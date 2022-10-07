Additional suspect arrested in murder of family in California

A second suspect accused of helping Jesus Manuel Salgado in kidnapping and murdering a California family of four has been arrested, according to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

Alberto Salgado was arrested and booked into the county jail for the alleged crimes of criminal conspiracy, accessory, and destroying evidence, per the sheriff's office. He is the brother of Jesus Manuel Salgado.

MISSING CALIFORNIA FAMILY OF FOUR FOUND DEAD AFTER BEING ABDUCTED AT GUNPOINT



Jesus Salgado is suspected of kidnapping and murdering a family of four who went missing Monday. The dead family members include an 8-month-old baby, her parents, and her uncle. He was arrested Thursday evening.

The family was found dead Wednesday evening, and Jesus Salgado was identified as a suspect based on video surveillance.

"Tonight, our worst fears have been confirmed. We found the four people from the kidnapping, and they are, in fact, deceased," said Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke on Wednesday. "There are no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident. There’s a special place in hell for this guy."

A joint investigation into the kidnapping and murders is currently ongoing with the FBI and California Justice Department.