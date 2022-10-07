Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Los Angeles
Here's How to Avoid Buying a Flood-Damaged Car Following Hurricane Ian
There are already an estimated 400,000 cars being driven today that are damaged from past flooding. Floodwaters can destroy electronics, lubricants and mechanical systems in vehicles, problems that aren't apparent now but can show up down the road. Be sure to research the car's history, as well as search for...
NBC Los Angeles
Inflation Expectations Ease, While Spending Outlook Tumbles, Fed Consumer Survey Shows
Consumers expect the inflation rate a year from now to be 5.4%, the lowest number in a year and a decline from 5.75% in August, according to a New York Fed survey. Respondents also indicated that they see household spending growth of 6%. That's the lowest level since January and the biggest one-month decline ever.
NBC Los Angeles
Honda's New $4.4 Billion EV Battery Plant Will Be Built in Ohio
Honda Motor and LG Energy Solution on Tuesday said a new multibillion-dollar plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles will be located in Ohio. The battery plant is expected to cost $3.5 billion, with overall investment by the unnamed joint venture eventually reaching $4.4 billion, the companies said. Construction of...
NBC Los Angeles
American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season
American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Los Angeles
UK Bond Market Moves Are Dramatic — and Confusing. And Analysts Think It Could Get Worse
LONDON — U.K. bonds sold off again this week, pushing yields to their highest level since before the Bank of England's historic intervention to avert a pension fund collapse late last month. Monday's sharpest moves were concentrated in the index-linked gilt market — illiquid bonds where payouts to bondholders...
Comments / 0