Lompoc, CA

Lompoc Record

38th annual Santa Barbara Vintners Fest yields thousands of eager attendees

Hundreds of visitors poured onto the historic grounds at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang to uncork a variety of tasting opportunities provided by more than 50 area vintners celebrating Santa Barbara wine country's 38th annual Vintners Festival. This year's event represented a return to pre-COVID days reminiscent of...
SOLVANG, CA
Lompoc Record

Federal agency finds no significant impact from Central Coast offshore leasing activities

A review of potential impacts from offshore wind energy leasing activities in the Morro Bay Wind Energy Area found no significant environmental impacts, the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management announced this week. The final environmental assessment considered potential impacts of issuing leases for floating wind generation turbines within the...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

Suspect named in Saturday morning murder in Santa Ynez

Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect and vehicle in a Santa Ynez homicide that took place early Saturday morning, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said. About 3:55 a.m., deputies were sent to an address in the 1000 block of...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Lompoc Record

Santa Maria Fairpark hosts inaugural Tamale Festival

Hundreds turned out for the inaugural Tamale Festival held Sunday at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Patrons were treated to various tamale vendors and musical performances for a day of food and fun at the fairgrounds in the heart of Santa Maria. A tamal is a traditional dish made of masa,...
SANTA MARIA, CA

