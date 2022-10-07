ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher

Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed

As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
mansionglobal.com

Mansion Global Daily

Time for U.K.'s Pandemic Buyers to Get Back to London, a Sydney Mansion Is Set to Break a Local Record, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Oct. 7, 2022. The Lead. Buyer’s Remorse: It’s Not Too...
BBC

Mortgage rate rises set to put pressure on house prices, says Halifax

The UK's housing market is showing signs of slowing and rising interest rates are set to exert "significant downward pressure" on prices in the months ahead, the Halifax has said. The mortgage lender said house prices had been "largely flat" since June. Prices rose at an annual rate of 9.9%...
The Guardian

UK house prices expected to fall as mortgage rates soar

Rising mortgage costs and the broader cost of living crisis will push UK house prices down more sharply in the coming months, according to Halifax, after prices dipped 0.1% in September. Halifax said the market had been almost flat since June but was now heading into a more significant slowdown...
Daily Mail

Barefoot Investor Scott Pape issues a chilling warning that EVERY Australian needs to hear: 'House prices could drop by 30 per cent'

Popular finance commentator Scott Pape has warned Australian house prices are falling 'at one of the fastest rates on record'. Mr Pape - the author of bestselling books through his money guru alter ego The Barefoot Investor - said in a column published on Monday he 'wouldn't be surprised' if property prices dropped the 30 per cent gains made during the Covid period.
kitco.com

Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations

(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
