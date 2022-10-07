A Gonzales man is in jail after he nearly ran over a police officer in a stolen 18-wheeler, according to the Gonzales Police Department. GPD officers were dispatched to the Circle G Truck Stop on Saturday, Oct. 8, in reference to a hit-and-run incident. Officers were advised then that a subject had run on foot in an unknown direction. It was while GPD Sgt. Cesar Martinez was on scene, speaking to the hit-and-run victim, that he observed an 18-wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed, neither slowing down nor making any effort to avoid striking the complainant or Sgt. Martinez.

GONZALES, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO