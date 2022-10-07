ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Organization Behind Fourth-Largest Stablecoin To Invest $500,000,000 in US Treasuries and Corporate Bonds

By Rhodilee Jean Dolor
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
EWN

Binance Eyes Crypto License In Japan 4 Years After Exit

Crypto exchange giant Binance could resume operations in Japan for the first time since 2018. Changpeng’s Zhao company has eyes on a crypto license to legitimize such operations, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The news comes as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hopes to lead a crypto-inclusive regime. Binance has chased...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Sets Big Price Targets for Ethereum-Based Decentralized Exchange Protocol

Closely followed crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is eyeing one Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol and setting upward price targets. In a new blog post for Eight Global, Van de Poppe says that Injective Protocol (INJ) has tested its main resistance point multiple times, making the said supply area weaker and more prone to breakouts.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Us Treasuries#Investment Strategy#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Dao#Dai#Maker Vault#Psm
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode

On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Yahoo!

Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide

Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
STOCKS
CNBC

Bitcoin inches back above $20,000, and a deep dive into the state of U.S. regulation: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On todays show, Ian Epstein of Makor Group and Chen Arad of Solidus Labs discuss the state of crypto regulation ahead of the Midterm elections.
CURRENCIES
dailyhodl.com

Spritz Finance Activates Crypto Bill Pay With Any Token on Polygon

Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill pay capabilities to support payments with any token on the Polygon network. This is a major step forward in realizing the company’s mission of making crypto useful in the real world for millions of people.
CREDITS & LOANS
dailyhodl.com

One Ethereum Competitor Has Very High Chance of Leading Next Bull Cycle, According to Macro Guru Raoul Pal

Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says one particular Ethereum (ETH) rival is likely to outshine the rest of the crypto markets next bull cycle. In a new ask me anything (AMA) session, the Real Vision founder says that while the Solana (SOL) blockchain has had technical issues as of late, that doesn’t negate the Ethereum rival’s sky-high activity on-chain and network growth.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy