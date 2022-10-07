Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
This Massachusetts House is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenFall River, MA
Come Celebrate 75 Years of TV at This Pumpkin Spectacular!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Related
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Interview: RI children’s author and musician Greg Lato
A Rhode Island based children’s musician and writer is currently ranked in the Top 10 nationally on the iTunes charts. Adults These Days is a new release from Greg Lato, his second children’s album. It follows the summer release of his second book, Everyone Needs Someone, based on a song from the album.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport shows off its best for the 2022 Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon
Sunday, October 9th started with a beautiful sunrise over the water by Easton’s Beach, the sky painted in brilliant oranges, yellows, and purples. But, for the more than 2,000 runners who completed the 2022 Amica Newport Marathon and Half Marathon that morning, the day started well before the sun came up as they prepared to start the race. By midday, thousands of feet had crossed the finish line at Easton’s Beach to the smiles and cheers of spectators, volunteers, and other runners, and collected their finisher’s medals having enjoyed a beautiful tour of Newport and Middletown by foot.
whatsupnewp.com
Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on October 16 ￼
The Citizens Pell Bridge Run returns on Sunday, October 16th for the eleventh annual event, a 4-mile run, or walk, across the Claiborne Pell Newport Bridge. The event, which runs from Jamestown to Newport, is the only day of the year that pedestrians are permitted on the bridge. The Citizens Pell Bridge Run is hosted by the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Foundation and produced by Gray Matter Marketing.
whatsupnewp.com
Newport Restoration Foundation launching Preservation Trades Specialist Training Program￼
The Newport Restoration Foundation (NRF) today announced its inaugural Preservation Trades Specialist Training Program. Through the organization’s Historic Trades Initiative, local contractors can nominate members of their workforce for the initial 12-week program. Upon completion, the participants will receive a Preservation Trades Specialist Certification from NRF. The Preservation Trades...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whatsupnewp.com
Jamestown Arts Center to host Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15
The Jamestown Arts Center will hold its annual Autumn Arts Open House on Saturday, October 15 from 1-4 pm. All ages are welcome for a free, fun-filled afternoon with hands-on art making, studio demonstrations, workshops, a gallery hunt, and cider and donuts from Hard Pressed Cider Company. Education Director Melinda...
whatsupnewp.com
Newport in Bloom to give away 30,000 daffodil bulbs at Easton’s Beach on Oct. 15
On Saturday, October 15, from 9 am-noon, 30,000 bulbs will be given away free by Newport in Bloom, outside the Easton’s Beach rotunda – until supplies last. The bulbs come two dozen to a bag, a retail value of nearly $20. In addition to bulbs given away in...
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up this week in Newport: Oct. 10 – 16
Here’s a look at what’s happening, new, and to do this weekend in and around Newport County, enjoy!. Editor’s Note: This story is updated daily with the latest weather forecast and additional events and listings that we are made aware of. Check back often for the very latest!
whatsupnewp.com
Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to host annual ‘Pumpkin Regatta’ on Oct. 14
On Friday, October 14, the local yachting community is invited to Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard to paddle in the Shipyard’s annual “Pumpkin Regatta” to raise funds for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center in Newport, RI from 4:00-7:00 pm. Food from Tito’s Tacos will be served along with beverages thanks to sponsors RC Marine Electric, SKYLINK Tek, Newport Yacht Builders, and Casey’s Oil & Propane.
RELATED PEOPLE
whatsupnewp.com
Little Compton Historical Society to host annual Cider Social on Oct. 16
The Little Compton Historical Society invites community members to their annual Cider Social, a final opportunity to see the 2022 special exhibition The Stories Houses Tell on Sunday, October 16 from 1 to 4 PM. The Cider Social is free and open to the public. There will be complimentary cider...
