Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVZ
Street Dog Hero hosts adoption event in Bend
The Bend-based organization hosted an adoption event at the Wilco Farm Store Sunday in Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Young artist grabs Bend restaurant mural opportunity by the horns
In the restaurant business, finding the key ingredient can be the key to success. And no, we’re not talking the food. We’re talking about dining room aesthetics. So when a Bend restauranteur with decades of experience in the industry needed a mural painted on a new steakhouse, he found 17-year-old Holiday “Day” Banes, an artist who is just starting her career.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Taste This! Bend Wine Month
If you’ve noticed over the past few years that more winery tasting rooms are popping up in Bend… you’d be right!. There are several now from downtown to the Old Mill District, and they’re bringing world-renowned wine to the High Desert. Six of them are participating...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 14 cats travel to Bend to make space for lost Hurricane Ian pets
The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has taken in 14 cats from Florida shelters to make space for lost pets during Hurricane Ian. Now, they’re looking for new homes here on the High Desert. An emergency flight brought 181 animals from Charlotte County, Florida, to Portland on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
travelawaits.com
This Town Is Home To The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World
Bend, Oregon, is a sleepy bedroom town on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains in the Deschutes River Valley. A self-proclaimed outdoor playground, this town of slightly over 105,000 people caters to nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, the foodie crowd, and artistic souls. But I wasn’t there to float down...
luxury-houses.net
Offering Autonomy and Serenity, This Large and Versatile Custom Home Lists for $3.9M in Bend
The Home in Bend is equipped with solar, propane, well, septic, a garden, chicken coop, boat bay, and direct access to Tumalo creek & hiking trails, now available for sale. This home located at 63130 Lookout Dr, Bend, Oregon; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,520 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Ladd – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 541.408.3912) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bend.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I feel violated’: Vandals target Redmond family’s Halloween display
A Redmond family has decided to take down their elaborate Halloween display outside their home after vandals struck two nights in a row. Homeowner Kristina Jordan provided video to Central Oregon Daily News showing what appears to be teenagers vandalizing and stealing from the display. “I don’t feel safe. I...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Beat Beethoven 5K brings musicians and athletes together
It was time to face the music at the Central Oregon Community College track on Sunday. Around 100 people participated in the Beat Beethoven 5K to raise money for the Central Oregon Symphony. The race started with the first note of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, and runners aimed to finish the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTVZ
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks
NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines...
centraloregondaily.com
Wandering sheep found in Bend still waiting for her owner
Remember the Barbados sheep that was found wandering around northeast Bend last week?. That sheep is still in Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office custody and her owner still has not been found. DCSO provided an updated photo of the sheep, being housed in a pen. The sheep was first spotted...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put
The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
centraloregondaily.com
A million pounds and counting
A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up
The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Identity of Bend man killed in eastside murder investigation released
The Bend man who was killed, in what sheriff’s detectives are calling a murder on the city’s eastside, was identified Monday as 70-year-old Leonard Raymond Peverieri. There is still nobody in custody in the case. Deputies were sent to a home in the 21000 block of Los Serranos...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year
The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Do you know her? Redmond police looking for reported Fin & Fire thief
Redmond Police are asking the public’s help to identify a woman they say stole $400 worth of merchandise from a business. They say she took the merchandise from Fin & Fire on Monday, Oct. 2. That’s off Highway 97 just across from Safeway. She has long, straight blonde...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Police: Man with stalking history tried picking up 12-year-old in Prineville
Prineville police are looking for more potential victims after they say a Corvallis man tried to talk a 12-year-old girl into getting into his car last week. And police have learned the suspect has a history of stalking crimes against women. The Prineville Police Department said that on Oct. 1...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Madras mayoral candidates square off during forum
A new mayor in Madras will come into the office after being elected this November. Monday night, all five candidates squared off in a forum held at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The candidates met with the public before the forum, and soon after, the questions began. Some asked their...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 4 Redmond schools placed in Secure after call about possible threat
Four Redmond schools were placed in Secure after a police received a call about a possible threat Monday. An email sent out by the Redmond School District at 10:42 a.m. said Redmond High School went into Secure at about 9:00 a.m. Secure means all exterior doors are locked and students are not allowed to leave the building, but classes continue as normal.
kpic
DCSO is searching for suspect involved in murder investigation
BEND, Ore. — What the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office was calling a 'suspicious death' is now being referred to as a murder. On Sunday, October 9, DCSO responded to the 21-thousand block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a reported deceased male. Officials say upon their initial investigation the cause of death was determined as suspicious.
Comments / 0