ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

One dead, officer flown to hospital in Tuscumbia crash

Casey White pleads not guilty to felony murder charge. White will be in court for the first time since he was recaptured earlier this year. The bill would allow more veterans with a combat-related disability to receive full retirement, and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WLBT

Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller) of Laurel was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and charged with one count of murder around noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
LAUREL, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Mississippi State
Mississippi Pets & Animals
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
City
Tuscumbia, AL
County
Lauderdale County, MS
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Mississippi Government
Alabama State
Alabama Pets & Animals
Tuscumbia, AL
Government
City
Florence, MS
City
Decatur, MS
Lauderdale County, MS
Government
WAAY-TV

Florence animal shelter struggling after mass rescue from Center Star

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services has had to go into overdrive after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office rescued over 60 animals last Thursday. 68 animals are now at the shelter, which was already lacking space, due to the amount of animals currently there. Cheryl Jones, the director of animal services at the...
FLORENCE, AL
WLBT

Miss. teen gives birth in bathroom, abandons newborn in woods

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) - A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the woods of Macon, Mississippi. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came...
MACON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Tuscumbia Police
AL.com

Casey White won’t face death penalty in murder-for-hire case

Casey White will not face the death penalty if he is convicted of killing Connie Ridgeway seven years ago in her north Alabama home. “We will not be seeking the death penalty,” said Chris Connolly, the Lauderdale County District Attorney, at a court hearing today in downtown Florence. Connolly...
FLORENCE, AL
WAAY-TV

14-year-old dead; 4 juveniles charged after Decatur robbery, shooting

The Decatur Police Department has released new details in a shooting they say claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy. Detectives determined a 14-year-old boy was asked by three male acquaintances, two 14-year-olds and one 13-year-old, to meet them at 21st Ave. SE in an attempt to rob him. Police...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Judge denies youthful offender status in Red Bay infant death

Multiple agencies on scene of structure fire in Harvest. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. AL-SEN. Tommy Tuberville speech reactions from state leaders. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Updated: 5 hours ago. Parents speak out after shooting of 14-year-old Huntsville man arrested for stabbing. Updated: 5...
RED BAY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
wtva.com

Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against Casey White; Connie Ridgeway trial delayed

State prosecutors announced in court Tuesday they will not seek the death penalty against Casey White for the death of Connie Ridgeway or Vicky White. Casey White on Tuesday entered a not guilty plea during the arraignment hearing in Lauderdale County on Vicky White's death. White does not face the death penalty in this case because it is a felony murder, not a capital murder, charge.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WAFF

Nearly 100 dogs rescued in Lauderdale County and Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Over the past two days, authorities in Lauderdale County and Colbert County have seized around 90 dogs from the same owner. On Friday morning the Tuscumbia Police Department and Colbert County Animal Control rescued 22 dogs from a home on Decatur Street. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and Florence Lauderdale Animal Services have been working since Thursday to rescue almost 70 from a property in the Center Star area.
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Animal shelter calls for help as sheriff’s office prepares to seize dozens of dogs

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Florence Lauderdale Animal Services is calling for help as the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office prepares to seize dozens of dogs from a property in the Center Star area. Investigator Matt Burbank with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies served a search warrant at...
WTOK-TV

Utility bills on the rise in the city of Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Water, sewage and garbage bills are going up in the city of Meridian. The issue surfaced at the Lauderdale County Council of Governments meeting Monday. The city said there are no certain reasons for the increases other than prices for everyday goods and services are rising as...
MERIDIAN, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy