Congress & Courts

Stimulus Check From West Virginia Of Up To $465 Coming This Week

Some relief is coming soon for the residents of West Virginia. Eligible residents could get a stimulus check from West Virginia of up to $465 this week. This stimulus check is actually a one-time payment from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to residents who were part of the LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in 2022.
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. The justices did not comment Tuesday in turning away the appeal. Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, part of his effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill. Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
West Virginia State
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling

The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
Patrick Morrisey
A Federal Judge Rejects New York's Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms

Last June in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to require that people who want to carry handguns in public for self-defense demonstrate that they have "proper cause" to do so. New York legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded by eliminating that requirement while simultaneously imposing a raft of new restrictions, including criteria for proving a carry-permit applicant's "good moral character" and bans on firearm possession in a long list of "sensitive locations." Yesterday a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcing many of those rules, saying they probably violate the Second Amendment.
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
Gov. Justice Encourages Those in State Who Haven't Already to Get Omicron Booster Shot

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice encouraged everyone who hasn't gotten the omicron booster shot yet to consider doing so during Thursday's COVID press conference. The briefing began with the governor offering his condolences to the families of the most recent COVID-related deaths. There have been nice since the last press conference to bring the state's total to 7,445.
Kentucky Supreme Court oral arguments set in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court will travel to Shelbyville next week to hear oral arguments and answer questions from the audience. The court usually hears cases in Frankfort but is going to Shelbyville as part of a public education program that was started in 1985. Sessions have been held in locations across the state.
Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
Attorney General Morrisey Applauds State Supreme Court Decision to Reverse Injunction Against Hope Scholarship Act

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey praised the state Supreme Court of Appeals’ decision Thursday to reverse an injunction handed down by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge against the Hope Scholarship Act. “Today’s order is a tremendous victory for the hard-working families across West Virginia who deserve increased options for their children’s individual educational needs,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It has always been my goal to help make our State first in the nation when it comes to educational opportunities for West Virginia’s kids. Today’s win will make an incredible difference for thousands of families...
