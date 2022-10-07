ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Greg Nelson Named Regional Director at Troy’s Great Lakes Business Credit

By Jake Bekemeyer
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Great Lakes Business Credit

Great Lakes Business Credit, one of the nation’s fastest-growing nonbank asset-based financing companies headquartered in Troy, announced the appointment of Greg Nelson as the company’s regional director.

Nelson brings to Great Lakes Business Credit more than 20 years of senior-level financial and banking experience, particularly in the commercial and asset-based lending sectors.

“We are excited to add Greg to our growing team, especially with all of his financial acumen and ABL skills,” says Rhett B. Bowe, CEO of Great Lakes Business Credit. “With Greg, our team at Great Lakes Business Credit is well positioned to provide businesses the help they need in this extremely challenging economy.”

In his new role Nelson will direct operations and business development in a six-state region comprised of Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, and Northern Indiana.  He reports to Rowe.

Nelson was most recently vice president of commercial banking at Bank of Hope in Arlington Heights, Ill. In addition, Nelson has held senior-level positions at Chicago’s LaSalle Bank and BMO Harris Bank, also in Chicago.

He is a graduate of Indiana University Northwest, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance.

