ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belmont County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Belmont County, OH
Elections
County
Belmont County, OH
City
Martins Ferry, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
moderncampground.com

Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M

Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Issues#Politics Local#Election Local#Belmont County Commission#Republican#Democrat
whbc.com

Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault...
WTAP

Fatal accident victim’s name is released

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
MARIETTA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man gets life for shooting and killing West Virginia man

(WTRF) A Wellsville, Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 40-year-old Charles Jule Suter in February of this year. Officials confirmed that Harley A. Gill, 28, entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder. In February, Gill and Ster had a dispute over a girlfriend. Gill left the home but returned […]
WELLSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Boil advisory issued for Zanesville City water customers due to water main break

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville City crews have repaired Monday’s 16-inch water main break that was located near the Cleveland Cliffs Zanesville Works plant on Linden Avenue. A boil advisory remains in effect for city water customers who experienced low water pressure or no water on Monday. You should boil your water for at least one minute and let it cool before using or use bottled water. The boil advisory does not include Muskingum County water customers.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Woman stabbed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy