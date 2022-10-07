Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
The Post and Courier
Simpsonville food hall creators expand again at Mauldin's BridgeWay
MAULDIN — The founders of a two-year-old food hall in Simpsonville, a concept they recently reproduced in Greenville, announced a second Golden Strip location. Thomas and Angie Wirthlin, leaders behind a family-operated dining group, opened Warehouse at Vaughns on Trade Street in Simpsonville in 2020. The couple then replicated the food hall concept along Laurens Road in Greenville with Warehouse at Midtown, which opened in August.
Pet of the Week: Nicole
It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Nicole.
FOX Carolina
Greenville restaurant to be featured on Food Network show
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The hit show ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ on the Food Network will be filming at a Greenville restaurant in October. Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge of “saving America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days”.
nowhabersham.com
Runaway Habersham teens missing for 3 weeks located in Asheville
Two Habersham County 16-year-olds who were missing for three weeks are back home, safe with their families. Joseph Attard of Cornelia and his girlfriend Dorothy Krei of Clarkesville were picked up by police in Asheville, North Carolina, Attard’s mom says. “They were in a group of homeless and street...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Carolina
Suspect in custody following chase across Upstate counties
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Landrum Police Department said a suspect was taken into custody on Monday night following a chase through Spartanburg and Greenville Counties. Landrum officers said the incident began when the suspect approached a man at a Shell gas station along Highway 14 East and asked...
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia.
Carscoops
BMW Hosting Three-Day M Celebration In Spartanburg Facility
BMW’s sprawling Spartanburg facility in South Carolina will celebrate the 50th anniversary celebrations of BMW M this weekend at the BMW Zentrum, The Ultimate Driving Museum, and the BMW Performance Center. The festivities will start on Friday, October 14 at The Ultimate Driving Museum where attendees will be presented...
The Post and Courier
Greenville West End boutique to double space in relocation, add cafe
GREENVILLE — After 20 years in the West End of Greenville, Jennifer Houde and Melanie Paddock are moving their women's clothing boutique next door. The high-end, contemporary clothing retailer Augusta Twenty is relocating from 20 Augusta St. to 26 Augusta St. The building that has been vacant since The Cook's Station moved almost three years ago to Buncombe Street. The new location will still sell clothes, gifts and accessories, and will add a cafe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
discoverhealth.org
‘Today’ show credits Spartanburg Regional nurse with saving patient’s life
Nurse-Family Partnership provides home visits for families in need during pregnancy and postpartum. A new mother diagnosed with a life-threatening medical emergency is crediting a Spartanburg Regional nurse with saving her life. Ansley Weston began experiencing chest pain and shortness of breath a couple of weeks after giving birth to...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in Southern Blues Bar
Daniel Harrison, author of Live at Jackson Station: Music, Community, and Tragedy in a Southern Blues Bar (2021, USC Press), talks with Walter Edgar about how Jackson Station, in the little upstate town of Hodges, SC, emerged as a cultural kaleidoscope that served as an oasis of tolerance and diversity in a time and place that often suffered from undercurrents of bigotry and violence—an uneasy coexistence of incongruent forces that have long permeated southern life and culture.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
McCrory Wins Two High-Profile Recognition Awards for Manufacturing Project in Anderson, S.C.
McCrory Construction has been honored with two separate project recognition awards – one national and one regional – for its single-source delivery of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anderson, S.C., for Pregis, an industry leader in the packaging space. First, McCrory won the 2022 National Design-Build Award of...
Man gets 20 years for shooting man in face in Spartanburg
A Spartanburg man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for shooting another man in the face in 2020.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
The Post and Courier
Arrest made in Spartanburg County mass shooting that killed 5
SPARTANBURG COUNTY — Clothes put up to dry still hang from a line outside the small house off a sleepy country road south of Inman. Plywood blocks a broken window, and tools lie scattered on the porch. Neon yellow police tape peeking out from a stuffed trash bag on...
pethelpful.com
Sad Video of Dog 'Not Getting Picked' After Entire Day at Adoption Event Breaks Our Hearts
Gastonia, North Carolina-based animal shelter, known on TikTok as @gcace_rescue, recently held an adoption event with the hopes of more animals would get picked up by forever homes. Although some did, there's one dog, in particular, that had an extremely tough day. An adorable doggo named Smoky has been looking...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
Mondays are for the Mutts
According to Bestfriends.org, the total saving rate for dogs and cats in South Carolina is 84.3%. This still leaves 15.7% of dogs and cats that need to be saved. In Abbeville, South Carolina, there is a small business that is working with the Abbeville County Animal Shelter to help in getting those pets adopted.
greenvillejournal.com
Parsley & Mint closes downtown Greenville location
Parsley & Mint, a Mediterranean restaurant, has permanently closed its downtown location on Oct. 10. The closure comes after staffing issues, food cost increases and other issues, said a post on Parsley & Mint’s Facebook page. “Well, my friends, I gave it a shot,” said the social media post....
WYFF4.com
Greenville officer finds unexpected guest in neighborhood
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Police Department responds to a wide variety of calls daily, and on Thursday, officers checked out a particularly unusual one. Police posted to Facebook that an officer's last call for the day was responding to calls about a baby alligator on Palm Street. That's in the Nicholtown area.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
Comments / 1