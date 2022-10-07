ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Press

Edwin M. Miller

Edwin M. Miller, 84, of Bristol, beloved husband of Margaret (Prew) Miller, died on Sunday, (Oct. 9, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Edwin was born on March 16, 1938 in Springfield, MA, and was the only child of the late Edwin and Kathleen (Galloway) Miller. He was raised in Enfield...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Janice Lou Perkins Krauss

Janice Lou Perkins Krauss, 85, passed away quietly on Oct. 2, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. Janice was born on July 22, 1937 in Owensboro, KY to Mamie Lee (Thompson) Perkins and J Dewey Perkins. She was born into a musical Methodist family. Her grandfather William Prince Perkins was a Methodist minister, and her grandmother Susan Perkins was an early Methodist lay speaker. Her father was a choral bass singer, and her mother a church pianist and organist. Janice learned her skills from her mother.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Southington police blotter

Christopher J. Brazie, 46, of 85 Arch St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Virgil Brazie, 48, of 160 W. Washington St., was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Chelsea Flagge, 29, of 5 Elm Court, was charged Sept. 27 with having dogs with no...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

Blood drive held in honor of Bristol resident

BRISTOL – “You’re giving people like Pete a second chance at live” - The Bristol Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and American Red Cross held a blood drive Monday in honor of resident Pete Pelkey. The blood drive, held at the St. Gregory CCD Center at...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol boy, 15, goes missing

BRISTOL – A teenager from Bristol has been missing since Monday. Police early Tuesday said they are looking for Bryce Richer, 15. The boy has been described as white, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. A Silver Alert...
BRISTOL, CT
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Bristol Press

Woman, 1-year-old seriously injured in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON – A woman and her young child were seriously injured over the holiday weekend during a four-car crash. Police said the crash was reported Friday, around 2 p.m., on West Street, in the area of Winterberry Gardens. A motorist driving a Chevrolet Colorado was attempting to leave the Winterberry parking lot when a collision with an Infiniti EX35 occurred.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Democrats will hold Open House at their headquarters Thursday

BRISTOL – Bristol Democrats will be having an Open House at their headquarters on Thursday, Oct. 13, offering voters a chance to meet local candidates. The Democratic Town Committee headquarters will be located in the Bristol Plaza on Route 6, between 5 Below and The Dollar Tree. There will be an Open House event this Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol Veterans Council will hold annual Veterans Day Ceremony

BRISTOL – The Bristol Veterans Council will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 at American Legion Post 2. The ceremony to honor veterans will be held at 11 a.m. at the Post at 22 Hooker Court. It will begin with the ringing of the bell from the USS Kidd by Joe Caminiti.
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning. Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. According to Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, a 19-year-old male victim was taken...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Groton apartment tenants seek help over mold issue

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Tenants at Branford Manor in Groton say there is a very bad mold problem in the apartments. News 8 got a look inside some of those apartments on Monday. Mold can be seen in the medicine cabinet, shower, and on the ceiling and walls of Sara Alvarez’s bathroom. The City of […]
GROTON, CT

Community Policy