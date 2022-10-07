ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Inmate Steals Millions From Behind Bars, Impersonates Billionaires

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ljeO1_0iQOUvvs00
Photo: Getty Images

In 2020, federal authorities accused a man who was locked up in a maximum security facility in Georgia of stealing millions through impersonation while behind bars. New information regarding the case has just been released. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , officials continue to investigate a case in which 31-year-old Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit inmate Arthur Lee Cofield Jr . impersonated billionaire Sidney Kimmel in order to steal $11 million.

The money that Cofield stole from Kimmel was taken from the California-based CEO's Charles Schwab account. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution mentioned that this was done through "contraband cell phones," manipulation of customer service representatives, and conversion into gold coins. All while inhabiting a small cell inside of a maximum security prison, Cofield used those coins to purchase a $4 million dollar mansion outside of Atlanta. Warden Jose Morales who worked at the facility while Cofield was an inmate, shared that he believed Cofield to be sly enough to commit such a crime.

“Cofield was a shrewd, intelligent individual who could con you out of millions,” Morales shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution .

Cofield, in addition to a few others accused of being his men on the outside, pleaded not guilty on charges encompassing fraud and conspiracy. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that not a lot has happened with the case since it was opened in 2020, but a few facts including the name of one billionaire victim have recently been added to the file as the investigation continues.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
Daily Mail

Prison nurse, 25, faces jail after admitting behind-bars fling with same inmate a fellow officer is also accused of having an 'inappropriate' affair with

A jail nurse is facing going to prison herself after admitting a fling with an inmate behind bars. Qualified health worker Elyse Hibbs, 25, pleaded guilty to an 'inappropriate relationship' while working as a nurse at two prisons. A second prison worker custody officer Ruth Shmylo, also 25, appeared alongside...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's babysitter says she was told not to come to work BEFORE he 'vanished': Cops seize evidence that will 'move the case forward' as family's pool is drained

A babysitter for missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon says she received an 'odd' text telling her not to come to work before he disappeared. Quinton has not been seen since October 5, when he was reported missing by his mother Leilani. Her fiance, Danny Youngkin, told police he last saw the boy at 6am that morning.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Maximum Security Prison#Fraud
People

After a Child Was Left in an Apartment for Days with Deceased Parents, a Suspect Is Arrested in N.Y.

Police are still looking for two other people wanted in connection with the Aug. 21 deaths Police in Syracuse, N.Y., have arrested one of the three people they suspect was behind a brutal double-homicide that likely left a small child scarred for life. Investigators believe Alexis Sellin, 32, and Jami Crawford, 46, were shot multiple times on August 21 in their apartment, but their remains were not found until August 24. Also found in their apartment that day was their 5-year-old child, according to a Syracuse Police statement. The child...
SYRACUSE, NY
Black Enterprise

Boyfriend Suspected of Dismembering NYC Woman Allowed Other Girlfriend to Use Her EBT Card

More gruesome discoveries are coming to light as police investigate the murder and dismembering of Dasia Johnson in Brooklyn, New York. Investigators are still searching for the five women and one man captured on surveillance cameras leaving the apartment of Johnson, the 22-year-old woman whose murder was discovered after authorities located her dismembered remains inside a suitcase in her East New York apartment last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist

More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
DES MOINES, IA
Complex

Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison

Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
Washington Examiner

Oklahoma inmate who sued jail over alleged 'Baby Shark' torture found dead in cell

An Oklahoma inmate who was part of a lawsuit alleging that jail staff tortured detainees was found dead in his cell on Sunday. John Basco, 48, was found unresponsive in his cell in the Oklahoma County Detention Center at approximately 3:52 a.m. on Sunday morning by a detention officer performing site checks, according to a press release from the jail. Emergency responders arrived and Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
TheDailyBeast

Woman Screamed for Six Hours as She Gave Birth Alone on Dirty Jail Floor, Lawsuit Claims

A woman cried out for help for six hours as she was left by staff at a Maryland jail to give birth alone on the dirty floor of a solitary confinement cell, a lawsuit claims. Jazmin Valentine alleges nurses at the Washington County jail in Hagerstown dismissed her condition as withdrawal from drugs, not labor, and that other medical staff even laughed at her, saying she was simply trying to get out of her cell late at night in July 2021. Valentine even claims to have slid what she believed to be her baby’s amniotic sac under the cell door...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WWPW Power 96.1

WWPW Power 96.1

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
822
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://power961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy