Blink to light up Cincinnati as it returns this weekend

Blink, the outdoor art, light and culture festival, is back Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks, including large-scale projection mappings, murals and interactive light sculptures and art. The city will literally be glowing — from luminous facades to twinkling alleyways.
New Bethany House celebrates grand opening of family homeless shelter/comprehensive services center￼

After a successful campaign which raised more than $20 million, Bethany House Services celebrated the completion of construction on its new family homeless shelter and comprehensive services center with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 29. Previously, services were scattered across seven locations, and the new facility at 4769 Reading Road centralizes all programs into one site.
2022 CEG Business Excellence Awards Recognizes Local Businesses￼

On Friday, September 16, 2022, The Collective Empowerment Group (CEG) of Metro Cincinnati presented its 2022 Business Excellence Awards Gala. We were sold out! As promised, it was such an exciting event. We are incredibly grateful to Fifth Third Bank as they returned as this year’s Title Investment Sponsor. Additional Sponsors include First Financial Bank, Liberty Bank, Union Savings Bank, and Guardian Savings Bank. It was an evening of highlights and recognitions of not only the small businesses but the CEG organization. The theme of the gala was “Building Business Resilience” which is a continuation of CEG’s efforts to build thriving churches and businesses which contribute to a flourishing Metro Cincinnati. During our celebration, we were able to recognize First Financial Bank as Corporation of the Year for their Engagement and the new Work Life Membership portion that was recently added to CEG. Also, we were able to celebrate New Vision United Methodist Church as CEG Member Church of the Year for their monumental efforts in doing business with not only CEG Strategic Partners but also many small businesses throughout our community.
