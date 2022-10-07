ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'Bring It On' horror movie challenged Kerri Medders in two ways

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Kerri Medders said the new movie, Bring It On: Cheer or Die , premieres Saturday at 9 p.m. EDT on Syfy, challenged her as a horror movie and as a cheerleading movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P6GA0_0iQOVOLs00
Tiera Skovbye (L) and Kerri Medders cheer for their lives in "Bring It On: Cheer or Die." Photo courtesy of Syfy

"Halloween and that time, this is my season," Medders, 22, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "So it's pretty awesome to be able to be in that realm in this iconic franchise."

Medders plays Abby, a cheerleader who attends an all-night rehearsal with her team. When a killer picks off cheerleaders one by one, Abby has to step up and become the captain.

"I liked the fact that Abby was very underestimated throughout the film until it was time to really become front and center," Medders said. "At the same time, I feel she was very inclusive in making sure everyone felt that they were a team."

By the time the survivors face the killer, they use their cheer routines to fight him off.

"I like to call it a cheer catfight scene," Medders said. "We just incorporated all the moves that we had during cheer camp and then we used them in a fight form."

Director Karen Lam said she was inspired by martial arts films for the cheer fights.

"You always have a special move at the end," Lam said. "With our choreographer, Tony Gonzalez , I kept saying, 'OK, Kung Fu, [we're] making martial arts here."

The original Bring It On , starring Kirsten Dunst , Eliza Dushku and Gabrielle Union, came out in theaters in 2000. Universal has made five more home video sequels.

Lam said she initially had reservations about making a Bring It On horror movie. Lam directed the horror films Evangeline, The Curse of Willow Song and a segment in Shevenge , among other shorts.

After Lam was able to give input into the script, she said, the idea of a fun horror movie appealed to her.

"It was basically giving and paying respects to the original Bring It On franchise," Lam said. "And yet, also making sure it has enough horror in it to hopefully be a good Halloween special."

Lam said that while she was developing the horror side of the film, she would watch her cast practice, and adapted the script to their abilities.

"We wanted the horror to be cheer-based," Lam said. "It wasn't going into full Saw. I'm not trying to make a full-on horror film."

Medders, who had no formal dance training, said she practiced the cheer routines for three weeks before filming and continued during filming.

"I was texting everyone, the cast, and being like, 'So who can run this cheer routine with me in the park?'" Medders said.

Lam said she was impressed by her cast working overtime to learn the cheer routines.

"I would come out even at the end of cheer camp day, and they would still be doing pyramids on the grass," Lam said. "Even though you're technically [working] 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., you were basically 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., from what I could see."

Bring It On: Cheer or Die is also available on DVD, Blu-ray and video on demand.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliza Dushku
Person
Tiera Skovbye
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Kirsten Dunst
UPI News

Entertainment journalist, Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Renowned entertainment journalist and Deadline founder Nikki Finke has died after a prolonged illness. She was 68. "At her best, Nikki Finke embodied the spirit of journalism, and was never afraid to tell the hard truths with an incisive style and an enigmatic spark. She was brash and true," said Jay Penske, founder, chairman and CEO of Penske Media, which acquired Finke's blog in 2009. "It was never easy with Nikki, but she will always remain one of the most memorable people in my life."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mila Kunis praised for her handling of booing from Jimmy Kimmel Live audience

Mila Kunis has been praised for her response to being booed multiple times during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.Last week, New York-native Jimmy Kimmel returned to his hometown to host a series of shows at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, where Kunis promoted her new Netflix film, Luckiest Girl Alive. After Kunis spoke about a wardrobe malfunction that happened right before the show, Kimmel told the Black Swan actor: “You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you’re not a New Yorker.”“No, I’m not,” she confirmed, followed by a subtle boo...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Movies#Linus Entertainment#Horror Film#Bring It On
Variety

YouTube Originals to Launch ‘Behind the Beats,’ Featuring Blondie, Snoop Dogg, L7 (EXCLUSIVE)

YouTube Originals will launch on Nov. 18 “Behind the Beats,” a novel animated pop music anthology series produced by France’s TeamTO and 22D Music Group in partnership with France Télévisions, the French public broadcaster.  Episodes 1-4 of the novel history of pop will also debut on the YouTube Kids app, YouTube Originals Kids & Family announced on Wednesday. YouTube and TeamTO have shared first-look images from the series in exclusivity with Variety.  The deal sees YouTube launching the series worldwide but with a one-year holdback in the French language, where France Télévisions has first-window exclusivity.  “This new animated musical series from TeamTO hits a sweet...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UPI News

Broadway legend, 'Murder, She Wrote' sleuth Angela Lansbury dead at 96

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- British TV, film and stage legend Angela Lansbury, whose career spanned nearly 80 years, died Tuesday. She was 96. "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," her family said in a statement to NBC News and People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
UPI News

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel step out at charity gala

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stepped out Sunday at a charity gala. The 41-year-old singer and 40-year-old actress attended the Children's Hospital Los Angeles gala at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Timberlake and Biel were all smiles on the red carpet. Biel wore...
SANTA MONICA, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
461K+
Followers
65K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy