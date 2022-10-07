ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 15

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Maya Devi

Meet the man who married three identical sisters

A 32-year-old man in the Democratic Republic of the Congo married three identical twins, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha, on the same day after they proposed to him simultaneously. The wedding function was conducted in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Tracey Folly

Woman furious when she catches her father-in-law harvesting and selling her kale: 'Is there a problem?'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Meddling in-laws have been around as long as there have been weddings. According to my mother, my paternal grandfather didn't know how to mind his own business, and that caused her a tremendous amount of trouble, especially in the early days of her marriage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Tiny Homes#Mobile Home#Masons#Hawaiian
Tree Hugger

Retired Couple's Zero Waste Tiny Home Features a 'Reverse Loft'

With people becoming more aware of how their lifestyles can impact their environment, we've seen a slow but sure shift of people adopting the idea of living a fuller life, with less stuff. That might mean reining in impulsive consumerist habits, flying less, eating and buying local, or living in a smaller home. The notion of a simpler lifestyle is catching on and not only with the younger generation: It is also making sense with a growing number of boomer retirees who want to leave a healthier planet behind for their children and grandchildren.
HOME & GARDEN
Alex Rosado

Home Depot Now Sells Tiny Homes

When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Pitiful Reaction to His Bowl Being Empty Has People Melting

Mostly the Goldendoodle was caught on camera giving his mama the hardest time about his breakfast — and people online are absolutely loving it. Apparently, the pup was just a bit upset when he realized his breakfast wasn't in his bowl at the usual time. But luckily for us his over-the-top reaction was pretty darn funny.
ANIMALS
In Style

Bella Hadid Wore a Pair of Shorts So Tiny, They Look Like Underwear

Bella Hadid once again proved she is the queen of microtrends, this time in a true “micro” sense. When stepping out for a slice of pizza in New York City, the supermodel rocked a statement motorcycle jacket, her sister’s go-to boots, and a pair of shorts so short we’re not quite sure they can be classified as such. While others are embracing the microskirt trend, Bella is on to bigger and better things, putting her own spin on one of the year’s most popular styles.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Family Handyman

How To Clean Sticky Grease Off Kitchen Cabinets

Kitchen cabinets take a lot of abuse. We open and close them a hundred times a day. And judging from the fingerprints, we don’t always use the knobs and handles. Cooking adds even more grime in the form of food splatters and oil-laden steam. Even if you have a vent hood or use a splatter guard when cooking, oils leave a residue on cabinets. Dust and dirt in the air get stuck in that residue, coating your cabinets with a sticky mess.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy