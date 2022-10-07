ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 22

Sagi
4d ago

Don't worry he will be out to do another 3 more killings next month at this rate. We can thank our governor.

Reply(2)
13
Mike Milkovich
3d ago

Wait till Jan 1. This will open the floodgates for criminals. Be prepared to protect your family. The government has once again dropped the ball. Taxation without representation is a mild understatement!

Reply
5
what's upwhat's up
3d ago

I blame the judge out on bond for ATTEMPTED murder vote these judges out

Reply(1)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Austin Weekly News

Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station

For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
cwbchicago.com

Twice-convicted DUI driver had alcohol level nearly 4x the legal limit when he hit a bicyclist outside Chicago police station, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said a twice-convicted DUI driver had a blood alcohol content nearly four times the legal limit when he collided with a bicyclist and a light pole outside Chicago Police Area Three headquarters on Saturday afternoon. Miguel Cortes, 33, is charged with aggravated DUI involving an accident with great bodily...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police Department#Volunteers#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime#Fox Chicago
CBS Chicago

14 months after arrest warrant is issued, suburban moving company owner surrenders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 has been investigating a suburban mover for about a year – and now, the owner of the company has surrendered more than a year after a warrant was issued for his arrest.As CBS 2's Lauren Victory reported Tuesday, police put out a warrant for Rafael Ohanesyan's arrest 14 months ago. He was finally booked last week when he spent two nights in jail, and his victims are hoping he will be spending a lot more time locked up.Video posted to Ohanesyan's Instagram page shows at time when Bulls Moving was an active moving company. State...
CHICAGO, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Riverside man charged with setting his home on fire

A 46-year-old Riverside man remains in custody at Cook County Jail after being arrested last week for allegedly setting fire to his West Burlington Street home in March. A Cook County judge on Oct. 7 set Anthony Barker’s bond at $150,000 after the Cook County State’s Attorney charged him with two counts of arson. Riverside police arrested Barker on the morning of Oct. 6 when he went to the police station to pick up a copy of the police report about the fire.
RIVERSIDE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Fox News

835K+
Followers
6K+
Post
666M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy