Clarksburg, WV

WVNews

Roger Dale Wyckoff

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Dale Wyckoff, age 70, of Morgantown, WV, passed away at …
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Janice Burnett Tyler

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Burnett Tyler, 76, of Jane Lew, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on January 30, 1946, a daughter of the late Homer Dean and Thelma Louise Freeman Burnett.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Connie Ault

MASONTOWN — Connie Louise Ault, 68, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at WV Caring in Elkins. She was born on May 30, 1954, in Morgantown, a daughter of Alexander Joseph and the late Hazel Mae (Trickett) Sobol.
MASONTOWN, WV
WVNews

Roy Blake Jr.

WESTON — Roy Blake Jr., 85, of Weston, passed gently into the arms of the Lord on October 9, 2022, while under the compassionate care of WVU Hospice Home Care. Roy was born in Burnsville on August 8, 1937, a son of the late Roy Blake Sr. and Letha McCauley. In addition to his parents, Roy was welcomed into Heaven by two children: Stacy Lee Hitt and an infant son; and five siblings: Elsie Pritt, Wilbur Blake, Marvin Blake, Lloyd Blake, and Denver Blake.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Habitat for Humanity begins work on Kingwood triplex

KINGWOOD — Mon Valley Habitat for Humanity introduced the newest members of the Preston County community Saturday and blessed the ground where a triplex is being built. Louise and Michael Crosland are currently living in Morgantown with relatives. They moved there from the Akron, Ohio, area, after their Ohio landlord sold his properties.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Around The Community

PARSONS — The Tucker Community Foundation is accepting grant applications through Nov. 4. The foundation will be awarding grants to organizations, volunteer groups and people working to make a positive change in their communities in Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Preston, Pocahontas, Randolph and Tucker counties in West Virginia, as well as Garrett County, Maryland.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

The agony of defeat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Under the best of circumstances, West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather doesn’t like to fly. There’s a lot of people like him, people who believe if we were meant to fly, we’d have been given wings like the birds.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Sobering center opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN — Hope Hill Sobering Center, the newest addition to Hazel’s House of Hope, held a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday. “We look forward to providing a much needed and long-awaited community service,” said Deana Morrow, president of the center’s board and director of West Virginia University’s School of Social Work.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Beverly Jane Bailey Hatim

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Beverly Jane Bailey Hatim, 60, of Shinnston, went to be with the Lord after a long-fought illness for the last 12 years. She is survived by her loving children; Jennifer Bowers and spouse, James, Kenny Lowther, Anthony Montgomery, Lora Coffield and spouse Jimmy, Brittany Montgomery; 2 fur babies Bella and Stella; her loving ex-husband Mehdi Hatim; her grandchildren Makayla Payne, Braylee Smith, Gavlin Weaver, and Memphis Coffield; and 2 grand fur babies Nikki and Benz.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Fairmont State University prepares for January opening of Police Training Academy

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State University is preparing for the January launch of its new Police Training Academy that will provide a rigorous, academically based training program that prepares cadets to enter the law enforcement profession upon graduation. The university’s police academy has been developed to provide...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Chestnut Festival offered a variety of vendors

ROWLESBURG — The Chestnut Festival Sunday was greeted with cold weather, but didn’t deter those standing in line for roasted or raw chestnuts. The festival honors the heritage, tradition and restoration efforts of the American Chestnut tree, a hardwood three that once dominated the hills of the 16 Appalachian States from Maine to Georgia.
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

No new information on plane crash

ROWLESBURG — The Federal Aviation Administration website had not posted information Monday regarding the crash of a small plane in Preston County. The pilot of the plane, who crashed near the Cheat River Bridge Friday afternoon, was flown to JW Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. No word was available on his condition.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

