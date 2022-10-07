Read full article on original website
Mysuncoast.com
SMH to reopen North Port ER Wednesday
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced plans to reopen emergency services at North Port/. The goal is to have the North Port Emergency Room back up and running Wednesday morning. SMH will reopen its North Port ER, as well as outpatient radiology, laboratory and rehab services on its North Port campus at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
11th Named storm of the season forms in the SW Gulf
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A new tropical storm, the newly named Tropical Storm Karl, has formed in the SW Gulf of Mexico and is expected to stay there for the next several days. It will eventually move into Mexico as high pressure builds to the north of the storm and pushes it into eastern Mexico. This system has winds of 40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. It is moving to the NW at 6 mph and expected to stall and then move toward the west after Thursday.
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Put Triangle Ranch Underwater
When Elizabeth Moore bought Triangle Ranch back in 2016, she built it with a 100-year flood plan in mind. She had Josh Wynne Construction put the Cracker cottages on pillars in preparation for those once-a-century storms when the Myakka River overflows. But Hurricane Ian was extraordinary. The water got so high that it lapped up against the front door of the raised homes.
Mysuncoast.com
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
usf.edu
A Sarasota County hospital is dealing with a surge in patients after Ian. But help has arrived
Hurricane Ian continues to strain Florida's healthcare system more than a week after the storm tore through the state. Some hospitals are still closed after flooding and high winds damaged their buildings. Others struggled to operate without running water. The disruption forced nearby facilities to pick up the slack, like...
Mysuncoast.com
Prescribed burns scheduled along Myakka River
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District will be conducting prescribed burns through December at Myakka River-Deer Prairie Creek Preserve and the Schewe Tract in Sarasota County, it was announced Monday. Setting prescribed fires in controlled settings can reduce the risk of wildfires burning out of control.
WATCH: Planes flipped, buildings damaged at Florida airport after Hurricane Ian
The mark of Hurricane Ian's devastation can still be clearly seen in Florida as communities continue to collect and clean up debris left behind by the storm.
Deputy In Florida Won’t Let Hurricane Ian Devastation Break His Spirit Or Dance Moves
We have all seen the devastating images that have come out of Lee County, and all over the state of Florida, following the landfall of Hurricane Ian. “We are devastated. Our hearts go out to every resident who is impacted. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office
Mysuncoast.com
North Port ends its curfew effective immediately
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port has ended its curfew, put in place by officials to protect property and people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. With the exception of commuters going to work or other emergency travel, the curfew was enforced from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Sections of Price Boulevard in North Port remains shut down following extensive damage from Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - Several parts of Price Boulevard in North Port still remain closed, despite being the city’s busiest East to West corridor. Sections of the road have crumbled and so have some of the bridge crossings. It’s all thanks to Hurricane Ian with 19 inches of rain from the storm causing extensive damage to four different areas of the road.
4M gallons of wastewater released into stream after backup generator failed during Hurricane Ian
Four million gallons of wastewater was released into a Manatee stream, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Sniff, sniff, parts 1 and 2
Citizen assist: A resident contacted police to report his personal watercraft had come loose during Hurricane Ian and was drifting in Sarasota Bay. The officer told the resident the town’s policy prevents police from towing drifting boats back to their owners. The resident acknowledged that and said he wanted to check first before engaging the services of a commercial towing company that could charge several hundred dollars. The officer also said the bay was full of debris from the storm, making navigation even more tricky.
Longboat Observer
Police search underway near Riverview High School
This story is breaking and will be updated and more news becomes available. Sarasota County Schools Police, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota Police are responding to a report of a suspicious call at Riverview High School in unincorporated Sarasota County. According to the Sarasota Police, law enforcement...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
getnews.info
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures Amplifies the Reasons for Installing Accordion Shutters.
Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures is a top-rated company providing outdoor protection solutions. In a recent update, the team outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters. Port Charlotte, FL – In a website post, Harper’s Hurricane Protection and Screen Enclosures outlined the reasons for installing accordion shutters....
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
fox35orlando.com
More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools
TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
Mysuncoast.com
A dry Tuesday, but more widespread rain Wednesday and Thursday!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday thunderstorms were widely scattered, giving only 0.02 inches to SRQ, 0.06 inches in south Sarasota. But Lakewood Ranch came in with 1.15 inches on the east side, 2.44 inches on the west side. We get a break from rain Tuesday, with more of a summertime...
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly motorcycle crash in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 132, Lee County. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene according to the FHP. This is an ongoing story; more information will be added.
