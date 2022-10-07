Read full article on original website
West Virginia Amendment 2 to be discussed locally
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — 7News is your local election headquarters. Amendment 2 is shaping up to be one of the Mountain State’s most-discussed measures on the November ballot. And locally, there will be several meetings about what it would mean for the state. The West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association and the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce […]
Pennsylvania student charged with raping teacher; Said he has ‘urges’
A student in Pennsylvania is being charged with rape after he allegedly physically and sexually attacked a teacher in a classroom. KDKA reports that a 15-year-old at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy was sitting next to the teacher when he grabbed the teacher’s clothing and when the teacher resisted, he threw her to the ground. That’s […]
Judge rules Hlinovsky rape case will go to trial in Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A rape case that began in 2005 will go to trial—again. Fred Hlinovsky of Flushing, Ohio will stand trial for the 2005 rape of a juvenile. The case went unsolved for years, until recent advancements in DNA led to an indictment of Hlinovsky, now 54. A trial began but was declared […]
Reports of racial slurs have prompted community to take action
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Schools officials have become aware that racial tensions in the community are spilling over into the schools. Racial slurs have reportedly appeared on social media and have been yelled at football games. So the school system has called upon people from all walks of life to form […]
moderncampground.com
Ohio’s Paradise Lake Park Campground Sold for $1.6M
Paradise Lake Park Campground (Ohio), located near East Rochester in Columbiana County, has been sold for $1.6 million. As per a report, the 124.8-acre commercial campground, 6940 Rochester Road, was sold to Fireside Lake LLC of Mount Vernon, Ohio. The company was incorporated as an LLC two months ago, with K&C Agents LLC listed as a statutory agent.
Westover Police look to public for help identifying individuals
The Westover Police Department is asking for help identifying the individuals in these photos.
Police investigating Washington County car break-ins
NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating a string of Washington County car break-ins. The front passenger windows of three vehicles parked along Washington Federal Way in North Franklin Township were smashed after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Purses were stolen from all three of the vehicles. Police said...
Charges pending after PSP finds marijuana on student
Charges are pending after marijuana was found on a student at school last Monday.
whbc.com
Canton Woman Enters Plea in Unusual Assault Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The case of a former Canton firefighter accused of breaking into a co-worker’s home and assaulting her has been transferred to the county’s Honor Court. 27-year-old Victoria Carafelli is scheduled to be sentenced next month on guilty pleas to assault...
Woman life-flighted after hand caught in a machine at West Virginia plant
WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A woman was life-flighted Monday afternoon after getting her hand caught in a machine at the Mondi Plant in Wellsburg. Officials say she was working at one of the machines in the plant when her hand got caught. Police say she is an employee at the plant. They say due to the […]
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
WTAP
Fatal accident victim’s name is released
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement have released the name of the pedestrian who was fatally hit while crossing the street. His name was Thomas E. Sharretts. He was a 71 year old Marietta resident. Original story: 7pm October 9, 2022. A vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian Saturday night. It...
Ohio man gets life for shooting and killing West Virginia man
(WTRF) A Wellsville, Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 40-year-old Charles Jule Suter in February of this year. Officials confirmed that Harley A. Gill, 28, entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder. In February, Gill and Ster had a dispute over a girlfriend. Gill left the home but returned […]
WHIZ
Boil advisory issued for Zanesville City water customers due to water main break
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville City crews have repaired Monday’s 16-inch water main break that was located near the Cleveland Cliffs Zanesville Works plant on Linden Avenue. A boil advisory remains in effect for city water customers who experienced low water pressure or no water on Monday. You should boil your water for at least one minute and let it cool before using or use bottled water. The boil advisory does not include Muskingum County water customers.
Woman stabbed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Jefferson County 911 confirms that a woman was stabbed in that county on Thursday. The woman showed up injured at a Big Lots store in Wintersville. She was not stabbed at the store, though. The victim was transported to Trinity West Hospital. The Wintersville Police Department is handling the investigation. […]
Meet the man that released dozens of exotic animals to the people of this quiet Ohio city
18 Bengal tigers, 17 lions and eight bears were released to the public of Zanesville, Ohio. In an online post published on October 6, the post of the ‘Zanesville Massacre’ was posted detailing the events that transpired that fateful day. The post has received over 7000 upvotes and nearly 500 comments. So, what is the ‘Zanesville Massacre’?
How long until we change the clocks in West Virginia?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
WPXI Pittsburgh
Special team of divers searching Allegheny River finds 100 cars, hoping to close cold cases
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Channel 11 got a firsthand look from the water as two dive teams try to find answers. Adventures with Purpose and Chaos divers found one body Saturday in the Allegheny River, that of 54-year-old Todd Diminno, but the search isn’t over. “On Friday we...
Ohio police looking for man who threw rocks at a Hampton Inn hotel
Police in Ohio are looking for a man who threw rocks at a Hampton Inn Hotel. Zanesville Police say a white male was causing a disturbance when he threw rocks at the hotel causing damage to a window. Police say he then got into a silver Hyundai SUV and left. If you have any information, […]
Victim’s name released in Shinnston motorcycle accident
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Shinnston on Sunday.
