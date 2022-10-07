Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Speaks on State of Binance Smart Chain After $564,000,000 Cross-Bridge Exploit

Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one particular Ethereum (ETH) rival is likely to outshine the rest of the crypto markets next bull cycle. In a new ask me anything (AMA) session, the Real Vision founder says that while the Solana (SOL) blockchain has had technical issues as of late, that doesn’t negate the Ethereum rival’s sky-high activity on-chain and network growth.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO