Austin, TX

police1.com

Video: PD statements reveal new details about Austin SWAT shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Additional details and video have been released surrounding a fatal Austin SWAT officer-involved shooting, detailing the moments leading up to and following the shooting. KXAN News reported Austin police were called to a home for a disturbance by a woman and her children. Once the police...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police investigating North Austin motorcycle crash

Police were on the scene of a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday morning in North Austin. It happened at around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and West Anderson Lane. Few details were available -- but wreckage at the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle. Northbound and southbound...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspect arrested after assaulting UT Austin student, UTPD says

AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas at Austin Police Department (UTPD) arrested a man for aggravated assault on a UT student. Police said on Oct. 10, around 8:51 a.m., officers responded to the western side of the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street for an assault. The incident happened off campus.
AUSTIN, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Gonzales man steals 18-wheeler to attack victim a second time

A Gonzales man is in jail after he nearly ran over a police officer in a stolen 18-wheeler, according to the Gonzales Police Department. GPD officers were dispatched to the Circle G Truck Stop on Saturday, Oct. 8, in reference to a hit-and-run incident. Officers were advised then that a subject had run on foot in an unknown direction. It was while GPD Sgt. Cesar Martinez was on scene, speaking to the hit-and-run victim, that he observed an 18-wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed, neither slowing down nor making any effort to avoid striking the complainant or Sgt. Martinez.
GONZALES, TX
fox7austin.com

Two men attempt to rob man near Jester West residence hall: UTPD

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men attempted to rob another man near the Jester West residence hall early Sunday morning, says the University of Texas Police Department. UTPD officers responded a call about an assault at Jester West around 4 a.m. Oct. 9. The victim told officers two men assaulted him and tried to take his backpack, but he was able to safely get away with his belongings.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man arraigned Friday for threatening Northwest Austin daycare with a gun

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is behind bars in the Travis County Jail after attempting to gain entry into Primrose School of Four Points in Northwest Austin Tuesday night around 6:45 p.m. According to an affidavit, Aaron Whitfield, 26, was arrested on Wednesday night and charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in a Prohibited Place, a third-degree felony, Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor.
KWTX

Texas DPS: unsafe U-turn causes collision on US-190 near Kempner

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a crash blamed on an unsafe U-turn. DPS Troopers responded to the collision involving two vehicles at around 10 a.m. on Oct. 7 on US 190, five miles west of Kempner. A 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up operated...
KEMPNER, TX
KWTX

‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KILLEEN, TX

