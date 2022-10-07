Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Speaks on State of Binance Smart Chain After $564,000,000 Cross-Bridge Exploit

Read full article on original website
Crypto Strategist Sets Big Price Targets for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Protocol
Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is eyeing one Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol and setting upward price targets. In a new blog post for Eight Global, Van de Poppe says that Injective Protocol (INJ) has tested its main resistance point multiple times, making the said supply area weaker and more prone to breakouts.
Helium Foundation Executive Responds to Binance’s Sudden Delisting of HNT Token: Report
Executives from the Helium Foundation, the non-profit behind decentralized hotspot blockchain Helium (HNT), are responding to crypto exchange Binance’s sudden delisting of the project’s native token. Binance delisted HNT’s main trading pairs last week with no specific explanation. In a statement to Forbes, Binance spokesperson Jessica Jung...
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts One Crypto Sector Will Financialize Every Single Asset
Billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya says one sector of the crypto industry will be responsible for monetizing all assets and putting them on the blockchain. In a new All-In podcast, the Social Capital CEO predicts that people will eventually find a way to tokenize all of their assets and possessions in an effort to capture value.
Here’s When Risk Assets Like Bitcoin and Crypto Will Rip Higher, According to Macro Analyst Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that the macro backdrop is starting to look attractive for risk assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. In a new ask-me-anything (AMA) session on Real Vision, Pal says that investor sentiment is currently at extreme fear and that could be the catalyst for risk assets to pull off an unexpected surge.
Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Doubles Down on $250,000 Bitcoin Prediction Despite Steep Correction – Here’s Why
The managing partner of cryptocurrency hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital is not backing down on his big Bitcoin (BTC) prediction. In a new Altcoin Daily interview, crypto trader Austin Arnold asks Mark Yusko if his prediction from last year that Bitcoin could hit $250,000 in half a decade still stands.
Top Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Facing Make or Break Moment
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release this Thursday could significantly impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is facing a “make-or-break” moment this week. The analyst notes...
FTX Expands Partnership With Payments Giant Visa To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in Over 40 Additional Countries
One of the most popular crypto exchange platforms in the world is partnering up with payments titan Visa to offer crypto debit cards in dozens of countries. According to a new press release, FTX is expanding its partnership with Visa to offer crypto debit cards to customers in over 40 countries with a focus on Europe, Latin America and Asia.
Smartphones Could Be What Sparks Mass Crypto Adoption, According to InvestAnswers – Here’s How
A widely followed crypto analyst says that smartphones could onboard huge waves of new users to the world of digital assets. In a new video update, the host of InvestAnswers says that simplified mobile crypto wallets could be what causes the public to embrace virtual assets. “If you can simplify...
Blockchain Developer Dapper Labs Announces Ban on Russian Accounts Following EU Sanctions
Dapper Labs, the company behind blockchain-based game CryptoKitties and layer-1 digital ledger the Flow (FLOW) network, is announcing restrictions on accounts linked to Russia. Dapper Labs says that following the imposition of new sanctions against Russia and Russian nationals by the European Union (EU) last week, it will suspend the...
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Weighs In on Ripple Lawsuit, Calls Case Against XRP Absurd
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is absurd. The SEC sued Ripple Labs in late 2020 under allegations that the firm issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a lengthy thread, Hoskinson tells his 950,500 Twitter followers...
Founder of Crypto Exchange Giant Huobi Sells His Shares to Hong Kong-Based Asset Manager
Huobi founder Leon Li is selling his shares in the crypto exchange to Hong Kong-based asset manager About Capital Management. Li was a controlling shareholder in the company and sold 100% of his holdings, according to a press release from Huobi. After purchasing a majority stake in the exchange, About...
One Ethereum Competitor Has Very High Chance of Leading Next Bull Cycle, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one particular Ethereum (ETH) rival is likely to outshine the rest of the crypto markets next bull cycle. In a new ask me anything (AMA) session, the Real Vision founder says that while the Solana (SOL) blockchain has had technical issues as of late, that doesn’t negate the Ethereum rival’s sky-high activity on-chain and network growth.
Spritz Finance Activates Crypto Bill Pay With Any Token on Polygon
Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network. This is a major step forward in realizing the company’s mission of making crypto useful in the real world for millions of people.
Analyst Known for Calling 2022 Crypto Market Crash Predicts Fakeout Rallies for Bitcoin, Stellar and Litecoin
The pseudonymous crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s collapse this year is forecasting brief rallies for BTC, Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) prior to the resumption of their downtrend. Capo tells his 549,100 Twitter followers that he expects a rally for these digital assets leading up to Thursday’s scheduled release...
SupraOracles Goes Live on Ethereum, Polygon, Aptos and Four Other Layer One Blockchain Testnets
Have a blockchain DApp ready to integrate the most state-of-the-art oracle? Sign up for Supra’s Network Activation Program (SNAP) for the opportunity to receive free oracle and VRF/RNG credits before the list is full. Continuing to unveil their growing technology stack, today SupraOracles announces the official launch of its...
Trader Flips Bullish on XRP and One Additional Altcoin, Says Economic Data This Week To Spark Crypto Market Shift
A popular crypto trader says XRP and one other mid-cap altcoin have the most bullish-looking price action on the market right now. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that currently, XRP and smart contract platform Tron (TRX) have the most promising charts. “It’s 2022 and TRX and XRP...
Crypto Analyst Predicts Further Rallies for Two Explosive Altcoins, Updates Bitcoin Forecast
A popular crypto strategist and trader is predicting more rallies to come for two low-cap altcoins that have recently shown strength. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,400 Twitter followers that decentralized derivatives exchange Injective Protocol (INJ) is the “gift that keeps on giving.”
Cardano (ADA) Forming Huge Bearish Pattern, According to Legendary Trader Peter Brandt – Here’s His Target
Legendary trader Peter Brandt says that Cardano (ADA) is forming a technical pattern that suggests a big downside price movement for the Ethereum (ETH) rival. Brandt tells his 676,000 Twitter followers that Cardano is trading within a descending triangle pattern and forecasts a potential 42% drop in the price of ADA.
Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric
Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
$47,000,000,000 Asset Manager Could Spark Turnaround of Decentralized Exchange Protocol: Analyst
A widely followed crypto analyst says the entry of a $47 billion asset manager could provide a much-needed shot in the arm for decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol SushiSwap (SUSHI). Will Clemente tells his 660,800 Twitter followers that one of the consistent use cases of crypto is enabling market participants to...
