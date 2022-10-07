Read full article on original website
N. Lamar closed at Anderson Lane due to crash investigation
Parts of North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin are shut down due to a crash investigation, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday.
Gonzales Inquirer
Gonzales man steals 18-wheeler to attack victim a second time
A Gonzales man is in jail after he nearly ran over a police officer in a stolen 18-wheeler, according to the Gonzales Police Department. GPD officers were dispatched to the Circle G Truck Stop on Saturday, Oct. 8, in reference to a hit-and-run incident. Officers were advised then that a subject had run on foot in an unknown direction. It was while GPD Sgt. Cesar Martinez was on scene, speaking to the hit-and-run victim, that he observed an 18-wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed, neither slowing down nor making any effort to avoid striking the complainant or Sgt. Martinez.
Woman found guilty of 2019 murder in Cedar Park, sentenced to life in prison
A woman was convicted Monday for her part in the murder of an active-duty airman that happened in Cedar Park in January 2019.
Family of murdered TX man says Soros DA ignored their wishes, cut deals with suspects: 'Absolutely disgusted'
The family of a man beaten and murdered in a mob-style attack in Austin, Texas, says they are furious with the Soros-backed progressive DA's handling of the case.
fox7austin.com
Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.
2 killed in crash near Del Valle identified; 3rd person taken to hospital
Multiple agencies responded to a call for a vehicle rescue in the 14000 block of Pearce Lane early Sunday morning, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.
APD asks for help identifying north Austin stabbing suspect
APD asked for help identifying a suspect in regard to a Sept. 22 stabbing that occurred in the 8500 block of N. Lamar Blvd.
CBS Austin
Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Limits sees 234 incidents reported during Weekend One, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a total of 234 incidents at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL) Weekend One. ACL Weekend One kicked off with an impressive amount of festival goers this year with around 70,000 people in attendance each day. Along with those festival goers...
KWTX
Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner
KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
fox7austin.com
3 killed, 1 injured in two separate crashes in Austin area within two-hour span
AUSTIN, Texas - Three people are dead after two separate crashes in the Austin area within hours of each other Sunday. The first happened around 2:30 a.m. on Pearce Lane near Kellam Road in Del Valle where a car crashed with three people inside. One person was pinned and two were unconscious when medics arrived.
Vehicle of missing Belton man located, human remains found in wooded area
Central Texas police are investigating after the human remains of a Belton man were found near a wooded area in Temple.
Rockdale ISD campuses placed on 'secure lockout' after student sends threat
ROCKDALE, Texas — All campuses at Rockdale ISD were placed on “secure lockout” on Tuesday, Oct. 11, after a student at Rockdale Junior High reportedly sent a threat during lunch. The district said the student used AirDrop to send an image of a threat to several other...
San Marcos police officer resigns, arrested in connection with criminal misconduct
The former officer resigned on Thursday.
Comments / 2