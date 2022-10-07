Read full article on original website
WBOC
Decisions To Be Made For The Future Of The Chesapeake Bay
Annapolis, Md. - A big day for the health of the Chesapeake Bay. The Environmental Protection Agency will meet with representatives of the bay's watershed states, to consider extending deadlines for states to meet their long-term clean up goals. In 2010, a plan for watershed states was created to clean...
Bay Net
Hogan Declares Oct. 10-14 Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan has designated October 10-14, 2022, as Maryland Homegrown School Lunch Week. Now in its 15th year, this annual promotion encourages Maryland schools to serve local food in lunches to show students where their food comes from and to introduce them to fresh, nutritious products made right here in Maryland.
Bay Net
Fifteen Of 17 Businesses In St. Mary’s County Pass Alcohol Compliance Checks
ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a succession of alcohol compliance checks at 17 businesses in St. Mary’s County. Fifteen of the establishments were found to be compliant, while two businesses failed to ask an...
Kittleman gets boost from governor in Howard County executive race; Howard council reacts to problem about withholding documents
Republican Allan Kittleman got a boost Saturday from Gov. Larry Hogan and two lieutenant governors — one current, one former – as he seeks to regain the job as county executive he lost four years to Democrat Calvin Ball. “He was an unbelievable county executive for Howard County,”...
umd.edu
A New Look for a Maryland Icon
The 7.5-foot-tall bronze likeness of Frederick Douglass is about to move from his perch overlooking Hornbake Plaza. But he won't go far: just about 15 feet from his usual spot. And it won’t be for long: three to four weeks while he and his granite base get spruced up.
WTOP
Md. commission hears testimony on lynchings in Anne Arundel Co.
On Saturday, the Maryland Lynching Truth and Reconciliation Commission heard from experts and historians about social conditions that allowed mobs to lynch five Black men across four decades. The hearing focused on the fates of five men: Henry Davis, King Johnson, George Briscoe, John Simms and Wright Smith. All had...
wypr.org
State employee labor union asks Maryland spending board to oppose ‘urgent’ health care contracts
Union members and advocates on Monday called on the Board of Public Works to deny the state health department permission to approve vendors and execute two private health care contracts on their own. Privatizing health care services for the Western Maryland Hospital Center in Hagerstown would effectively eradicate services for people who can’t afford to get health care elsewhere, critics of the contracts said. Without the regional center, those patients would likely have to seek care far away from their families and support systems.
wypr.org
Del. Neil Parrott (2A), Republican candidate for US Congress (MD 6)
On this Indigenous People’s Day holiday, it’s another installment in our series of Conversations with the Candidates: 2022. Today, Tom's guest is Del. Neil Parrott. He is a Republican candidate for the 6th US congressional district, which includes Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland and the area stretching to the western border of the state. He is running against incumbent Congressman David Trone, a Democrat.
talbotspy.org
Election 2022 Profiles: Brooke Lierman for Comptroller of Maryland
The Spy continues its informal series on profiling candidates running for office in 2022. Over the next eight months, we will be offering long-form interviews with those running for Maryland’s Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, MD Congressional District 1, State Delegate and Senate, as well as several local elections in Dorchester, Kent, and Talbot Counties.
Bay Net
Maryland’s DNA Database Records 10,000th Total Hit
PIKESVILLE, Md. – Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police, today announced the latest milestone for Maryland’s DNA database, supporting its role as an invaluable tool to law enforcement in the ongoing effort to reduce crime, apprehend criminals, and exonerate the innocent. Maryland’s DNA...
WTOP
Former teacher wins Democratic nomination for Fairfax Co. delegate
Holly Seibold nabbed the Democratic Party nomination Saturday, now she’s focused on January’s special election for Virginia’s 35th House District. Seibold aims to take the solidly blue house seat that was held by Del. Mark Keam, until he resigned to serve in the Biden administration last month. She edged out Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch narrowly, getting 51% of caucus votes.
Cox withdraws from ‘Unite the Right’ event after Jewish group raises concerns
Talk show host and GOP activists claim their 'Unite the Right' event bears no similarity to the deadly Charlottesville rally with the same name. The post Cox withdraws from ‘Unite the Right’ event after Jewish group raises concerns appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Nottingham MD
Connect Maryland: Governor Hogan announces opening of applications for $95 million to expand broadband access
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan this week announced that applications are now open for $95 million in funding to expand high-speed internet access across the state through Connect Maryland, an initiative to supercharge the state’s investment in broadband and address the digital divide. Through the program, an historic $400 million in funding has been dedicated to address broadband access in unserved and underserved communities.
Wbaltv.com
AARP highlights important issues for voters in upcoming Maryland election
Deadlines are fast approaching and Marylanders will want to keep some voting-process changes in mind before approaching the ballot box for a significant midterm election. With Democrat Wes Moore and Republican Dan Cox vying for the governor's seat, other major titles listed on the ticket include attorney general, comptroller, a U.S. Senate seat and all eight U.S. House seats. Up for grabs among more local races include positions like county executives.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Many Winners This Week
– A Maryland Lottery player who bought a Multi-Match ticket in Calvert County landed the game’s fourth jackpot hit of 2022 in the Oct. 3 drawing. The lucky winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet, but will have the choice of a $580,000 annuity or the cash option of $374,798.
WTOP
Private island 90 minutes from DC on sale
It doesn’t come cheap, but it turns out you don’t have to go very far from D.C. to own your own island. Tippity Wichity Island, and the three-bedroom house on it, is for sale for the first time since the late 1970s, said David DeSantis of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Maryland Rep. Candidate Dan Cox Pulls Out Of Rally With Same Name As Deadly 2017 Tragedy
Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox has backed out of a local "Unite the Right" event after a news outlet pointed out that the event had the same name as a deadly Charlottsville, Virginia event that took place in 2017, reports Fox 45. The gubernatorial candidate's campaign released a statement,...
mocoshow.com
Unclaimed $50,000, $20,000 and $10,000 Lottery Tickets Sold Last Week in MoCo
Several winning lottery tickets were sold this past week in Montgomery County that have yet to be claimed. They include a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on October 5 at the W Express (5143 River Road) in Bethesda, a $20,004 winning Mega Millions ticket sold on October 5 at Safeway (403 Redland Blvd) in Rockville, a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket sold October 5 at Sugarloaf Wine Cellar (12955 Wisteria Drive) in Germantown, and a $10,000 Lucky Numbers ticket sold on October 3 at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli (2011 Veirs Mill Road) in Rockville. All four tickets remain unclaimed as of October 11, according to the Maryland Lottery.
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney signs several pieces of legislation into law Monday
DELAWARE – Monday, Governor John Carney signed several pieces of legislation into law. House Bill 419, sponsored by Representative Melissa Minor-Brown, tackles issues surrounding custody battles. It prohibits the knowing use of false statements about evidence, or false or misleading promises of leniency, during custodial interrogations of children under the age of 18.
