Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet Brings Peace to Tampa Hospice patientMedia TVTampa, FL
How Floridians Can Get a Free Ticket to Busch Gardens Based on the Performance of the Tampa Bay BuccaneersL. CaneTampa, FL
St. Petersburg Offers Shelter For Hurricane VictimsBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in FloridaKristen WaltersClearwater, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 97
Percentages: FG .440, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 17-40, .425 (Maxey 3-5, Thybulle 3-5, House Jr. 2-2, Harden 2-4, Tucker 2-4, Harris 2-7, Foster Jr. 1-1, Joe 1-2, Niang 1-4, Champagnie 0-1, Melton 0-1, Korkmaz 0-2, Milton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Reed 3, Brown Jr.,...
NBA・
Porterville Recorder
New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians in ALDS Game 1
Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Porterville Recorder
Beane still believes Oakland ballpark project will succeed
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Billy Beane still firmly believes the Athletics will secure a new ballpark in Oakland, and he plans to stick around to see it through. Beane, the club's longtime executive vice president of baseball operations, said Monday he plans to be with the A's for as long as they want him. The Boston Red Sox and New York Mets have expressed interest in Beane over recent years but he has committed himself to the small-budget A's despite the challenges of financial restraints and an inability to keep star players once they're due big pay raises.
Porterville Recorder
Guardians pitcher Sandlin done for postseason with injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians will be missing one of the reliable arms in their bullpen against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series. Right-hander Nick Sandlin's postseason is over after he suffered a shoulder strain while pitching in Cleveland's Game 2 win over Tampa Bay to sweep the wild-card series.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Porterville Recorder
Miami 118, Houston 110
HOUSTON (110) Martin Jr. 5-9 0-0 13, Tate 1-1 0-0 2, Sengun 1-5 0-0 2, Green 7-18 6-6 25, Porter Jr. 7-13 4-6 21, Eason 8-11 0-1 17, Garuba 2-2 0-1 4, Fernando 2-4 0-0 4, Marjanovic 0-0 0-0 0, Christopher 4-11 0-0 10, Hudgins 0-1 0-0 0, Mathews 3-11 0-0 8, Washington Jr. 1-5 2-3 4. Totals 41-91 12-17 110.
Porterville Recorder
Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
Porterville Recorder
No more interim: Rob Thomson to remain Phillies manager
ATLANTA (AP) — After guiding the Philadelphia Phillies to their first playoff berth in more than a decade, manager Rob Thomson had the interim removed from his title Monday. Thomson had to sit through a news conference to discuss his new two-year contract to remain as Phillies manager through 2024.
Porterville Recorder
This Date in Baseball-Beckett throws complete game in NLCS
1916 — The Boston Red Sox won the World Series in five games with a 4-1 victory over the Brooklyn Dodgers. Ernie Shore pitched a three-hitter for Boston. 1920 — Cleveland’s Stan Coveleski won his third game in the World Series as the Indians beat the Brooklyn Dodgers 3-0 and won the championship, five games to two.
MLB・
RELATED PEOPLE
Porterville Recorder
MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison
PHI Wheeler(R)110-00.006-31.856-43.541-0 ATL Wright(R)4:35p303021-53.1913-22.868-33.6424-6 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLB・
Porterville Recorder
Rays disappointed, not discouraged by early postseason exit
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Four straight playoffs berths, a World Series appearance and ample reasons to believe the future could be even brighter. Despite back-to-back early postseason exits, the Tampa Bay Rays remain confident they’re built for long-term success, and that their persistence and commitment to developing young talent will be rewarded with a championship. Eventually.
Porterville Recorder
Houston 8, Seattle 7
DP_Seattle 1, Houston 1. LOB_Seattle 4, Houston 5. 2B_Rodríguez (1), France (1), Alvarez (1). 3B_Rodríguez (1). HR_Crawford (1), Suárez (1), Gurriel (1), Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Gilbert51-353325. Brash H,12-300000. D.Castillo110000. Muñoz132202. Sewald H,12-312201. Ray L,0-1 BS,0-1011100. Houston. Verlander4106613. Abreu12-310003. Javier11-311102. Brown110000. Montero W,1-0100000. Ray...
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Transactions
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Strider on a six-year contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with manager Rob Thompson on a two-year contract. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded LB Deion Jones and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder
MLS Glance
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Cincinnati at New York, 12 p.m. Nashville at LA Galaxy, 3 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 3 p.m. Orlando City at CF Montréal, 8 p.m. Monday, October 17. Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m. Minnesota at...
MLS・
Porterville Recorder
Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic 'Redeem Team'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film's...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 107, Phoenix 105
PHOENIX (105) Bridges 5-10 1-1 14, Craig 1-4 0-0 3, Ayton 9-12 1-3 19, Booker 5-17 8-8 20, Paul 1-4 3-3 6, Wainright 1-3 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 2-3 4-4 8, Landale 4-10 1-2 10, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Lee 3-5 2-3 10, Okogie 1-4 1-2 3, Washington Jr. 3-10 2-2 10. Totals 35-82 23-28 105.
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Sports In Brief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach’s tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on a seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract. The Panthers fell to 1-4 on Sunday with a home loss to San Francisco.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Porterville Recorder
Orlando's young roster now includes young star Banchero
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic gathered for their first meeting of training camp last month and the theme of coach Jamahl Mosley’s talk was accountability. A bit later, Mosley was running a couple minutes behind schedule for an interview session with some reporters. That’s when point guard Cole Anthony good-naturedly pointed to his watch, proving that the Magic are indeed listening to what Mosley is preaching.
Porterville Recorder
Washington 116, Charlotte 107
WASHINGTON (116) Gill 3-5 1-2 7, Kuzma 5-10 2-2 15, Porzingis 5-10 7-7 20, Barton 4-10 0-1 10, Morris 0-8 0-0 0, Hachimura 6-12 3-4 15, Carey Jr. 3-5 1-3 7, Gafford 7-9 0-0 14, Davis 2-4 0-0 4, Dotson 1-1 0-0 2, Goodwin 3-8 0-0 7, Jackson 2-3 0-0 5, Wright 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 45-93 14-19 116.
Porterville Recorder
Kansas City 30, Las Vegas 29
Las Vegas71309—29 Kansas City010146—30 Las_Adams 58 pass from Carr (Carlson kick), 8:37. Las_Jacobs 1 run (Carlson kick), 14:03. KC_Kelce 1 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 4:40. Las_FG Carlson 50, :17. KC_FG Wright 59, :00. Third Quarter. KC_Kelce 4 pass from Mahomes (Wright kick), 9:29. KC_Kelce 8 pass from...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History: Man O War defeats Sir Barton
1920 — In the final race of his career, 3-year-old Man O War defeats 1919 Triple Crown winner Sir Barton in a match race, the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup. Sent off at odds of 1-20, Man o War wins by seven lengths for his 14th consecutive victory. 1940 —...
Comments / 0