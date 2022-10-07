Beyoncé is being chastised by another artist who claims she didn't ask permission to use their classic for one of her songs off her Renaissance album. According to a report The Sun published earlier this week, October 4, veteran pop band Right Said Fred referred to Beyoncé as "such an arrogant person" for not asking before she interpolated their 1991 hit "I'm Too Sexy" in her song "Alien Superstar." Brothers Richard and Fred Fairbass claimed the historic singer never directly approached them to ask permission the way Drake and Taylor Swift did in the past. In response, Beyoncé's team provided a different version of what actually happened.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO