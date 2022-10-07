ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Street Dog Hero hosts adoption event in Bend

Street Dog Hero hosts adoption event in Bend

The Bend-based organization hosted an adoption event at the Wilco Farm Store Sunday in Bend.
▶️ Young artist grabs Bend restaurant mural opportunity by the horns

In the restaurant business, finding the key ingredient can be the key to success. And no, we’re not talking the food. We’re talking about dining room aesthetics. So when a Bend restauranteur with decades of experience in the industry needed a mural painted on a new steakhouse, he found 17-year-old Holiday “Day” Banes, an artist who is just starting her career.
▶️ Taste This! Bend Wine Month

If you’ve noticed over the past few years that more winery tasting rooms are popping up in Bend… you’d be right!. There are several now from downtown to the Old Mill District, and they’re bringing world-renowned wine to the High Desert. Six of them are participating...
▶️ 14 cats travel to Bend to make space for lost Hurricane Ian pets

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) has taken in 14 cats from Florida shelters to make space for lost pets during Hurricane Ian. Now, they’re looking for new homes here on the High Desert. An emergency flight brought 181 animals from Charlotte County, Florida, to Portland on Sunday.
This Town Is Home To The Last Blockbuster Video Store In The World

Bend, Oregon, is a sleepy bedroom town on the eastern side of the Cascade Mountains in the Deschutes River Valley. A self-proclaimed outdoor playground, this town of slightly over 105,000 people caters to nature lovers, outdoor adventurers, the foodie crowd, and artistic souls. But I wasn’t there to float down...
Offering Autonomy and Serenity, This Large and Versatile Custom Home Lists for $3.9M in Bend

The Home in Bend is equipped with solar, propane, well, septic, a garden, chicken coop, boat bay, and direct access to Tumalo creek & hiking trails, now available for sale. This home located at 63130 Lookout Dr, Bend, Oregon; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,520 square feet of living spaces. Call Brian Ladd – Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 541.408.3912) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bend.
▶️ Beat Beethoven 5K brings musicians and athletes together

It was time to face the music at the Central Oregon Community College track on Sunday. Around 100 people participated in the Beat Beethoven 5K to raise money for the Central Oregon Symphony. The race started with the first note of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, and runners aimed to finish the...
Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks

Neighbor of NE Bend home burned in arson speaks

NewsChannel 21 spoke Monday with the neighbor of a home that burned in one of two northeast Bend arson fires in recent days.
Wandering sheep found in Bend still waiting for her owner

Remember the Barbados sheep that was found wandering around northeast Bend last week?. That sheep is still in Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office custody and her owner still has not been found. DCSO provided an updated photo of the sheep, being housed in a pen. The sheep was first spotted...
▶️ Bend Whitewater Park leash ban will stay put

The leash ban for surfers at the Bend Whitewater Park will stay in place. The safety rule went into effect after a teenage surfer died in an accident at the artificial wave back in April. During their board meeting this week, Bend Park and Recreation District members reviewed a river...
A million pounds and counting

A local non-profit working to feed Central Oregonians marked a major milestone on Saturday. The Bend Food Project crested a million pounds of donated food at their monthly collection day Saturday. “That equates to about 800 thousand plus meals that were given to the tri-county area,” said co-founder Larry Marceaux....
New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up

The master plan for a new 52-acre commercial retail and development on the north end of Bend, including a 188,000-square-foot relocated Costco, won support Monday evening from the city's Planning Commission and goes before the City Council next month. The post New north Bend retail/housing area, to include relocated Costco, gets city Planning Commission thumbs-up appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘Tragic’: Redmond food cart owners face 2nd business fire of the year

The Westside Taco Co. food cart at The Vault in Redmond caught fire Sunday night. This is the second time the owners have had to deal with a fire this year. “The only think we can control at this point is the way that we feel and the way that we act,” said Westside Taco Co. co-owner Amber Amos. “So we’re going to be as positive and determined as we can. It’s one more hurdle, you know, and that’s what we can control.”
▶️ Madras mayoral candidates square off during forum

A new mayor in Madras will come into the office after being elected this November. Monday night, all five candidates squared off in a forum held at the Madras Performing Arts Center. The candidates met with the public before the forum, and soon after, the questions began. Some asked their...
▶️ 4 Redmond schools placed in Secure after call about possible threat

Four Redmond schools were placed in Secure after a police received a call about a possible threat Monday. An email sent out by the Redmond School District at 10:42 a.m. said Redmond High School went into Secure at about 9:00 a.m. Secure means all exterior doors are locked and students are not allowed to leave the building, but classes continue as normal.
DCSO is searching for suspect involved in murder investigation

BEND, Ore. — What the Deschutes County Sherriff's Office was calling a 'suspicious death' is now being referred to as a murder. On Sunday, October 9, DCSO responded to the 21-thousand block of Los Serranos Drive in Bend for a reported deceased male. Officials say upon their initial investigation the cause of death was determined as suspicious.
