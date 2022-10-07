Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Hulu raises its subscription prices today
Subscribers with the Disney bundle are safe for now since Hulu isn’t raising the price just yet. However, the bundled plan with ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu with ads will see a price hike later in the year. The bundle is increasing from $13.99 per month to $14.99 per month. Thankfully, the Disney bundle with ad-free Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ will stay the same at $19.99 per month.
Digital Trends
The Best Prime Early Access iPad Deals for 2022
The Prime Early Access sale is a two-day event that officially starts in just a few hours. That means if you’re keen to buy yourself a new iPad, you’re in the right place. Thanks to previous Prime Day iPad deals being pretty special, we’re counting on the Prime Early Access sale to offer everything you could need at an excellent price.
New iPhone Feature Having Unexpected/Unwanted Results
The iPhone is always coming out with some new and upgraded features. We all know that person who always has to get the newest and latest edition of whatever the technology is. Sometimes I think some of this technology gets out of hand...and isn't as well thought out as it probably should be. But, who would have thought that this would happen?
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
Digital Trends
Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now
Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
9to5Mac
How to add custom icons and Contacts to your new iOS 16 Lock Screen
Do you remember when you could make your iPhone Home Screen aesthetic with iOS 14? With iOS 16 finally out there, now you can take your Lock Screen to the next level with more customization than ever. To help you with that, a developer created two specific apps that will...
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
CNET
Prime Day Deals Under $25: Shop Amazon's Best Affordable Deals Now
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year is here, bringing with it hundreds of thousands of deals. While we're tracking all of the biggest and best deals in our October Prime Day live blog, there are a lot of smaller deals to be found, too. Whether you're looking for some deal inspiration during this fall's Prime Early Access Sale event, you aim to make the most of a limited budget or you just want to save on some everyday essentials, we've got you covered.
Iconic Bay Area radio station KGO officially jumps in the sports gambling toilet
The new station touts itself as "The Bay's Best Bet on Sports."
Business Insider
30 products that are at their lowest price ever during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. For the first time ever, Amazon is holding a Prime Day sale in October. Much like Prime Day, Prime Early Access is a two-day sale with exclusive deals for Prime members including all-time low prices for some of our favorite items.
techunwrapped.com
This Samsung Smart TV reaches its minimum today on Amazon
Autumn is here and that means that we spend more time at home, enjoying the home and, why not say it, consuming content on our TV. We get hooked on new series that have just started, we watch new premiere movies on Netflix, HBO Max… and to do so, nothing better than having a good SmartTVdon’t you think? Like for example the one that is now on sale on Amazon: a Samsung QLED 4K of this same 2022 that has been put to your minimal price. What are you waiting for to hunt her down?
9to5Mac
Hands-on: Overlook Weather is a beautiful and simple free app with delightful UI and widgets
A new weather app recently launched with a dynamic diorama UI that offers a simple and wonderful experience. Notably, Overlook Weather features fantastic Home and Lock Screen widgets, is free with no ads and no in-app purchases, and doesn’t collect any user data. Read on for a closer look at this sharp weather app.
CNET
How to Scrub Your iPhone to Free Up Storage
Consider all those photos, GIFs, group chats, games and music libraries taking up space on your iPhone. It has likely become a storage hub for much more than just basic text messages. But that also means it can be easy to run out of space. Even though Apple increased the iPhone's default storage from to 128GB for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, that might not be enough for everyone.
SFGate
Cara Delevingne Heads to Mipcom in Cannes for Fremantle
Model and actor Cara Delevingne is heading to Cannes for next week’s Mipcom market, where she’ll be promoting her BBC and Hulu documentary series “Planet Sex.”. Produced by her production banner Milkshake Productions, “Planet Sex” sees Delevingne approach questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways. She also shares her own personal experiences in the show.
Amazon deal – get 2 Nintendo Switch games for £20 today
A similar great offer is now running at Smyths Toys with Mario, Rayman, Assassin's Creed and more
Amazon Prime Day 2 home and kitchen deals: Best offers on Ring, Ninja and Shark products
For the first time, Amazon has chosen to host two of its Prime Day shopping bonanzas in 2022, and we couldn’t be more excited.The 48-hour October event – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway, offering you the perfect opportunity to snap up a discount across tech, laptops, TVs, household essentials, and more.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogThe Prime Day sale event also serves as a great time to pick up cheap homewares and kitchen appliances, with everything from air fryers and mattresses to cordless vacuums and coffee machines being reduced.Better still,...
Cult of Mac
iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale
A month after its announcement, the iPhone 14 Plus finally goes on sale in over 30 markets today. The ‘Plus’ model is the newest addition to Apple’s iPhone lineup. With a starting price tag of $899, the iPhone 14 Plus is $100 more expensive than the iPhone 14. But for that additional money, you get a bigger 6.7-inch display and longer battery life.
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
