MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of service workers at the University of Minnesota voted Monday to authorize a strike, meaning they could walk off the job as early as Oct. 22. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 320, voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize the strike after months of negotiations with the University of Minnesota, a news release from the workers' union said. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO