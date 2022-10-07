Read full article on original website
Related
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
This Blazers-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Most often, when someone gives you something, you’ll want to accept it. On the other hand, apologies are different. The NBA has faced a situation of that nature as of late. You don’t have to accept an apology. After all, some things are simply unforgivable. It may be in your own best interests to accept the apology – holding a grudge is not good for you. With that said, if you can’t help it, nobody can force you to.
NBA・
This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris
As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
Sixers Part Ways With Former NBA G League MVP
The Sixers are moving on from one of their summer signings.
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia 76ers Sign 3x NBA Champion
According to RealGM, the Philadelphia 76ers have signed Patrick McCaw. The 26-year-old has won three NBA Championships (with the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors).
Twitter Reacts: Dan Campbell Might Not Be Right Man for Job
Lions fans react to Lions' shutout loss to New England Patriots.
This Hawks-Suns Trade Features Jae Crowder
Sometimes, you’ve got to take the good with the bad. Sometimes, NBA trades can be the same way. It’s a party, and you’re invited. All of your best friends will be there – oh, and your ex. Well, it’s still a party, right?. A team...
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Kickoff' crew explains why the Philadelphia Eagles are the best team in the NFL | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated as they face off against the Arizona Cardinals who are 2-2 this season. The crew discusses why the Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Detroit Pistons’ biggest roster weakness is obvious
The restoration of the Detroit Pistons is getting closer but there are still some major roster needs that Troy Weaver needs to address. We talk a lot about the Pistons’ lack of shooting, which has been in full display in the first two preseason games, as they have hit just 30 percent of their 3-point shots. Even after adding Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, it’s pretty clear that Detroit will need better shooting (and better shooters) if they are going to continue to shoot 45 from long range per game on average.
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
This Pacers-Pelicans Trade Features Myles Turner
Sometimes, all you’re missing is one last piece. Imagine you’re baking a cake. The icing is delicious. The cake is fluffy, just the way you hoped. Yet, something is missing: happy birthday? NBA teams are no different. They need their missing touch like any cake baker. Sometimes, a...
NFL World Reacts To The Nick Bosa Injury News
The injury bug continues to bite the 49ers. On Sunday, star pass rusher Nick Bosa was ruled out of the action after leaving the game with a groin injury. Bosa looked visibly bothered by it standing with his helmet off on the sideline and talking to teammates. The NFL world...
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nuggets Sign Recent Magic And Warriors Player
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets announced that they have signed Chasson Randle. The veteran point guard most recently played in the NBA for the Orlando Magic in 2021 and the Golden State Warriors in 2020.
lastwordonsports.com
Landing Spots for Golden State Warriors Draymond Green
Pressure makes diamonds, or in the Golden State Warriors’ case, produces punches. Following the leaked footage from a recent Warriors’ practice where Draymond Green punched free-agent-to-be Jordan Poole, fans and media speculated on possible landing spots for the disgruntled Warrior. With Green and Poole in negotiations for their respective contract extensions, the Warriors’ front office has their hands full. Including a few previously mentioned trade partners, Last Word On Sports provides the Warriors with more options to unload Green.
FOX Sports
Is Cowboys' Cooper Rush 'Him?' 'FOX NFL Kickoff Crew' analyze breakout stars | FOX NFL Kickoff
Is Cowboys' Cooper Rush 'Him?' The "FOX NFL Kickoff" crew analyze breakout players and coaches such as the Dallas Cowboys' Cooper Rush and HC Mike MCcarthy, Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Kupp, Green Bay Packers' Rashan Gary, and Miami Dolphins' HC Mike McDaniel.
NFL・
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Reveals 2022 MLB Postseason Coverage Plans
LOS ANGELES – Joe Davis makes his Fall Classic debut, teaming with Emmy Award winner and first-ballot Hall of Famer John Smoltz, as Brad Zager, President of Production & Operations, Executive Producer, announces the 2022 FOX MLB Postseason roster today. Home to the National League Division Series (NLDS), National...
MLB・
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Commanders-Bears, pick
The Washington Commanders (1-4) head to Illinois to face the Chicago Bears (2-3) in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football matchup. With both squads coming off disappointing losses, they hope to turn their seasons around with a quality win in the shortened week. Here's everything you need to know about...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 6: How to bet Vikings-Dolphins, pick
The Minnesota Vikings (4-1) take their show on the road to face the Miami Dolphins (3-2) in Week 6. The Vikings are coming off a 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears, while the Dolphins suffered their second loss in a row with a 40-17 defeat at the hands of the New York Jets.
FOX Sports
Houston Astros add new talent to usual cast of stars with Pena, Mancini, more
Welcome to Season 6 of everyone's favorite — or least favorite, depending on who you ask — fall drama: "Astros In October." Yes, for the sixth consecutive season, the Houston Astros are back in MLB's postseason. Their quest for a sixth straight ALCS appearance and fourth AL pennant begins this week against the red-hot Mariners in the ALDS.
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best Game 1 bets for the division round
We're on to the MLB division series round as we're down to the final eight teams and from a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
MLB・
Comments / 0