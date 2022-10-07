GREENVILLE — After 20 years in the West End of Greenville, Jennifer Houde and Melanie Paddock are moving their women's clothing boutique next door. The high-end, contemporary clothing retailer Augusta Twenty is relocating from 20 Augusta St. to 26 Augusta St. The building that has been vacant since The Cook's Station moved almost three years ago to Buncombe Street. The new location will still sell clothes, gifts and accessories, and will add a cafe.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO