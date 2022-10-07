We are saddened by the departure of Robert M. Rex, who passed away on October 2, 2022. Rob was born in Atlanta, GA on July 12, 1969, to Cynthia Kirby and Richard Rex. Rob’s mother often noted that he arrived on this earth with a grin. He had a quick and infectious laugh that shook his whole person, and everyone around him. His hugs were epic and each one was a gift. He was an easy going, kind and gentle soul who charmed everyone around him, especially dogs and children – his little cousins referred to him as Superhero Rob Rex. Rob was an adventurer, having been a wrestler, weightlifter, and surfer in his younger years, as well as a (really fast!) snowboarder, cycler, and fisherman. He could eat a pound of pasta like it was his job.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO