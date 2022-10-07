ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Homeless Clarksburg, West Virginia, man faces felony charge; accused of forging name on misdemeanor arrest

By Matt Harvey MANAGING EDITOR
WVNews
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
Clarksburg, WV
Society
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
WVNews

Beverly Jane Hatim

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Jane Bailey Hatim, 60, of Shinnston, went to be with …
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Roger Dale Wyckoff

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Dale Wyckoff, age 70, of Morgantown, WV, passed away at …
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wv News
WVNews

Habitat for Humanity begins work on Kingwood triplex

KINGWOOD — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity introduced the newest members of the Preston County community Saturday and blessed the ground where a triplex is being built. Louise and Michael Crosland are currently living in Morgantown with relatives. They moved there from the Akron, Ohio, area, after their Ohio landlord sold his properties.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

No new information on plane crash

ROWLESBURG — The Federal Aviation Administration website had not posted information Monday regarding the crash of a small plane in Preston County. The pilot of the plane, who crashed near the Cheat River Bridge Friday afternoon, was flown to JW Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. No word was available on his condition.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WVNews

Janice Burnett Tyler

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Burnett Tyler, 76, of Jane Lew, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on January 30, 1946, a daughter of the late Homer Dean and Thelma Louise Freeman Burnett.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Sobering center opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — Hope Hill Sobering Center, the newest addition to Hazel’s House of Hope, held a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday. “We look forward to providing a much needed and long-awaited community service,” said Deana Morrow, president of the center’s board and director of West Virginia University’s School of Social Work.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Roy Blake Jr.

WESTON — Roy Blake Jr., 85, of Weston, passed gently into the arms of the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Roy was born in Burnsville on August 8, 1937, a son of the late Roy Blake Sr. and Letha McCauley. In addition to his parents, Roy was welcomed into Heaven by two children: Stacy Lee Hitt and an infant son; and five siblings: Elsie Pritt, Wilbur Blake, Marvin Blake, Lloyd Blake, and Denver Blake.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State University prepares for January opening of Police Training Academy

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University is preparing for the January launch of its new Police Training Academy that will provide a rigorous, academically based training program that prepares cadets to enter the law enforcement profession upon graduation. The university’s police academy has been developed to provide...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

The agony of defeat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Under the best of circumstances, West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather doesn’t like to fly. There’s a lot of people like him, people who believe if we were meant to fly, we’d have been given wings like the birds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Lewis Commissioners oppose Amendment 2, recognize Domestic Violence Awareness

Lewis County commissioners executed two proclamations at the Oct. 11 meeting. The first was to declare October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Lewis County. Kelsey Johnson and Suzan Johnson with HOPE, INC. were in attendance, and reported that 55 clients in the previous year sought help, with seven of those needing emergency shelter.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

First Preston County Camp Fall Festival held

BRUCETON MILLS — The first Preston County Camp Fall Festival on Oct. 8 had something for everyone: Games for the children and for the adults a chance to stock up on homemade apple butter, mums, pumpkins and corn shocks to decorate for the season. There was also a basket...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Communities plan Halloween events

KINGWOOD — Once again it’s time to light up the pumpkins, put on a costume, and go trick-or-treating. The following list of community trick-or-treat times and events will be updated as new information is received. Saturday, Oct. 22.
KINGWOOD, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy