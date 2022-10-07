Flare Network (FLR) Details Much Anticipated Launch, Including ‘Large Airdrop’ Plans for XRP Holders

Read full article on original website
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts One Crypto Sector Will Financialize Every Single Asset
Billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya says one sector of the crypto industry will be responsible for monetizing all assets and putting them on the blockchain. In a new All-In podcast, the Social Capital CEO predicts that people will eventually find a way to tokenize all of their assets and possessions in an effort to capture value.
Helium Foundation Executive Responds to Binance’s Sudden Delisting of HNT Token: Report
Executives from the Helium Foundation, the non-profit behind decentralized hotspot blockchain Helium (HNT), are responding to crypto exchange Binance’s sudden delisting of the project’s native token. Binance delisted HNT’s main trading pairs last week with no specific explanation. In a statement to Forbes, Binance spokesperson Jessica Jung...
Analyst Known for Calling 2022 Crypto Market Crash Predicts Fakeout Rallies for Bitcoin, Stellar and Litecoin
The pseudonymous crypto trader who nailed Bitcoin’s collapse this year is forecasting brief rallies for BTC, Stellar (XLM) and Litecoin (LTC) prior to the resumption of their downtrend. Capo tells his 549,100 Twitter followers that he expects a rally for these digital assets leading up to Thursday’s scheduled release...
FTX Expands Partnership With Payments Giant Visa To Offer Crypto Debit Cards in Over 40 Additional Countries
One of the most popular crypto exchange platforms in the world is partnering up with payments titan Visa to offer crypto debit cards in dozens of countries. According to a new press release, FTX is expanding its partnership with Visa to offer crypto debit cards to customers in over 40 countries with a focus on Europe, Latin America and Asia.
Founder of Crypto Exchange Giant Huobi Sells His Shares to Hong Kong-Based Asset Manager
Huobi founder Leon Li is selling his shares in the crypto exchange to Hong Kong-based asset manager About Capital Management. Li was a controlling shareholder in the company and sold 100% of his holdings, according to a press release from Huobi. After purchasing a majority stake in the exchange, About...
Top Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Facing Make or Break Moment
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release this Thursday could significantly impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is facing a “make-or-break” moment this week. The analyst notes...
Bitcoin Indicator That Historically Predicts Explosive Moves Just Started Flashing: Economist Alex Krüger
Widely followed economist Alex Krüger says there’s an under-the-radar indicator flashing that has historically signaled huge bouts of volatility in Bitcoin (BTC). Krüger tells his 146,200 Twitter followers that he has his eye on the Bitcoin volatility index (BVOL), which measures BTC’s volatility on a 30-day annualized basis using the time weighted average price (TWAP).
Here’s When Risk Assets Like Bitcoin and Crypto Will Rip Higher, According to Macro Analyst Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that the macro backdrop is starting to look attractive for risk assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. In a new ask-me-anything (AMA) session on Real Vision, Pal says that investor sentiment is currently at extreme fear and that could be the catalyst for risk assets to pull off an unexpected surge.
Crypto Analyst Predicts Further Rallies for Two Explosive Altcoins, Updates Bitcoin Forecast
A popular crypto strategist and trader is predicting more rallies to come for two low-cap altcoins that have recently shown strength. The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,400 Twitter followers that decentralized derivatives exchange Injective Protocol (INJ) is the “gift that keeps on giving.”
Smartphones Could Be What Sparks Mass Crypto Adoption, According to InvestAnswers – Here’s How
A widely followed crypto analyst says that smartphones could onboard huge waves of new users to the world of digital assets. In a new video update, the host of InvestAnswers says that simplified mobile crypto wallets could be what causes the public to embrace virtual assets. “If you can simplify...
Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Doubles Down on $250,000 Bitcoin Prediction Despite Steep Correction – Here’s Why
The managing partner of cryptocurrency hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital is not backing down on his big Bitcoin (BTC) prediction. In a new Altcoin Daily interview, crypto trader Austin Arnold asks Mark Yusko if his prediction from last year that Bitcoin could hit $250,000 in half a decade still stands.
Bloomberg Analysts Say Polkadot (DOT) and One More Blockchain Leading Ethereum (ETH) in Critical Metric
Commodity strategists from Bloomberg say that two altcoins are outshining Ethereum (ETH) when looking at one particular metric. In the latest Bloomberg Intelligence: Crypto Outlook report, analysts Mike McGlone and Jamie Douglas Coutts say that in terms of its fee structure and issuance system, Ethereum enjoys a strong dominance over much of the market.
Spritz Finance Activates Crypto Bill Pay With Any Token on Polygon
Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network. This is a major step forward in realizing the company’s mission of making crypto useful in the real world for millions of people.
Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire Says JPMorgan and Traditional Finance Threatened by Idea of Full Reserve Banking
The chief executive of the company behind USD Coin (USDC) says that traditional financial institutions are feeling vulnerable to the idea of full-reserve banking systems. In a new discussion with Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire says that blockchain is much more efficient than the systems used by banks to move and track money.
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Lays Out Upcoming Upgrades for the Crypto Exchange
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried says the crypto exchange is rolling out new features and improvements to its platform over the next month. In a series of tweets, Bankman-Fried lays out a series of changes that its users will see as FTX updates its matching engine. Matching engines are what trading...
Trader Flips Bullish on XRP and One Additional Altcoin, Says Economic Data This Week To Spark Crypto Market Shift
A popular crypto trader says XRP and one other mid-cap altcoin have the most bullish-looking price action on the market right now. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that currently, XRP and smart contract platform Tron (TRX) have the most promising charts. “It’s 2022 and TRX and XRP...
Cardano (ADA) Forming Huge Bearish Pattern, According to Legendary Trader Peter Brandt – Here’s His Target
Legendary trader Peter Brandt says that Cardano (ADA) is forming a technical pattern that suggests a big downside price movement for the Ethereum (ETH) rival. Brandt tells his 676,000 Twitter followers that Cardano is trading within a descending triangle pattern and forecasts a potential 42% drop in the price of ADA.
Bottom Formation in Play? Glassnode Looks at State of Bitcoin As Whales Accumulate Over $300,000,000 in BTC
Several metrics indicate Bitcoin (BTC) could be establishing a bear market floor, according to leading crypto analytics firm Glassnode. Glassnode notes in a new analysis that Bitcoin’s accumulation trend score has displayed “a series of consecutive events” similar to the 2018/2019 bear market. The accumulation trend score...
Bitwise CEO Says Fortunes To Be Made As Bitcoin Gears Up for New Bull Market Cycle
The chief executive officer of the world’s largest crypto index fund manager says the firm’s clients are positioning themselves for the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull cycle. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley says that 2022 has certainly been a bear market for crypto, but that he sees an increased amount of interest from clients.
Wall Street and Top Financial Institutions Waiting To Go All-In on Crypto, Says Bitcoin Bull Anthony Pompliano
Well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull Anthony Pompliano says multiple sources claim Wall Street investors and the biggest financial institutions are planning to invest heavily in cryptocurrency. Pompliano tells his 436,000 Youtube subscribers that financial institutions are already dedicating a lot of resources to the crypto space with an eye toward the...
