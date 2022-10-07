ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Susan Margaret (Wescoat) Faustlin

Susan Margaret (Wescoat) Faustlin, 74, of Lee’s Summit, MO passed away peacefully at home on October 2, 2022. Susan was born into the loving home of Herbert Wescoat & Betty (Burnham) Wescoat on October 23, 1947, in Kansas City, Missouri. Susan would attend Grandview High School and graduate in...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO

