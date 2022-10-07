On Friday, September 16, 2022, The Collective Empowerment Group (CEG) of Metro Cincinnati presented its 2022 Business Excellence Awards Gala. We were sold out! As promised, it was such an exciting event. We are incredibly grateful to Fifth Third Bank as they returned as this year’s Title Investment Sponsor. Additional Sponsors include First Financial Bank, Liberty Bank, Union Savings Bank, and Guardian Savings Bank. It was an evening of highlights and recognitions of not only the small businesses but the CEG organization. The theme of the gala was “Building Business Resilience” which is a continuation of CEG’s efforts to build thriving churches and businesses which contribute to a flourishing Metro Cincinnati. During our celebration, we were able to recognize First Financial Bank as Corporation of the Year for their Engagement and the new Work Life Membership portion that was recently added to CEG. Also, we were able to celebrate New Vision United Methodist Church as CEG Member Church of the Year for their monumental efforts in doing business with not only CEG Strategic Partners but also many small businesses throughout our community.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO