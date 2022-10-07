ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Additional suspect arrested in murder of family in California

By Jack Birle
 4 days ago

A second suspect accused of helping Jesus Manuel Salgado in kidnapping and murdering a California family of four has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Alberto Salgado was arrested and booked into the county jail for the alleged crimes of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, per the sheriff's office. He is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado.

Jesus Salgado is suspected of kidnapping and murdering a family of four who went missing Monday. The dead family members include an 8-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle. He was arrested Thursday evening.

The family was found dead Wednesday evening, and Jesus Salgado was identified as a suspect based on video surveillance.

"Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping, and they are, in fact, deceased," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke on Wednesday. "There are no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident. There’s a special place in hell for this guy."

A joint investigation into the kidnapping and murders is currently ongoing with the FBI and California Justice Department.

The Associated Press

California man charged in family’s kidnapping, slaying

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
KMPH.com

Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
