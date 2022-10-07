ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

Dry October about to turn wetter in Chicago

It’s been dry this October in Chicago with just 05.” on the books so far at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare Airport. Actually, rainfall has been spotty and sparse in the Chicago area since mid-September, with the city’s last significant rainfalls of 1.45 inches coming on September 11, followed by 0.44 inches on September 18. Significant rain should occur early this week as showers/t-storms develop ahead of a cold front.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Autumn weather gaining traction—But history tells us plenty of warm days still likely

Autumn is gradually making inroads in the Chicago area. The leaves are changing color and beginning to fall and much of the area has just experienced the season’s first frost and freeze. However, history tells us that warms days are not totally in the rear-view mirror and the city can expect several more days of 70-degrees or higher, beginning as soon as soon as tomorrow and/or Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy