Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
Related
CBS Sports
Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz, Commanders for singling out 'quarterback' as team's weakness
Ron Rivera was blunt and unapologetic when asked Monday what separates the rest of the ascending NFC East from his Commanders: "Quarterback," he said, suggesting that Washington had failed to identify a quality signal-caller in a "quarterback-driven league." A day later, Washington's coach has walked back those comments, telling reporters he apologized to both Carson Wentz and the rest of the team for singling out QB as the club's weakness.
CBS Sports
Raiders were hit with rare and controversial penalty vs. Chiefs that hadn't been called on any team since 2015
The Kansas City Chiefs weren't the only ones who had to deal with a controversial penalty on Monday night. The Raiders also got hit with a penalty that raised a few eyebrows around the NFL during their wild 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. In the Raiders case, the penalty came...
CBS Sports
Khalid Kareem: Waived by Bengals
Kareem was waived by the Bengals on Tuesday, one day after he was activated from the IR, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Kareem was expected to be part of the Bengals' defensive line rotation. He was drafted in the fifth round of 2020, but has dealt with a number of injury issues this season.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Out for the year
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Penny (lower leg) is done for the season due to a broken fibula and a high-ankle sprain, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Penny will require season-ending surgery, an outcome which Carroll correctly diagnosed as "a heartbreaking loss for him." The 2018 first-round pick had averaged an outstanding 6.1 yards per carry through the first five weeks of the season, to build off his 6.3 YPC mark from 2021. That had Penny well on track to enter free agency in 2023 with plenty of leverage. Instead, he will now have to do so while rehabbing from a serious injury. In the immediate future, rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker is primed to take over Seattle's lead back duties, with DeeJay Dallas stepping into the No. 2 role.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Rams' Tutu Atwell: First career catch Sunday
Atwell caught one of two targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. A week after being a healthy scratch, Atwell made the most of his nine snaps on offense, getting in front of cornerback Trevon Diggs and snagging an over-the-shoulder dime from Matthew Stafford for 54 yards to help set up a Matt Gay field goal. Atwell wouldn't see another target after the big play, but the speedster proved that he has the field-stretching speed that Los Angeles needs with Van Jefferson (knee) on IR. In Week 6, the Rams take on a Carolina squad that just axed head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow, which could provide Atwell with more big play opportunities before the Rams go on bye in Week 7.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady weighs in on controversial roughing penalty, calls Grady Jarrett's sack a 'long, unwelcome hug'
While the actual holiday is still a few weeks away, Halloween for Tom Brady came in the form of Grady Jarrett during this past Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Falcons. "This morning, I was looking around the corner everywhere for Grady Jarrett jumping out and hitting me again," Brady...
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mike Danna: Sidelined Monday
Danna (calf) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against the Raiders. Danna will miss his third game in a row due to a lingering calf injury despite returning to practice in full last Thursday. With the 24-year-old out, expect Malik Herring and Carlos Dunlap to rotate in behind starting defensive ends George Karlaftis and Frank Clark.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday
Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Today: Top waiver targets and your first look at Week 6 rankings
One team at 1-4 That comes out to a 44-26 overall record after I went 10-4 in Week 5. I'm pretty happy with that start, with that one 1-4 team being a SuperFlex league where a rotating door at RB2 -- J.D. McKissic was in there ahead of Darrell Henderson this week and the disappointments of George Kittle and Darnell Mooney really holding me back.
CBS Sports
Jalon Daniels injury update: Kansas QB to miss rest of season with shoulder injury, per report
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels, the catalyst behind one of the best early season stories in college football, will miss the remainder of the year with a separated shoulder, according to the Lawrence Journal-World. Daniels led Kansas to its first 5-0 start since 2009 before he left the Jayhawks' 38-31 loss Saturday to TCU in the first half.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Tim Jones: Sees playing time trend down
Jones took the field for just one of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Jones a second-year player out of Southern Miss, played a season-high 26 snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Eagles, but he saw his field time drop off considerably Week 5 with Zay Jones (ankle) returning from a one-game absence. Though his role on the Jaguars' coverage units was able to help him avoid the inactive list, Tim Jones will continue to see few opportunities on offense while all of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marin Jones and Jamal Agnew are available to Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground following loss against Chiefs on 'Monday Night Football'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoved a man at Arrowhead Stadium, sending the person to the ground with the force of his push, on his way to the locker room following the Raiders' 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The status of the person pushed is not yet known, but he appeared to be OK after the push and appeared to be stable after the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Al Woods: Won't return Sunday
Woods has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Saints due to a knee injury, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Woods recorded five tackles before leaving the game in the second half due to a knee injury. In his absence, Bryan Mone will be a strong candidate to see increased snaps the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Forced out Sunday
Phillips (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers. Phillips was listed as questionable heading into Week 5 after missing the Bills' last two games with a hamstring injury, which he appears to have aggravated during the first half Sunday. The veteran defensive tackle recorded six tackles and 1.5 sacks over the first two weeks of the season, and his potential absence could leave Tim Settle to step into a bigger role behind Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Teams interested in adding WR don't plan on him playing until at least Week 10
Teams who may have an interest in adding Odell Beckham Jr. to their rosters aren't planning on him being available until Week 10 or 11, according to sources. Beckham tore his ACL during the Super Bowl and has been recovering since. He can't sign anywhere until he's healthy enough to pass a physical, and that's in doubt as of today.
CBS Sports
Texans' Ka'imi Fairbairn: Converts two FGs from deep
Fairbairn was successful on both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 5. Points were at a premium, and Fairbairn came through for the Texans. He nailed kicks from 50 and 51 yards in the second quarter -- his first two attempts of the season from the 50 and beyond. The fifth-year placekicker has a history of making long-distance kicks, connecting on 67 percent (20 of 30) of his attempts from 50 and beyond during his NFL career.
Comments / 0