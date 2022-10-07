Homeless Clarksburg, West Virginia, man faces felony charge; accused of forging name on misdemeanor arrest

Read full article on original website
WVNews
Bridgeport (West Virginia) Police lodge 16 more charges against moving shootout suspects
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Three suspects in a two-county moving shootout earlier this year who already are jailed on six charges from Marion County will face 16 more counts from Bridgeport Police. Veteran Detective Lt. Gary Weaver on Tuesday filed paperwork in Harrison County Magistrate Court to bring...
WVNews
Civil rights forum held in Morgantown, West Virginia, by U.S. Attorney's Office
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — All manner of civil rights violations are underreported. Getting the public’s help to change that is one of the main reasons why Northern West Virginia U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld and his staff held a forum in Morgantown about the broad range of civil rights Americans have.
WVNews
West Virginia Gov. Justice on DHHR IG who passes in 30th year with agency: 'A true public servant'
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A Harrison County native who served the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources for decades, including most recently as inspector general, was remembered Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice. “Condolences go up to a great lady that worked as our inspector general in...
WVNews
Bridge repairs on Corridor H in Randolph County, West Virginia, about 80% complete
ELKINS, W.Va. (WV News) — A project to reconstruct the Corridor H (U.S. 219 & U.S. 48) Pearcy Bridge system on Corridor H is 80% complete, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation. The section of Corridor H between Elkins and Kerens has been totally closed since last...
WVNews
Beverly Jane Hatim
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Jane Bailey Hatim, 60, of Shinnston, went to be with …
WVNews
Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacef…
WVNews
Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, mother of 4, Carbide worker in WWII, star basketball player, passes at age 101
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leontine Rebecca Shock Painter, of Bridgeport, WV, died peacefully among her family Friday, October 7, 2022 at the age of 101. She was the daughter of the late Vergie Dae Shock and Victor Ahva Shock, of Anmoore, WV and the sister of the late Manvern Floyd Shock of New Port Richey, FL.
WVNews
Roger Dale Wyckoff
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Dale Wyckoff, age 70, of Morgantown, WV, passed away at …
WVNews
Habitat for Humanity begins work on Kingwood triplex
KINGWOOD — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity introduced the newest members of the Preston County community Saturday and blessed the ground where a triplex is being built. Louise and Michael Crosland are currently living in Morgantown with relatives. They moved there from the Akron, Ohio, area, after their Ohio landlord sold his properties.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education sets superintendent goals Tuesday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education members on Tuesday set their annual goals for the superintendent. Board members brought ideas of their own to the meeting for discussion.
WVNews
No new information on plane crash
ROWLESBURG — The Federal Aviation Administration website had not posted information Monday regarding the crash of a small plane in Preston County. The pilot of the plane, who crashed near the Cheat River Bridge Friday afternoon, was flown to JW Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. No word was available on his condition.
WVNews
Fantastic 4s: North Marion, Doddridge County are highest locals in WVSSAC football ratings
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A pair of local high school football teams are fourth in their respective classes in the WVSSAC ratings, released on Tuesday. North Marion (6-1, 10.29) holds that spot in Class AA.
WVNews
Janice Burnett Tyler
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Burnett Tyler, 76, of Jane Lew, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on January 30, 1946, a daughter of the late Homer Dean and Thelma Louise Freeman Burnett.
WVNews
Sobering center opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN — Hope Hill Sobering Center, the newest addition to Hazel’s House of Hope, held a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday. “We look forward to providing a much needed and long-awaited community service,” said Deana Morrow, president of the center’s board and director of West Virginia University’s School of Social Work.
WVNews
Roy Blake Jr.
WESTON — Roy Blake Jr., 85, of Weston, passed gently into the arms of the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Roy was born in Burnsville on August 8, 1937, a son of the late Roy Blake Sr. and Letha McCauley. In addition to his parents, Roy was welcomed into Heaven by two children: Stacy Lee Hitt and an infant son; and five siblings: Elsie Pritt, Wilbur Blake, Marvin Blake, Lloyd Blake, and Denver Blake.
WVNews
Fairmont State University prepares for January opening of Police Training Academy
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University is preparing for the January launch of its new Police Training Academy that will provide a rigorous, academically based training program that prepares cadets to enter the law enforcement profession upon graduation. The university’s police academy has been developed to provide...
WVNews
The agony of defeat
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Under the best of circumstances, West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather doesn’t like to fly. There’s a lot of people like him, people who believe if we were meant to fly, we’d have been given wings like the birds.
WVNews
Lewis Commissioners oppose Amendment 2, recognize Domestic Violence Awareness
Lewis County commissioners executed two proclamations at the Oct. 11 meeting. The first was to declare October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Lewis County. Kelsey Johnson and Suzan Johnson with HOPE, INC. were in attendance, and reported that 55 clients in the previous year sought help, with seven of those needing emergency shelter.
WVNews
First Preston County Camp Fall Festival held
BRUCETON MILLS — The first Preston County Camp Fall Festival on Oct. 8 had something for everyone: Games for the children and for the adults a chance to stock up on homemade apple butter, mums, pumpkins and corn shocks to decorate for the season. There was also a basket...
WVNews
Communities plan Halloween events
KINGWOOD — Once again it’s time to light up the pumpkins, put on a costume, and go trick-or-treating. The following list of community trick-or-treat times and events will be updated as new information is received. Saturday, Oct. 22.
