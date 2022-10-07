ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Miami

MLB Rumors: D-Backs Hoping for Madison Bumgarner Trade in 2023 Season

Report: D-backs hope to trade MadBum during 2023 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Madison Bumgarner's time with the Arizona Diamondbacks could be short-lived. Signing a five-year, $85-million contract with the D-backs prior to the 2020 season, Bumgarner could be on his way out next season. USA Today's Bob...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Miami

Mike Shildt, Bruce Bochy, Joe Girardi Lead White Sox Manager Rumors

Three candidates emerge in White Sox manager rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One week ago, Tony La Russa announced his stepping down from the White Sox managerial position because of his ongoing health condition. Already, there are rumored names leading the charge for who La Russa's successor will...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Miami

Colorado Avalanche Unveil 14-Karat White Gold 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Ring

Avalanche unveil 14-karat white gold 2022 Stanley Cup ring originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Colorado brought the chills with its 2022 Stanley Cup championship ring. The Avalanche unveiled their new 14-karat white gold ring to honor their 4-2 series win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in June:. Players, coaching...
DENVER, CO
NBC Miami

Tom Brady Penalty Raises Eyebrows; Ref Defends Call

Tom Brady penalty raises eyebrows; ref defends call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One call, good or bad, can alter the outcome of any game. And that's exactly what happened when the Atlanta Falcons visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Week 5 contest on Sunday afternoon. Falcons defensive...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Five Top Targets Ahead of 2022 NFL Trade Deadline

Five top targets ahead of 2022 NFL trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. There is still a long way to go in the NFL season, but it’s time for teams to make some moves. Contenders have begun looking at ways to bolster their rosters, while struggling teams...
NFL

