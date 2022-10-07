ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

Murder trial underway in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The trial of a man charged with murdering a woman in Huntington and dismembering her body is underway in Cabell County. Argie Jeffers is accused of killing Carrie Jo Worrell Wood in September 2017. The case started when Wood’s remains were found at the boat ramp...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

ChiliFest returns to Huntington this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 38th annual ChiliFest is back in Huntington on Saturday, Oct. 15. Ron Smith, Rocco Muriale and Tim Forth stopped by First Look at Four to cook up some chili ahead of the big day.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Education
Huntington, WV
Society
WSAZ

Thousands of dollars lost to scammers in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said he has had an uptick in unsettling calls to his office this month. “I got three phone calls in about two days about people who had received either emails or phone calls or something and all three of these people lost a substantial amount of money,” he said.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man with gunshot wound taken to hospital

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man in Kanawha County was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg. Dispatchers say the man was on his way to the hospital when he pulled off at a gas station in Witcher Creek and called 911 just before 6 Tuesday morning.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Cabell County Schools
WSAZ

Pedestrian hit by car, taken to hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after being hit by a car in Charleston Tuesday. Metro 911 dispatchers say it happened along Florida St. and Washington St. West just before 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of injuries, but dispatchers say...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County works to combat bus driver shortage

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District took to the Milton Pumpkin Festival to recruit school bus drivers Sunday. Dan Gleason, the transportation director for Cabell County Schools says the festival provides the perfect opportunity to reach more people while also providing critical bus driver safety information to everyone else. As of midday […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Pedestrian struck on Charleston’s West Side

UPDATE (3:14 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): According to Charleston PD, the pedestrian was taken to the hospital with a possible broken ankle. They also say that the pedestrian was cited for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was hit by a car on Charleston’s West Side Tuesday afternoon. Kanawha County […]
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WOWK 13 News

Crews battle fire at condemned building in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK)—A road was closed in Ashland, Kentucky as crews battled a fire Monday morning. Boyd County dispatchers say that the fire started a little after 7 a.m. on the 2300 block of Winchester Ave. Crews on the scene tell 13 News that the building is vacant and condemned. Witnesses say a man was […]
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

YMCA starts free market for children and families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It seems like prices for everything from gas to groceries and electric bills are rising, but the YMCA tries to lighten the financial load by serving hundreds of children hot meals and snacks each day. When Lacie Stover, director of Youth Development at the YMCA of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Person taken to the hospital in overnight shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting on Witcher Creek Road around 5:45 Tuesday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say the victim then went to the Exxon gas station and waited for an ambulance. The victim was shot in the leg. No word on if anyone is […]
GLASGOW, WV
WOWK 13 News

I-64E in Boyd County reopened after crash

UPDATE: (6:19 p.m. Oct. 10, 2022): I-64 in Kentucky has reopened after a dump truck crash that spilled diesel fuel this afternoon. BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – A portion of I-64 is shut down in Boyd County, Kentucky near the Carter County line. Boyd County dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash happened this afternoon Monday, Oct. […]
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Flames tear through trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters were called to put out a fire at a trailer Monday afternoon in Kanawha County. The fire was reported along Smith Road. Dispatchers say everyone inside managed to get out. No other information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV

Robert Cox, 42, of Huntington, WV went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, KY. Robert was born December 4, 1979 in Huntington, WV. He was a member of the Beckley Praise Church. Robert was preceded in death...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Mingo Messenger

Longtime educator gives out last awards

For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
MINGO COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy