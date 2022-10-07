WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It’s unclear just how much a new granular activated carbon filtration system will cost Wausau Water Works customers. Mayor Katie Rosenberg says the utility and the city are continuing to explore their funding options, and so far they aren’t getting a clear picture of just when they could secure the necessary funds to put the $17 million system in place. “We have access to safe drinking water, clean drinking water loans, and grants- things like that. But it is just not coming together fast enough for us to be making decisions,” said Rosenberg. “I wish the solutions were easier, cheaper, and faster.”

