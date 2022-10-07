Read full article on original website
US home prices are falling at the fastest rate since the Great Financial Crisis, says Black Knight
Home prices fell in August for the second straight month, according to data from Black Knight. Median prices fell 0.98% in August, following July's upwardly revised 1.05% monthly decline. They mark the biggest single-month price declines since January 2009 and are among the eight largest on record. Home prices fell...
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
Zillow forecast: Home prices to fall in these 259 housing markets—while these 615 go higher
Back in 1981, the New York Times ran a piece titled “The Coming [Housing] Collapse Is Already Here.” The premise of the article was that the Federal Reserve’s inflation fight—which pushed mortgage rates to a peak of 18%—was about to pop the nation’s housing bubble. In the end, while home sales and homebuilding levels did plummet, the predicted ’80s housing crash didn’t manifest.
A US housing recession has arrived and it could lead to a 20% decline in home prices and Fed interest rate cuts by 2023, chief economist says
A recession in the US market has already arrived as mortgage rates soar, according to ING chief economist James Knightley. Demand for mortgages has fallen 30% year-to-date and sale transactions are beginning to slow. "A housing market downturn will weaken the US growth story, but it is also important to...
Is the Real Estate Boom Over? 5 Housing Experts Predict Where Home Prices Are Headed
As the U.S. housing market sizzled during the pandemic, home price growth, at times, looked unstoppable. But there’s a growing consensus among experts that home prices will not continue to rise with the same breakneck momentum of the last few years. Economists say rising mortgage rates are now causing a housing slowdown that could reverse the upward movement in home prices, or at least slow price growth down.
Home prices are falling in 6 major US cities and still rising in 14. Here's how the major markets are faring as buyers adjust to the end of the boom.
Metropolitan hubs in California, Florida, Oregon, and Washington are the first to show the housing market caving and home prices on the decline.
Home prices in the world’s most expensive housing market could fall 30%, predicts Goldman Sachs
Hong Kong has long been one of the world's most expensive housing markets. Dale De La Rey—AFP via Getty Images) Hong Kong’s housing market has survived political change and the COVID pandemic to remain the world’s most expensive. But there’s one thing it can’t escape: rising interest rates.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
The Fed admits a sharp home price decline is possible
Fed Governor Waller: U.S. home prices could see a 'material correction'
Rich mainland Chinese snap up luxury homes in Singapore despite tax hikes
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wealthy mainland Chinese have been the top foreign buyers of expensive private properties in Singapore this year as the city-state reaps the benefits of post-pandemic reopening and a relatively strong currency, despite tax increases.
Time for U.K.'s Pandemic Buyers to Get Back to London, a Sydney Mansion Is Set to Break a Local Record, and More. Mansion Global’s daily round-up of the latest luxury real estate news from around the world. Originally Published Oct. 7, 2022. The Lead. Buyer’s Remorse: It’s Not Too...
Yes, the heat is coming off the housing market. But it wasn’t just on fire last year - it was burning uncontrolled | Greg Jericho
We have an economy where even a slight fall in prices will do little to repair the damage of the past two years
BBC
Mortgage rate rises set to put pressure on house prices, says Halifax
The UK's housing market is showing signs of slowing and rising interest rates are set to exert "significant downward pressure" on prices in the months ahead, the Halifax has said. The mortgage lender said house prices had been "largely flat" since June. Prices rose at an annual rate of 9.9%...
UK house prices expected to fall as mortgage rates soar
Rising mortgage costs and the broader cost of living crisis will push UK house prices down more sharply in the coming months, according to Halifax, after prices dipped 0.1% in September. Halifax said the market had been almost flat since June but was now heading into a more significant slowdown...
Housing Market 2023: Early Predictions To Know Now
What, exactly, is the 2023 housing market going to look like? It's a difficult question to answer. Some may envision 2023 shaping up to follow in the footsteps of the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis...
Barefoot Investor Scott Pape issues a chilling warning that EVERY Australian needs to hear: 'House prices could drop by 30 per cent'
Popular finance commentator Scott Pape has warned Australian house prices are falling 'at one of the fastest rates on record'. Mr Pape - the author of bestselling books through his money guru alter ego The Barefoot Investor - said in a column published on Monday he 'wouldn't be surprised' if property prices dropped the 30 per cent gains made during the Covid period.
US mortgage rates rise for the SEVENTH week to 6.75% - the highest in 16 years - resulting in slump of more than 14% in applications to buy or refinance homes
US mortgage rates have jumped for the seventh-week in a row to 6.75 percent, the highest in 16 years, causing a slump in home loan applications. Over the past seven weeks, mortgage rates have soared by 1.3 percentage points, the largest surge since 2003 and hitting rates not seen since 2006.
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates continue to climb above 6%
Average two and five-year fixed mortgage rates are continuing to climb above 6%, according to analysis. Across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage on the market on Monday had a rate of 6.31%, Moneyfacts.co.uk found. The average five-year fixed rate was 6.19%. Two-year fixed rates breached 6% last...
Gold price hits new daily lows as U.S. service sector beats expectations
(Kitco News) Gold dropped as momentum in the service sector was slightly better than expected in September, according to the latest data from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM). The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was at a reading of 56.7% last month, down from August’s 56.9%. The 0.2 percentage-point...
