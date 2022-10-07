Read full article on original website
WAFF
One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash
Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.
WLBT
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller) of Laurel was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and charged with one count of murder around noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
1 killed in Limestone County house fire
Multiple crews, including the Limestone County Coroner, responded to a house fire in Athens Monday afternoon.
22 dogs removed from home in north Alabama
22 dogs were seized from a home in Tuscumbia on Friday morning.
WAAY-TV
Florence animal shelter struggling after mass rescue from Center Star
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services has had to go into overdrive after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office rescued over 60 animals last Thursday. 68 animals are now at the shelter, which was already lacking space, due to the amount of animals currently there. Cheryl Jones, the director of animal services at the...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
Lauderdale Florence Animal Services needs your help
The Lauderdale County Sherriff's Office seized 68 dogs in an animal cruelty case this week. Shelter officials say they do not have enough room for the animals.
WLBT
Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
Casey White won’t face death penalty in murder-for-hire case
Casey White will not face the death penalty if he is convicted of killing Connie Ridgeway seven years ago in her north Alabama home. “We will not be seeking the death penalty,” said Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County District Attorney, at a court hearing today in downtown Florence. Connolly...
Decatur Fire & Rescue working to put out “woods” fire behind Kroger
Decatur Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a working "woods" fire behind the Krogers on Beltline road. The Alabama Forestry Commission is on scene assisting.
WAAY-TV
14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting
The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
WAFF
Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death
Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
wtva.com
Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Casey White; Connie Ridgeway trial delayed
State prosecutors announced in court Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty against Casey White for the death of Connie Ridgeway or Vicky White. Casey White on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment hearing in Lauderdale County on Vicky White's death. White does not face the death penalty in this case because it is a felony murder, not a capital murder, charge.
WAFF
Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
WAFF
Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Lauderdale Animal Services is calling for help as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office prepares to seize dozens of dogs from a property in the Center Star area. Investigator Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies served a search warrant at...
One injured after shooting in Trinity
Police are investigating after a shooting Monday morning in Trinity.
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon. A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
WTOK-TV
Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Water, sewage and garbage bills are going up in the city of Meridian. The issue surfaced at the Lauderdale County Council of Governments meeting Monday. The city said there are no certain reasons for the increases other than prices for everyday goods and services are rising as...
UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after police say woman found dead in Mississippi house. She may have been dead for about 6 months
Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman and charged her with murder after another woman was found dead in a Mississippi house last week. Officials say the woman may who was found dead Wednesday had been dead for at least six months, maybe as much as a year. WJTV News in...
Two arrested for murder after body found in Mississippi house engulfed in flames
Two men have been arrested for murder after human remains were found in a Mississippi house engulfed in flames. The Tishomingo Sheriff’s Office reports that on October 3, 2022, in the early morning hours, Tishomingo County 911 received several calls reporting a possible fire in the area of Hill Road in Tishomingo.
