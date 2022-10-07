ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How to Avoid Buying a Flood-Damaged Car Following Hurricane Ian

There are already an estimated 400,000 cars being driven today that are damaged from past flooding. Floodwaters can destroy electronics, lubricants and mechanical systems in vehicles, problems that aren't apparent now but can show up down the road. Be sure to research the car's history, as well as search for...
Honda's New $4.4 Billion EV Battery Plant Will Be Built in Ohio

Honda Motor and LG Energy Solution on Tuesday said a new multibillion-dollar plant to produce batteries for electric vehicles will be located in Ohio. The battery plant is expected to cost $3.5 billion, with overall investment by the unnamed joint venture eventually reaching $4.4 billion, the companies said. Construction of...
American Airlines Raises Revenue Forecast After Strong Summer Travel Season

American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came in better than it previously expected. The brighter forecast points to higher fares making up for a jump in expenses. American is set to report quarterly results on Oct. 20. American Airlines said Tuesday that its third-quarter sales likely came...
