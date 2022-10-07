ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie, MN

Charges: Mother abducted daughter to prevent vaccinations

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mother is wanted and a 9-year-old girl remains missing after Brooklyn Center police say the mother abducted her child to prevent the girl from being vaccinated. A warrant filed Monday charges 47-year-old Deanna Konz with violating a court order and depriving parental rights...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Boy shot in Minneapolis: Man sentenced to 5 years in prison

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man who left his gun on a windowsill, within reach of a 2-year-old boy, has been sentenced to five years in prison after the boy was shot in the face on March 14. Kendall Hampton, 37, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months (five...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Family remembers slain son on even of Monarch nightclub shooting trial

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A trial is scheduled to get underway this week in Hennepin County District Court in connection to last year’s deadly mass shooting outside Monarch nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. Authorities reported two were killed and eight others injured in a barrage of gunfire shortly after the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Columbia Heights city councilmember asked to resign by council

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Columbia Heights city council voted unanimously to censure fellow council member KT Jacobs Monday evening, after Jacobs was accused of racial discrimination. Jacobs’ colleagues stripped her of the ability to serve on commissions or boards, before also requesting that she resign. Jacobs declined...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
Activists set up homeless encampment at Minneapolis City Hall

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Advocates for the homeless have set up a tent encampment outside of Minneapolis City Hall after the city cleared out two encampments in the city over the past couple of weeks. Last weekend, city workers cleared out the encampment along Bloomington Avenue and, this past Thursday,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Graduating with Paw-nors: Service dogs to help people with disabilities

HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - With paws and circumstance, more than 30 service dogs stepped across the stage at Hopkins High School on Saturday afternoon, officially graduating from training and into their forever homes with their new companions. It was a long overdue graduation ceremony for Helping Paws, a local...
HOPKINS, MN
1,500 University of Minnesota workers vote to go on strike

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of service workers at the University of Minnesota voted Monday to authorize a strike, meaning they could walk off the job as early as Oct. 22. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 320, voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize the strike after months of negotiations with the University of Minnesota, a news release from the workers' union said. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships

The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
ROSEMOUNT, MN
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ski-U-Mah vs Roll Tide: Gophers football adds Alabama to 2032, 2033 schedules

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2032, and will play at Alabama in 2033. The Gophers announced the addition to the upcoming football schedules on Tuesday, noting the Gophers will host Alabama on Sept. 18, 2032. Minnesota will travel to Alabama for a game in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2033.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Gophers challenge at Illinois Saturday? Contain Chase Brown

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is back from its bye week, traveling to Illinois on Saturday with the salt of a 20-10 Homecoming loss to Purdue still fresh. Without Mo Ibrahim, the Gophers ran for just 1.8 yards per carry against the Boilermakers. They dropped a touchdown...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

