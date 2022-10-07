Organization Behind Fourth-Largest Stablecoin To Invest $500,000,000 in US Treasuries and Corporate Bonds

Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
‘Crypto trading is absolutely crucifying everyday Americans’: Banking app Stash puts emphasis on long-term crypto investing
Stash president and cofounder Ed Robinson (left) with cofounder and CEO Brandon Krieg. The investing and banking app Stash announced today that it’s launched a crypto platform for its 2 million active subscribers, providing them with access to eight coins, including Bitcoin, Ether, Avalanche, and Solana. While retail investing...
Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit
Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Sets Big Price Targets for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Protocol
Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is eyeing one Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol and setting upward price targets. In a new blog post for Eight Global, Van de Poppe says that Injective Protocol (INJ) has tested its main resistance point multiple times, making the said supply area weaker and more prone to breakouts.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s When Risk Assets Like Bitcoin and Crypto Will Rip Higher, According to Macro Analyst Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says that the macro backdrop is starting to look attractive for risk assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. In a new ask-me-anything (AMA) session on Real Vision, Pal says that investor sentiment is currently at extreme fear and that could be the catalyst for risk assets to pull off an unexpected surge.
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
The long list of celebrities promoting cryptocurrencies just got shorter. Kim Kardashian is being barred from doing so for three years — and will pay a $1 million fine -- to settle federal charges that she recommended a crypto security to her 330 million Instagram followers without making clear that she was paid to do so.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya Predicts One Crypto Sector Will Financialize Every Single Asset
Billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya says one sector of the crypto industry will be responsible for monetizing all assets and putting them on the blockchain. In a new All-In podcast, the Social Capital CEO predicts that people will eventually find a way to tokenize all of their assets and possessions in an effort to capture value.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
dailyhodl.com
Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Doubles Down on $250,000 Bitcoin Prediction Despite Steep Correction – Here’s Why
The managing partner of cryptocurrency hedge fund Morgan Creek Digital is not backing down on his big Bitcoin (BTC) prediction. In a new Altcoin Daily interview, crypto trader Austin Arnold asks Mark Yusko if his prediction from last year that Bitcoin could hit $250,000 in half a decade still stands.
Yahoo!
Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide
Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
CNBC
Bitcoin inches back above $20,000, and a deep dive into the state of U.S. regulation: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On todays show, Ian Epstein of Makor Group and Chen Arad of Solidus Labs discuss the state of crypto regulation ahead of the Midterm elections.
dailyhodl.com
Blockchain Developer Dapper Labs Announces Ban on Russian Accounts Following EU Sanctions
Dapper Labs, the company behind blockchain-based game CryptoKitties and layer-1 digital ledger the Flow (FLOW) network, is announcing restrictions on accounts linked to Russia. Dapper Labs says that following the imposition of new sanctions against Russia and Russian nationals by the European Union (EU) last week, it will suspend the...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Weighs In on Ripple Lawsuit, Calls Case Against XRP Absurd
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple Labs is absurd. The SEC sued Ripple Labs in late 2020 under allegations that the firm issued XRP as an unregistered security. In a lengthy thread, Hoskinson tells his 950,500 Twitter followers...
dailyhodl.com
Founder of Crypto Exchange Giant Huobi Sells His Shares to Hong Kong-Based Asset Manager
Huobi founder Leon Li is selling his shares in the crypto exchange to Hong Kong-based asset manager About Capital Management. Li was a controlling shareholder in the company and sold 100% of his holdings, according to a press release from Huobi. After purchasing a majority stake in the exchange, About...
dailyhodl.com
Spritz Finance Activates Crypto Bill Pay With Any Token on Polygon
Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network. This is a major step forward in realizing the company’s mission of making crypto useful in the real world for millions of people.
dailyhodl.com
U.S. Treasury and FinCEN Hit Crypto Exchange Bittrex With $53,000,000 in Fines for Two Offences
Crypto exchange Bittrex is settling with the U.S. Treasury and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to the tune of $53 million. According to a press release, the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and FinCEN have charged Bittrex with violating sanctions and anti-money laundering (AML) obligations. Bittrex...
dailyhodl.com
Mt. Gox Trustee Sets January 2023 As Deadline for Creditors To Register and Select Repayment Method
A trustee of defunct crypto exchange platform Mt. Gox is setting a date for creditors to register and choose their preferred reimbursement method. According to a recent company press release, those owed money by Mt. Gox have until January 10th next year (Japan time) to complete the initial steps of the repayment procedures.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What Could Trigger the Next Parabolic Bitcoin (BTC) Rally, According to Quant Analyst
A widely followed quant analyst is revealing what he believes could be the catalyst that sparks the next parabolic rally for Bitcoin (BTC). Crypto Quant chief executive Ki Young Ju tells his 306,200 Twitter followers that the massive influx of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to crypto exchanges could signal the beginning of a new Bitcoin bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Nicholas Merten Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Facing Make or Break Moment
Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten says that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report scheduled for release this Thursday could significantly impact the price of Bitcoin (BTC). In a new video update, Merten tells his 513,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin is facing a “make-or-break” moment this week. The analyst notes...
dailyhodl.com
One Ethereum Competitor Has Very High Chance of Leading Next Bull Cycle, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one particular Ethereum (ETH) rival is likely to outshine the rest of the crypto markets next bull cycle. In a new ask me anything (AMA) session, the Real Vision founder says that while the Solana (SOL) blockchain has had technical issues as of late, that doesn’t negate the Ethereum rival’s sky-high activity on-chain and network growth.
