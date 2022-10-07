Homeless Clarksburg, West Virginia, man faces felony charge; accused of forging name on misdemeanor arrest

WESTON — Roy Blake Jr., 85, of Weston, passed gently into the arms of the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Roy was born in Burnsville on August 8, 1937, a son of the late Roy Blake Sr. and Letha McCauley. In addition to his parents, Roy was welcomed into Heaven by two children: Stacy Lee Hitt and an infant son; and five siblings: Elsie Pritt, Wilbur Blake, Marvin Blake, Lloyd Blake, and Denver Blake.

