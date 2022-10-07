Read full article on original website
Edwin M. Miller
Edwin M. Miller, 84, of Bristol, beloved husband of Margaret (Prew) Miller, died on Sunday, (Oct. 9, 2022) at John Dempsey Hospital. Edwin was born on March 16, 1938 in Springfield, MA, and was the only child of the late Edwin and Kathleen (Galloway) Miller. He was raised in Enfield...
Janice Lou Perkins Krauss
Janice Lou Perkins Krauss, 85, passed away quietly on Oct. 2, 2022 at Ingraham Manor in Bristol. Janice was born on July 22, 1937 in Owensboro, KY to Mamie Lee (Thompson) Perkins and J Dewey Perkins. She was born into a musical Methodist family. Her grandfather William Prince Perkins was a Methodist minister, and her grandmother Susan Perkins was an early Methodist lay speaker. Her father was a choral bass singer, and her mother a church pianist and organist. Janice learned her skills from her mother.
Southington police blotter
Christopher J. Brazie, 46, of 85 Arch St., New Britain, was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Virgil Brazie, 48, of 160 W. Washington St., was charged Sept. 27 with fifth degree larceny. Chelsea Flagge, 29, of 5 Elm Court, was charged Sept. 27 with having dogs with no...
Blood drive held in honor of Bristol resident
BRISTOL – “You’re giving people like Pete a second chance at live” - The Bristol Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) and American Red Cross held a blood drive Monday in honor of resident Pete Pelkey. The blood drive, held at the St. Gregory CCD Center at...
Bristol boy, 15, goes missing
BRISTOL – A teenager from Bristol has been missing since Monday. Police early Tuesday said they are looking for Bryce Richer, 15. The boy has been described as white, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. A Silver Alert...
'We Are Sincerely Grateful': CT Store To Close After 102 Years In Business
A Connecticut store will soon permanently close its doors after 102 years in business. Melzen Pet Supply, located in the Hartford County town of Glastonbury, will have its last day of business on Saturday, Nov. 12, the owners announced on Monday, Oct. 10. The owners said their grandfather, Stanley Melzen,...
Bristol man pleads guilty to leaving nails outside children's museum, police departments in Plymouth, Bristol
BRISTOL -- A Bristol man has pleaded guilty to dumping nails outside the police departments in Plymouth and Bristol, as well as a children’s museum and preschool in the city. Ryan Ciafardoni, 39, of 62 Pleasant St., struck a plea bargain last week in New Britain Superior Court. During...
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
New Haven man dies in Whalley Avenue stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man died in a stabbing on Whalley Avenue Monday night. New Haven police responded to a call of a person stabbed on Whalley Avenue between Whittlesey and Osborn avenues just after 9:30 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old New Haven man, was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, […]
Woman, 1-year-old seriously injured in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON – A woman and her young child were seriously injured over the holiday weekend during a four-car crash. Police said the crash was reported Friday, around 2 p.m., on West Street, in the area of Winterberry Gardens. A motorist driving a Chevrolet Colorado was attempting to leave the Winterberry parking lot when a collision with an Infiniti EX35 occurred.
Bristol Democrats will hold Open House at their headquarters Thursday
BRISTOL – Bristol Democrats will be having an Open House at their headquarters on Thursday, Oct. 13, offering voters a chance to meet local candidates. The Democratic Town Committee headquarters will be located in the Bristol Plaza on Route 6, between 5 Below and The Dollar Tree. There will be an Open House event this Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
Bristol Veterans Council will hold annual Veterans Day Ceremony
BRISTOL – The Bristol Veterans Council will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony Nov. 11 at American Legion Post 2. The ceremony to honor veterans will be held at 11 a.m. at the Post at 22 Hooker Court. It will begin with the ringing of the bell from the USS Kidd by Joe Caminiti.
Robberies in New London County believed to be connected: State Police
GROTON, Conn. — Police believe a series of robberies in New London County on Friday night are connected. In a matter of hours, a convenience store, a marketplace, a smoke shop, and three gas stations got hit. FOX61 spoke with a clerk at Pump N' Munch Convenience Store in...
'I didn’t think it was real' | Worker speaks out after being victim to string of New London County robberies
FRANKLIN, Connecticut — The work day for Shawn Taylor was nearing its last couple of hours Friday at the Mobil gas station off Route 32 in Franklin. A customer had pulled up as Taylor was outside. The man held the door for Taylor as they both went inside the shop. Then a gun was pressed against Taylor’s back.
Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont
A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.
Police investigating shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning. Police said they responded to the area of 281 Barbour St at 10:44 a.m. for a ShotSpotter activation. According to Mario Oquendo Jr., district chief for the Hartford Fire Department, a 19-year-old male victim was taken...
Groton apartment tenants seek help over mold issue
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Tenants at Branford Manor in Groton say there is a very bad mold problem in the apartments. News 8 got a look inside some of those apartments on Monday. Mold can be seen in the medicine cabinet, shower, and on the ceiling and walls of Sara Alvarez’s bathroom. The City of […]
From a 20-year hobby to a business, New Milford resident to open store specializing in aquatics
NEW MILFORD — After turning his longtime hobby into a small business, Cameron Atherton anticipates opening a retail location for his business YoCamron’s Aquatics in New Milford later this fall. A resident of New Milford, Atherton said he’s been into aquatics as a hobby for 20 years and...
