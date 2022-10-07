Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mahometdaily.com
O’Donnell continues to break Mahomet-Seymour records
Freshman Talynn O’Donnell broke two of her own school records on Saturday (Oct. 8), helping the Mahomet-Seymour girls’ swimming team to a fourth-place finish in the nine-school Urbana Tiger Invitational. O’Donnell’s new records came in events that she won, the 50-yard freestyle (24.89 seconds) and the 100-yard freestyle...
mahometdaily.com
Leif Olson ties for 40th at IHSA state tournament
Mahomet-Seymour junior Leif Olson tied for 40th on Saturday (Oct. 8) in the Class 2A boys’ golf state tournament at the Weibring course, in Normal. In Friday’s 18-hole session, Olson carded an 82 and was in the last group to qualify for the 88-player final round. On Saturday,...
mahometdaily.com
Bulldogs place 8th at Metamora Invitational
Led by sophomore Blake Dillman, the Mahomet-Seymour boys’ cross-country team placed eighth on Saturday (Oct. 8) in the 22-school Metamora Runnin’ Red Invitational. Dillman crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 18.40 seconds for a 2.94-mile course. The Bulldogs ran in a tight pack with the team’s top...
mahometdaily.com
Winters ties for 35th at State tournament, team places 11th
Senior Ainsley Winters tied for 35th on Saturday (Oct. 8) in the girls’ Class 1A state golf tournament at Decatur’s Red Tail Run Golf Course. Winters carded 18-hole rounds of 85 and 79 for a two-day total of 164. Her second-day score tied for the 28th-best on Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mahometdaily.com
M-S tennis wins five singles matches against STM
Mahomet-Seymour’s girls’ tennis team won five singles matches in straight sets on Thursday (Oct. 6) and edged St. Thomas More, 5-4, in its regular-season finale at the Illini Grove courts. At No. 2 singles, Emily Young dropped Natalia Andino-Guerra, 6-3, 6-1. Young has won her last three matches.
mahometdaily.com
Seniors step up for Bulldogs in win over Taylorville
Senior Night for the Mahomet-Seymour football program turned into a night to remember for the Bulldogs’ seniors on Friday (Oct. 7). Five seniors scored touchdowns and a sixth senior threw five touchdown passes as the state-ranked Bulldogs (No. 3 in Class 5A) blitzed Taylorville, 58-6, at Frank Dutton Field.
Comments / 0