Spartanburg, SC

The Post and Courier

Simpsonville food hall creators expand again at Mauldin's BridgeWay

MAULDIN — The founders of a two-year-old food hall in Simpsonville, a concept they recently reproduced in Greenville, announced a second Golden Strip location. Thomas and Angie Wirthlin, leaders behind a family-operated dining group, opened Warehouse at Vaughns on Trade Street in Simpsonville in 2020. The couple then replicated the food hall concept along Laurens Road in Greenville with Warehouse at Midtown, which opened in August.
FOX Carolina

Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The hit show ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ on the Food Network will be filming at a Greenville restaurant in October. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge of “saving America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days”.
nowhabersham.com

Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville

Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
FOX Carolina

Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
Carscoops

BMW Hosting Three-Day M Celebration In Spartanburg Facility

BMW’s sprawling Spartanburg facility in South Carolina will celebrate the 50th anniversary celebrations of BMW M this weekend at the BMW Zentrum, The Ultimate Driving Museum, and the BMW Performance Center. The festivities will start on Friday, October 14 at The Ultimate Driving Museum where attendees will be presented...
The Post and Courier

Greenville West End boutique to double space in relocation, add cafe

GREENVILLE — After 20 years in the West End of Greenville, Jennifer Houde and Melanie Paddock are moving their women's clothing boutique next door. The high-end, contemporary clothing retailer Augusta Twenty is relocating from 20 Augusta St. to 26 Augusta St. The building that has been vacant since The Cook's Station moved almost three years ago to Buncombe Street. The new location will still sell clothes, gifts and accessories, and will add a cafe.
discoverhealth.org

‘Today’ show credits Spartanburg Regional nurse with saving patient’s life

Nurse-Family Partnership provides home visits for families in need during pregnancy and postpartum. A new mother diagnosed with a life-threatening medical emergency is crediting a Spartanburg Regional nurse with saving her life. Ansley Weston began experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath a couple of weeks after giving birth to...
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar

Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
Crystal H. Carlic

Mondays are for the Mutts

According to Bestfriends.org, the total saving rate for dogs and cats in South Carolina is 84.3%. This still leaves 15.7% of dogs and cats that need to be saved. In Abbeville, South Carolina, there is a small business that is working with the Abbeville County Animal Shelter to help in getting those pets adopted.
greenvillejournal.com

Parsley & Mint closes downtown Greenville location

Parsley & Mint, a Mediterranean restaurant, has permanently closed its downtown location on Oct. 10. The closure comes after staffing issues, food cost increases and other issues, said a post on Parsley & Mint’s Facebook page. “Well, my friends, I gave it a shot,” said the social media post....
WYFF4.com

Greenville officer finds unexpected guest in neighborhood

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Police Department responds to a wide variety of calls daily, and on Thursday, officers checked out a particularly unusual one. Police posted to Facebook that an officer's last call for the day was responding to calls about a baby alligator on Palm Street. That's in the Nicholtown area.
FOX Carolina

West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
