Charges: Mother abducted daughter to prevent vaccinations
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mother is wanted and a 9-year-old girl remains missing after Brooklyn Center police say the mother abducted her child to prevent the girl from being vaccinated. A warrant filed Monday charges 47-year-old Deanna Konz with violating a court order and depriving parental rights...
Motorcyclist injured, passenger killed in collision with a deer in Dakota county
DAKOTA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Dakota County Sheriff's Office say a woman died when the motorcycle she was riding on hit a deer. According to the Sheriff's Office, a man was driving a motorcycle with a female passenger when they hit a deer around 7:06 p.m. near Ravenna Trail and Polk Avenue in Ravenna Township.
Boy shot in Minneapolis: Man sentenced to 5 years in prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man who left his gun on a windowsill, within reach of a 2-year-old boy, has been sentenced to five years in prison after the boy was shot in the face on March 14. Kendall Hampton, 37, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 months (five...
Volunteer journalists fill gap after Eden Prairie local news paper shut down
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After the Eden Prairie newspaper’s run of 46 years came to an end in 2020, a group of journalists decided something needed to be done to keep voters in the south-metro informed. Now, ahead of the Nov. election, they’ve released their work by sending voter...
Roseville officer shot in face during neighborhood shootout awarded for bravery
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Roseville, Minnesota police officer who was shot last April, when a gunman opened fire in a quiet neighborhood near Lake Owasso, was honored for his heroism this weekend. Officer Ryan Duxbury survived his injuries as he was shot while responding to the shots fired...
Family remembers slain son on even of Monarch nightclub shooting trial
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A trial is scheduled to get underway this week in Hennepin County District Court in connection to last year’s deadly mass shooting outside Monarch nightclub in downtown Minneapolis. Authorities reported two were killed and eight others injured in a barrage of gunfire shortly after the...
Man who claimed vandals targeted him for Trump flag pleads guilty to fraud
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Brooklyn Center man who claimed vandals spray painted "Biden 2020" on his mortgage and torched his camper due to a Trump 2020 flag has pleaded guilty to fraud for faking the incident. Thirty-year-old Denis Molla was charged in the case after the fire...
Prosecutors dismiss charges in dubious gas station torture case in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have dismissed charges in an alleged kidnapping and torture case in Minneapolis after the accuser apparently lied about at least some of the circumstances of the incident. Charges have been dropped against Desmond Graham after he was arrested in March for what was originally a...
Columbia Heights city councilmember asked to resign by council
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Columbia Heights city council voted unanimously to censure fellow council member KT Jacobs Monday evening, after Jacobs was accused of racial discrimination. Jacobs’ colleagues stripped her of the ability to serve on commissions or boards, before also requesting that she resign. Jacobs declined...
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting
Advocates for the homeless call out Minneapolis councilmembers during chaotic meeting. A committee of the Minneapolis City Council got an earful Tuesday from the homeless community and advocates who insist the city’s policy of clearing encampments is inhumane, and that local government is not doing enough to provide basic, low-barrier housing for all.
Activists set up homeless encampment at Minneapolis City Hall
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Advocates for the homeless have set up a tent encampment outside of Minneapolis City Hall after the city cleared out two encampments in the city over the past couple of weeks. Last weekend, city workers cleared out the encampment along Bloomington Avenue and, this past Thursday,...
Graduating with Paw-nors: Service dogs to help people with disabilities
HOPKINS, Minn. (FOX 9) - With paws and circumstance, more than 30 service dogs stepped across the stage at Hopkins High School on Saturday afternoon, officially graduating from training and into their forever homes with their new companions. It was a long overdue graduation ceremony for Helping Paws, a local...
1,500 University of Minnesota workers vote to go on strike
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A group of service workers at the University of Minnesota voted Monday to authorize a strike, meaning they could walk off the job as early as Oct. 22. The workers, represented by Teamsters Local 320, voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize the strike after months of negotiations with the University of Minnesota, a news release from the workers' union said. They're the employees who prepare the food, keep the dorms clean and maintain the lab animals.
U.S. Bank Stadium hosts marching band championships
The 2022 Youth In Music championship Saturday consisted of 34 schools competing from 5 states to be crowned the champions of the upper midwest. Minnesota State Championship Winners are Class A Hastings, Class AA Lakeville South, Class AAA Irondale and Class AAAA Rosemount. The Youth In Music Grand Championship winner is Rosemount!
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
Ski-U-Mah vs Roll Tide: Gophers football adds Alabama to 2032, 2033 schedules
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The University of Minnesota football team will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2032, and will play at Alabama in 2033. The Gophers announced the addition to the upcoming football schedules on Tuesday, noting the Gophers will host Alabama on Sept. 18, 2032. Minnesota will travel to Alabama for a game in Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2033.
Gophers challenge at Illinois Saturday? Contain Chase Brown
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota football team is back from its bye week, traveling to Illinois on Saturday with the salt of a 20-10 Homecoming loss to Purdue still fresh. Without Mo Ibrahim, the Gophers ran for just 1.8 yards per carry against the Boilermakers. They dropped a touchdown...
