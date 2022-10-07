Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Talking to kids about fire safety with Cabell County Schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As we enter fire fall fire season, it’s a great time to make sure your kids are prepared in the event of a house fire,. Dr. Ashely Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with some tips for having those conversations.
WSAZ
Therapy dogs available to Marshall University students as part of PAWS program
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students at Marshall University can get mental health help from some furry friends. Some members of the PAWS program stopped by First Look at Four to explain how it works.
WSAZ
Murder trial underway in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
WSAZ
ChiliFest returns to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 38th annual ChiliFest is back in Huntington on Saturday, Oct. 15. Ron Smith, Rocco Muriale and Tim Forth stopped by First Look at Four to cook up some chili ahead of the big day.
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: One person injured in reported shooting in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person was injured in a reported shooting early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said a person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident in the Cedar Grove area. No information was immediately available on what happened or...
WSAZ
Annual ChiliFest benefits Ronald McDonald House of Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Head out to ChiliFest this weekend and get some good food for a great cause. Ron Smith and Julie Childers stopped by First Look at Four to explain ChiliFest’s relationship with the Ronald McDonald House of Huntington.
WSAZ
Thousands of dollars lost to scammers in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said he has had an uptick in unsettling calls to his office this month. “I got three phone calls in about two days about people who had received either emails or phone calls or something and all three of these people lost a substantial amount of money,” he said.
WSAZ
Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.
WSAZ
Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after being hit by a car in Charleston Tuesday. Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened along Florida St. and Washington St. West just before 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of injuries, but dispatchers say...
Cabell County works to combat bus driver shortage
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District took to the Milton Pumpkin Festival to recruit school bus drivers Sunday. Dan Gleason, the transportation director for Cabell County Schools says the festival provides the perfect opportunity to reach more people while also providing critical bus driver safety information to everyone else. As of midday […]
Kanawha County woman charged for allegedly injuring child with belt
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) -A Kanawha County woman has been arrested for allegedly striking a child with a belt. According to a criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court, Donnetta Dailey, 60, of Dunbar is facing a charge of “Child Abuse Resulting in Injury” for allegedly hitting a child with a belt. The complaint states […]
Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side
UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
WSAZ
YMCA starts free market for children and families
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It seems like prices for everything from gas to groceries and electric bills are rising, but the YMCA tries to lighten the financial load by serving hundreds of children hot meals and snacks each day. When Lacie Stover, director of Youth Development at the YMCA of...
Person taken to the hospital in overnight shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Witcher Creek Road around 5:45 Tuesday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say the victim then went to the Exxon gas station and waited for an ambulance. The victim was shot in the leg. No word on if anyone is […]
wchstv.com
John Adams Middle band teacher named in Logan High School rape lawsuit
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A John Adams Middle School band director has been accused in a recent lawsuit of raping a former Logan High School student. The accusations date back to the early 2000s when he was a band teacher at the Logan school. From her sophomore year of...
I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash
UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
WSAZ
Flames tear through trailer
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
thelevisalazer.com
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV
Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
Longtime educator gives out last awards
For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
