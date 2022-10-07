‘Interview With the Vampire’ Debut and ‘Walking Dead’ Final Season Return Drive AMC+ to Record-High Viewership, Subscriber Acquisition (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
BET+ Sets 2022 Original Holiday Movie Slate Featuring Ne-Yo, Serayah, Romeo Miller and More Across 10 Titles (EXCLUSIVE)
After debuting eight new original holiday movies in 2021, BET+ is getting even more into the seasonal spirit this year with 10 more titles rolling out beginning Nov. 3, Variety has learned exclusively. The 2022 slate features films starring Ne-Yo, Sereyah, Romeo Miller, LeToya Luckett and LaLa Milan, as well...
Cara Delevingne Heads to Mipcom in Cannes for Fremantle
Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.”. Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show.
The Daily 10-11-22 Inside the shocking rise and fall of an SF reality show
San Francisco isn’t exactly synonymous with reality TV. Season three of "The Real World" may still be the city’s most lauded attempt and it premiered nearly 30 years ago. One thing the City by the Bay is notorious for, though, is its real estate. But when Bravo decided to bring its successful franchise of "Million Dollar Listing" to the Bay Area, it didn’t matter that the homes were gorgeous, it fizzled after just one season. And no one really knows why. Or at least, no one can agree on why. • Blink-182 release crude video announcing Bay Area reunion concert
