedfordsanta.com website.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Preserve our Natural Landscape

I attended an Indigenous Peoples walking tour of Concord this summer with a group from First Parish Church. This was part of a year long church program inspired by Robyn Wall Kimmerer’s book, “Braiding Sweetgrass”, which highlights the reciprocal relationship of humanity to the rest of the living world.
CONCORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Bedford, MA
Government
The Bedford Citizen

A Unique Tribute Culminates Celebration of Life

Dozens of classmates, railroad enthusiasts, and other relatives, friends, and admirers gathered Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to James A. Shea, the architect of Bedford’s Depot Park, who died unexpectedly three weeks earlier at age 63. But the day’s final, unique salute took place a little later in the...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ October 7

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for October 7, 2022, focuses on Indigenous People’s Day; an Indigenous People’s Day event about Lacrosse; Road Work Updates; National Bullying Prevention Month; Digital Inclusion Week, COVID-19; Impact Aid Forms; Hispanic Heritage Month; JGMS Open House, Special Ed Director’s update, MCAS, and Davis Fall Festival.
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Open House#Localevent#Fire Prevention#Festival#Fire Department#The Great Chicago Fire
The Bedford Citizen

A Summer Working at Shawsheen Cemetery Inspires a Book

There’s a straight line from Greg Melville’s summer job in Bedford more than 30 years ago to the release of his latest book this week. Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries focuses on 18 cemeteries in the United States from architectural, political, and literary perspectives.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Tales of Old Billerica Road ~ Part One

~ Contributed by Donald Corey, Bedford Historical Society. Editor’s Note: This presentation was offered by Corey during the Society’s lecture in September, 2022. It’s a pleasure to be here today to help recognize the 40th anniversary of Carleton-Willard Village. I’d like to share some stories and history to give you a little background on this Old Billerica Road neighborhood as well as this property. A surprising amount of Billerica’s and Bedford’s history is related to its people and places. I’m going to start with some of its earliest history.
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
The Bedford Citizen

Bikeway Information Session Replete with Details, Opinions

The Select Board’s public information session on the proposed state-funded Minuteman Bikeway extension Thursday was replete with information. But many of the more than 75 residents attending had already staked out positions, and once the floor was opened for questions and comments, the event resembled a dress-rehearsal for the Nov. 14 special town meeting when the matter will be decided. Some two dozen residents who questioned and commented were pretty much evenly split, for and against.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

FinCom’s Division on Articles Reflects Broader Local Differences

The Finance Committee Thursday failed to reach consensus on the major articles on the Nov. 14 special town meeting warrant. The committee’s practice is to make recommendations to town meeting voters. But Thursday, votes on the fire station and Minuteman Bikeway extension articles were 4-3. The Finance Committee has nine members, so a minimum of five votes is required for approval of any motion.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Donors make our Mission a Reality!

The Bedford Citizen’s ability to bring the news of Bedford to our community would not have been possible without the support and generosity of all of our donors and website sponsors. We extend our deepest thanks to all the people and companies who supported The Citizen during the third quarter of 2022.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

A “Yes” Vote Will Secure the Reformatory Branch Corridor for Bedford’s Future

The decision on the warrant at Special Town Meeting in November is not an approval or disapproval of the design of the shared use path improvement project. It is a vote to either ensure the entirety of Reformatory Branch Trail is owned by the town or to let stand an existing, but previously unknown condition, where ownership is split with over two dozen individual property owners that until recently did not understand their land rights and have not been paying property tax on that land.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy