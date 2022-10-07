Read full article on original website
Cortland Weather Outlook: Monday, October 10
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Monday, October 10, 2022:. A small weather disturbance will pass through the area today. As this system moves through, most of the day will end up rather cloudy. Occasional light rain showers will be...
Homer’s Sorenson commits to Army
Homer High School senior Sam Sorenson, a standout on the Trojans’ varsity wrestling and football teams, recently announced his commitment to Army’s wrestling squad. The Black Knights, a NCAA Division I program in West Point, competes in the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association. Sorenson’s 2021-22 wrestling season with the...
State Police: Two individuals arrested for stealing vehicles
Two individuals were arrested this past Friday morning after they stole vehicles, according to a New York State Police report. The first vehicle, driven by Ejarias J. Burgin, 20 of Camillus, was observed by a state trooper after he was seen speeding near Hoxie Gorge in the Town of Cortlandville.
Homer Fire Department: No environmental risks from tractor trailer accident
No environmental risks were found in the tractor trailer accident that occurred early Saturday morning, according to a Homer Fire Department official. The Homer Fire Department reported via Facebook that a tractor trailer-only accident took place on Little York Crossing Road in the Town of Homer around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The accident was also just under the Interstate-81 overpass.
Village of Marathon’s Amnesty Day is this weekend
The Village of Marathon’s annual Amnesty Day will be held this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the village office on 18 Tannery St. The event on Saturday is only for village residents. Village mayor Scott Chamberlin noted at last week’s Board of Trustees meeting that the Department...
County Sheriff’s Office: Woman steals merchandise from Walmart
A woman was arrested last week after she stole merchandise from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Amber L. Harris, 34 of Cortlandville, had “passed all points of sale” prior to stealing merchandise...
