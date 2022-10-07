Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library Ready to Celebrate Halloween
The following article was submitted by Lisa Devins-Horohoe, a Teen Associate at the Manitowoc Public Library, and Susie Menk, a Youth Services Librarian. Manitowoc Public Library’s Trunk or Treat event is almost here! It’s an early-evening of fun and sharing, giggles and laughter, family-friendly excitement and loads of treats! So, grab your costume and get ready to come down to the Library for a night to remember.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Old Wisconsin Sausage has variety of snack bites, sticks and sausage
At Old Wisconsin Sausage, their passion for making the best tasting sausage goes hand-in-hand with their love of the great outdoors – The result is sausage that's packed with protein and ready for adventure. Brian Kramp is at their Weeden Creek Plant in Sheboygan seeing how they package their hardwood smoked meat.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Fox Valley trick-or-treat times 2022
APPLETON — Halloween 2022 is right around the corner, so it’s time to plan your costume and get ready with treats before you get tricked.
seehafernews.com
October Fish and Game Meeting Agenda Announced
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish and Game will hold its next meeting this Wednesday evening at Lincoln Park Cabin #1. The meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m., continuing a long-standing relationship with the City of Manitowoc and that facility. The guest speaker is scheduled to be Kenia Link, the...
pleasantviewrealty.com
1123 Alcott Avenue Howards Grove WI
Kitchen Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Beverage Refrigerator, Bar Stools, Garage Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Window Treatments, Owned Water Conditioning System, Pool and All Related Equipment, Built-in Racking and Cabinets, Lower Garage Benches, TV Mounts, Attached Retractable Hose Reels, LL Bar Stools, Gazebo, Outdoor Play Set, Dehumidifiers. For more photos and...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Sunday Brunch at Mavens on Main in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – This week Mavens on Main, 243 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI rolled out the Dream Team announcement as owner/chef Staci Nielsen combines forces with legendary pastry chef Derek Van Alstyne. Today Mavens on Main welcomes you to try its new Sunday Brunch. “We will...
Two Rivers, October 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Foundry 45 is your dream-come-true venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine
Washington County, WI – Foundry 45, 9480 Hwy 45, Kewaskum, is a sophisticated, industrial-chic venue in the heart of the Kettle Moraine. You will find a beautiful outdoor terrace, as well as indoor and outdoor lounge seating areas for weddings, corporate gatherings, special occasions, and so much more. The...
seehafernews.com
Pirates Ships Showdown Headlines Local Volleyball Slate
A late season showdown in Girls High School Volleyball tonight. The Manitowoc Lincoln Ships travel to Bay Port to meet the Pirates. The two teams share first place in the FRCC at 7-and-0 with 2 conference matches remaining. Elsewhere, Sheboygan North visits Notre Dame and Pulaski is at Sheboygan South.
seehafernews.com
Local Writer to Read her Book at Upcoming Manitowoc Public Library Family Activity Night
The following article was submitted by Alyssa Schmidt, an author who will be reading her latest book at the Manitowoc Public Library. In Fourth Grade, I dreamed of doing two things with my life: teaching and writing. After college, I started teaching and eventually split my career between teaching and working in the non-profit sector. After I had my son, Matthew, I left my job to be a stay-at-home-mom. Becoming an author had become a distant dream.
seehafernews.com
Improper Disposal of Smoking Materials Blamed for Weekend House Fire in Green Bay
A home in Green Bay caught fire over the weekend. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of 5th Street just after 8:00 Sunday morning. When they arrived, firefighters noted smoke and flames visible on the exterior of the...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton elementary school closed Tuesday due to nearby water main break
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton elementary school will be closed Tuesday due to a water main break in the city, according to the Appleton Area School District. Highlands/Odyssey Elementary School, located at 2037 N Elinor Street, will be closed for the entire day. The district says staff should not...
WBAY Green Bay
Neenah family fighting son’s brain cancer loses home to grease fire
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah family already dealing with a medical crisis is dealt another blow, losing their home to a fire. Investigators say unattended cooking led to a grease fire at their house in Neenah Monday night. At about 8:30, Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800-block of Cecil Street.
seehafernews.com
MPSD Personnel Committee to Gather This Evening
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Personnel Committee is slated to gather this evening. The group will be in the Board Room in the District Office on Lundberg Drive at 5:00 p.m. where they will start by getting updates on Human Resources-related topics. They will also plan for future meetings...
seehafernews.com
This Week is Fire Prevention Week, What You Should Remember
That is this year’s campaign theme for the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, which started yesterday (October 9th). The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department encourages all residents to embrace that theme. Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes or less to...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Improper disposal of smoking material’ in bathroom causes fire to Green Bay home, roughly $10k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) quickly put out a fire around 8 a.m. Sunday morning after ‘improper disposal of smoking materials’ allegedly caused the fire. According to a release, the GBMFD was dispatched to a home on 5th Street on...
WBAY Green Bay
Barbeque grill outside Appleton home causes house fire
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -A house fire early Monday morning, in Appleton caused more than $100,000 in damage. It happened on E. Wentworth Lane. It was just after 1 a.m. when fire crews were called to the home on the north side of Appleton. Everyone in the house was able to escape, as flames burned up the back side of the home. While the fire department was able to quickly put out the flames, on the outside of the home, crews realized they had more work to do.
wearegreenbay.com
Herrling Clark Law Firm: What to do if you hit a deer
(WFRV) – It’s the time of year for active deer and collisions with motor vehicles. Herrling Clark Attorney and Firm Partner, Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some simple tips to keep in mind that can lessen the chance of serious injury if a deer dashes out in front of your vehicle, and if an injury does occur, what steps should be taken.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Kaukauna restaurant set to reopen after remodeling
KAUKAUNA — Mena’s Place breakfast and Mexican restaurant in Kaukauna, which has been closed for about a month for remodeling is set to reopen. The restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. is set to reopen from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, according to owner Shaila Lopez.
Three Wisconsin lottery tickets worth $1 million or more sold in the span of a week
WISCONSIN, USA — The odds of winning a $1 million in the lottery are pretty slim. But apparently, those odds are a little bit better if you're buying tickets in Wisconsin. In the span of one week, from Sept. 27 through Oct. 4, three winning lottery tickets of $1 million or more were sold in cities around the state.
