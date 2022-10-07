ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daydream Surf Shop Collaborates with Local Influencer to Create the Blue Pearl Matcha

By Chelsea Raineri
In September, Costa Mesa’s Daydream Surf Shop released its latest seasonal drink in collaboration with Newport Beach’s Kiana Hanaoka, @keeksitsimple on Instagram. “I go to Daydream every single day,” Hanaoka says. “People always say things like, ‘Whenever I go to Daydream, I expect to run into you.’ ” After hearing suggestions from the community and friends for her to come out with her own drink at the coffee shop, Hanaoka came up with the idea for the Blue Pearl Matcha ($7.50).

The iced, blue-hued matcha drink is made with Moon Juice’s pearl powder (which contains collagen and calcium and has anti-aging benefits) and spirulina (known for its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties). After experiencing a hormonal imbalance and breakouts after she stopped taking birth control, Hanaoka says she started making this drink every day to remedy the issue. The Blue Pearl Matcha will be available for the duration of fall.

Photograph by Kiana Hanaoka

The Orange County Museum of Art opens its new building this month. Here’s what you need to know about the latest addition to Costa Mesa’s arts hub. The post OCMA’s New Home appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
A 15-year-old CEO from Yorba Linda and founder of PeachTree Pads. We make reusable and eco-friendly menstrual pads. What inspired me to make this specific product was that my mom was getting really sick around her periods. She came to me because I love designing, making, and selling things. She was like, “Can you make me something to help me with my menstrual cycle?” I’m all about everything reusable, eco-friendly, and I was learning that pads are 80 percent plastic. … I thought I need to make something that’s good for your body and also is reusable, because plastics are really affecting our oceans and just our world in general.
