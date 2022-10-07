Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From West Virginia Of Up To $465 Coming This Week
Some relief is coming soon for the residents of West Virginia. Eligible residents could get a stimulus check from West Virginia of up to $465 this week. This stimulus check is actually a one-time payment from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to residents who were part of the LIEAP (Low Income Energy Assistance Program) in 2022.
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation. Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. The justices did not comment Tuesday in turning away the appeal. Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, part of his effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill. Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.
West Virginia Senator reintroduces bill to make it easier for those with criminal records to work in banks
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D) announced he has reintroduced a bill that would make it easier for people who have been convicted of criminal offenses involving dishonesty or a breach of trust or money laundering to get jobs in the financial services industry.
West Virginia urges Supreme Court to protect Holy Sunday
Attorneys general from 17 states, including West Virginia, are urging the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to take up Groff vs. DeJoy—a case regarding religious accommodation in the workplace.
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Cape Gazette
Supreme Court upholds BeachWalk ruling
The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a Court of Chancery ruling that Ocean Bay Mart LLC did not have vested rights to have its proposed 63-unit development considered as a condominium and that the development, known as BeachWalk, would have to go through Rehoboth Beach’s major subdivision process. The decision...
Washington Examiner
Forty years later, the Left goes to court in dubious bid to resurrect and ratify the bygone ERA
Under Article V of the Constitution, two-thirds of Congress can propose constitutional amendments and, after 50 years of trying, sent the Equal Rights Amendment to the states in March 1972 with a seven-year ratification deadline . Even after a disputed deadline extension, only 35 of the necessary 38 states had...
West Virginia Supreme Court overturns circuit court’s decision to block school choice program
The West Virginia Supreme Court reversed a circuit court injunction on the Hope Scholarship Program, enabling across-the-state access to flexible education opportunities.
Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won’t review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia’s Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday...
A Federal Judge Rejects New York's Attempt To Defy the SCOTUS Decision Upholding the Right To Bear Arms
Last June in New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen, the Supreme Court ruled that it was unconstitutional to require that people who want to carry handguns in public for self-defense demonstrate that they have "proper cause" to do so. New York legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul responded by eliminating that requirement while simultaneously imposing a raft of new restrictions, including criteria for proving a carry-permit applicant's "good moral character" and bans on firearm possession in a long list of "sensitive locations." Yesterday a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) against enforcing many of those rules, saying they probably violate the Second Amendment.
BET
Florida Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Uphold Its Controversial Social Media Law
Florida asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Constitution permits social media companies to limit political speech on their platforms. The state made that request in a petition filed Sept. 21 that asks the high court to resolve conflicting rulings by two different federal appeals courts, Reuters reports.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Justice Encourages Those in State Who Haven't Already to Get Omicron Booster Shot
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice encouraged everyone who hasn't gotten the omicron booster shot yet to consider doing so during Thursday's COVID press conference. The briefing began with the governor offering his condolences to the families of the most recent COVID-related deaths. There have been nice since the last press conference to bring the state's total to 7,445.
Kentucky Supreme Court oral arguments set in Shelbyville
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court will travel to Shelbyville next week to hear oral arguments and answer questions from the audience. The court usually hears cases in Frankfort but is going to Shelbyville as part of a public education program that was started in 1985. Sessions have been held in locations across the state.
Arkansas Supreme Court: October is Access to Justice Month in Arkansas
The importance of having fair and complete legal representation is being acknowledged in Arkansas throughout October.
Drug Trafficking Attempt Thwarted by Corrections Employees and WV State Police
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, October 6th, 2022, coordination between the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (WV DCR) and the West Virginia State Police resulted in the interception of 123 individually wrapped suboxone strips, 7.3 grams of methamphetamine, and 16.3 grams of suspected K2 (synthetic marijuana) before the items reached the doors of the Western Regional Jail.
Supreme Court rejects Oklahoma attempt to narrow Indian definition
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected Oklahoma’s attempt to narrow the definition of “Indian” in criminal cases as it sought to reclaim more jurisdiction in the wake of the McGirt case. Without comment, justices declined to review the state’s appeals in the cases of Robert Eric...
Attorney General Morrisey Applauds State Supreme Court Decision to Reverse Injunction Against Hope Scholarship Act
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey praised the state Supreme Court of Appeals’ decision Thursday to reverse an injunction handed down by a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge against the Hope Scholarship Act. “Today’s order is a tremendous victory for the hard-working families across West Virginia who deserve increased options for their children’s individual educational needs,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It has always been my goal to help make our State first in the nation when it comes to educational opportunities for West Virginia’s kids. Today’s win will make an incredible difference for thousands of families...
