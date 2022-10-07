Read full article on original website
Body of missing California woman Jolissa Fuentes found after 2-month search
Fuentes was last seen at 4:00 a.m. on August 7 as she was driving away from an am/pm store at an Arco gas station in Selma, California.
Dry October about to turn wetter in Chicago
It’s been dry this October in Chicago with just 05.” on the books so far at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare Airport. Actually, rainfall has been spotty and sparse in the Chicago area since mid-September, with the city’s last significant rainfalls of 1.45 inches coming on September 11, followed by 0.44 inches on September 18. Significant rain should occur early this week as showers/t-storms develop ahead of a cold front.
Autumn weather gaining traction—But history tells us plenty of warm days still likely
Autumn is gradually making inroads in the Chicago area. The leaves are changing color and beginning to fall and much of the area has just experienced the season’s first frost and freeze. However, history tells us that warms days are not totally in the rear-view mirror and the city can expect several more days of 70-degrees or higher, beginning as soon as soon as tomorrow and/or Tuesday.
