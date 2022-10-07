ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

epicstream.com

Kim Kardashian Thinks Pete Davidson’s Emmys Outfit Was His Way of Sending Kanye West a Subtle Message? The Kardashians Star Allegedly Wants Ex-boyfriend to Take the High Road, Avoid Drama

Pete Davidson recently graced the Emmys, and several fans noticed that his outfit resembled Kanye West's style. Following the awards show, there were whispers that even the comedian's ex-girlfriend, Kim Kardashian saw the similarities. Kim Kardashian Wants Pete Davidson To Take The High Road Amid Kanye West Feud. click to...
Rolling Stone

Cardi B Shows Off Handwritten Note From Beyoncé: Anyone Who Touches It Will Be ‘Electrocuted’

Cardi B has a new prized possession: a copy of Beyoncé’s Renaissance, with a message from Queen Bey herself. On Monday, the rap star posted a video of herself showing off the LP — and she made it clear: no one better touch it! “Look what Beyoncé sent me. Read it, bitch!” she said with a laugh, holding up the LP. “It was so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with some laser beams on it. Anyone who gets mothafuckin’ next to it is gonna get electrocuted on mothafuckin’ site.” “I just wanna say ‘thank you...
iheart.com

Beyoncé Responds To Right Said Fred After They Called Her 'Arrogant'

Beyoncé is being chastised by another artist who claims she didn't ask permission to use their classic for one of her songs off her Renaissance album. According to a report The Sun published earlier this week, October 4, veteran pop band Right Said Fred referred to Beyoncé as "such an arrogant person" for not asking before she interpolated their 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy" in her song "Alien Superstar." Brothers Richard and Fred Fairbass claimed the historic singer never directly approached them to ask permission the way Drake and Taylor Swift did in the past. In response, Beyoncé's team provided a different version of what actually happened.
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
Black Enterprise

Candace Owens Calls Chrissy Teigen a ‘Sick, Mentally Ill Individual’ After Admitting Miscarriage Was An Abortion

Last week, model and author, Chrissy Teigen said that a miscarriage that took place two years ago while she was pregnant was actually an abortion. She revealed that information while she was speaking at a summit named “A Day of Unreasonable Conversation” on September 15 according to The Hollywood Reporter. Critics immediately went for her neck after she made that revelation. One of the loudest ones was frequent Teigen antagonist, Candace Owens, who attacked her once again on her podcast earlier this week.
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
rolling out

Tiffany Haddish says she lost all her jobs over molestation lawsuit

Tiffany Haddish currently doesn’t have a job to her name due to the molestation lawsuit that was filed against her, but has now been dismissed. In a lawsuit obtained by “TMZ” on Sept. 1, comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears were being accused of grooming a then-14-year-old girl and her then-seven-year-old brother and coercing them to film explicit skits.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her

Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
