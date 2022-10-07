Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
Wisconsin gov bids to make abortion a central issue in race
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he wouldn’t sign a bill that keeps in place the state’s 1849 ban on abortion but creates new exceptions for rape and incest. Evers faces Republican Tim Michels, who supported the 1849 ban before changing positions after he won the Republican primary. Michels now says he would sign a bill granting exceptions. Evers said at a Tuesday event co-hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club that he wouldn’t sign a bill granting exceptions because that would leave in place the underlying law banning abortion. Polls show the governor’s race to be about even.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin hero greets veterans at WWII Memorial
United States Army Lieutenant General Dan Karbler is an American hero. The Hartland, Wisconsin native is the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command. General Karbler is also a big supporter of Wisconsin’s Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. On October 8, Karbler met the 230...
Comments / 0