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Rhode Island needs environmental leaders like Sen. Dawn Euer￼
As a resident, local business owner, and parent of two young children, I have directly seen the adverse impacts climate change has had on our community, my business, and the quality of life for my family. Prior to Senator Dawn Euer becoming chair of the Senate Environmental Committee two years...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Angelica “Angie” Mandros
Angelica “Angie” Mandros, 57, passed away October 8, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Queens, NY, Angie attended grammar school at Transfiguration of Christ school. She spent her days with her cousins and family and enjoyed going to Rockaway Beach. Soon after, her family moved to Rhode Island in 1975. She attended Portsmouth high and graduated in 1983. After she graduated she continued to work in the family business.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Robert Meldrum Rex
We are saddened by the departure of Robert M. Rex, who passed away on October 2, 2022. Rob was born in Atlanta, GA on July 12, 1969, to Cynthia Kirby and Richard Rex. Rob’s mother often noted that he arrived on this earth with a grin. He had a quick and infectious laugh that shook his whole person, and everyone around him. His hugs were epic and each one was a gift. He was an easy going, kind and gentle soul who charmed everyone around him, especially dogs and children – his little cousins referred to him as Superhero Rob Rex. Rob was an adventurer, having been a wrestler, weightlifter, and surfer in his younger years, as well as a (really fast!) snowboarder, cycler, and fisherman. He could eat a pound of pasta like it was his job.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Nancy E. Hedly
Nancy E. (Sargent) Hedly, 82, of Middletown, passed away on October 8, 2022, in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Robert G. Hedly, Sr. Born in Newport, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Linnea E. (Carlson) Sargent. Over the years, Nancy was a nursery...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Richard Borgeson
Richard E. Borgeson, age 74 of Portsmouth, RI, died October 1, 2022, after a 14-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He is survived by his wife Rita of 50 years, his son David and wife Geneviève of Quebec, his daughter Julie Wilcox and husband Adam of New Hampshire, and 4 rambunctious grandchildren.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: John T. Vendola
John T. Vendola, age 78, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on October 5, 2022 at Newport Hospital. John was born in Everett, MA to Frederick and Sophie Vendola. He grew up in Everett and was a graduate of Boston University. In 1986 John, his wife Pauleen and family moved to Madison, NH where he operated his business, White Mountain Sheet Metal Works. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus in North Conway, NH and served 10 years as Commissioner in the Village District of Eidelweiss in Madison. He also held a private pilot’s license and was involved in the Civil Air Patrol Portland, ME Squadron. After retiring and moving closer to his daughters and grandchildren in RI, he enjoyed his family time as a grandfather.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: James H. Cosgrove
James H. Cosgrove, 71, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on October 6, 2022, in the Silver Creek Manor. James was born in Fall River, MA, to the late Charles H. and Agnes T. (Gormly) Cosgrove. James graduated top of his class from Roger Williams University with a Bachelor of Arts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Thomas P. Welch III, candidate for Middletown Town Council
Thomas Welch, candidate for Middletown Town Council, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Tuesday, October 11 at 7:30 am. These one-on-one interviews will introduce/re-introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers on Oct. 28
The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that for the third straight year they will host a spooky evening for costumed visitors as Halloween at The Breakers returns on Friday, October 28. Featuring plenty of treats and surprises for guests of all ages, this family-friendly event has quickly become...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Jean Fredette
Jean Fredette, 80, of Portsmouth, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Jean was born November 2, 1941, in Rutland, VT to the late Bernard Henry Doty and Arlene (Harper) Doty. She had four siblings: Bernard H. Doty Jr., Richard A. Doty, the late Robert L. Doty (1999) and the late Joyce Pentkowski (2019).
whatsupnewp.com
Letter: Portsmouth vote for change
It is time to vote for change in State Government. We can no longer vote the party line or for the recognizable incumbent. We must vote for integrity, honesty and transparency. I am voting for Ken Mendonca for the District 11 Senate. He will listen to his constituents, respond thoughtfully and do what’s best for us the taxpayers.
Comments / 0