Hyattsville, MD

Multiple Attempted Murder Charges For Hyattsville Man Accused Of Stabbing Victim 17 Times

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rK5I_0iQOTu5M00
Rene Morales Photo Credit: Hyattsville Police Department

Charges have been announced by police investigating a man who allegedly stabbed his victim more than a dozen times inside a Maryland business, authorities in Prince George's County announced.

Hyattsville resident Rene Morales is facing multiple attempted murder charges after turning himself in to the Upper Marlboro Department of Corrections, the Hyattsville Police Department announced.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, Morales was involved in an altercation with another man outside a restaurant in the 2900 block of Hamilton Street outside of normal business hours, according to investigators.

During that incident, he allegedly stabbed his victim 17 times, leaving him with critical injuries.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the Hyattsville Police Department announced that Morales has been charged with:

  • First-degree attempted murder;
  • Second-degree attempted murder;
  • First-degree assault;
  • Second-degree assault;
  • Possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

The victim was able to track down an off-duty Hyattsville police detective who was blocks away from where the stabbing took place, police say. As of Friday afternoon, he remains hospitalized, but his condition has been upgraded from critical to stable, police said.

No additional information regarding the victim has been released by police investigators, though they noted detectives have spoken with him and he is not currently facing charges.

Comments / 5

a v
4d ago

I wouldn't be surprised if he is one those crossing the border without background checks. most if them are murders and gang members

Reply(1)
4
 

