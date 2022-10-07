ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The war in Ukraine may keep Russia's new Su-75 stealth fighter jet out of the air

The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at building a fifth-generation fighter for export. But the war in Ukraine has isolated Moscow internationally and raised doubts about Russian hardware. Those issues may steer even Russia's traditional defense partners toward other fighter options. The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at an export...
Reuters

Greg Hands appointed as UK junior trade minister

Oct 9 (Reuters) - British lawmaker Greg Hands was appointed minister of state for trade, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Sunday. “An honour and a great privilege to be in His Majesty’s Government,” Hands said in a tweet following his appointment.
The Associated Press

monday.com Expands Its Asia Pacific and Japan Presence with Local Tokyo Team and Channel Partner Growth

TOKYO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006091/en/ The monday.com team. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info

Endodontic Consumables Market Size, Share, Key Players, Latest Insights, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

The Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to reach US$ 755.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Endodontic Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the endodontic consumables market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
TechCrunch

Foodology’s cloud kitchen concept gains foothold across Latin America

One of those was Foodology, a Colombia-based cloud kitchen and virtual restaurant company, co-founded by Daniela Izquierdo and Juan Guillermo Azuero in 2019. Unlike other kitchen groups that bring in existing restaurants, Foodology specializes in creating brands from scratch, then operating and scaling them quickly to profitability. They do this by collecting data on geography and what consumers like and then creating original dishes with delivery.
getnews.info

NACOS Partners with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to Train 100,000+ Nigerian Computing Students

LAGOS, NG, Oct 10, 2022 – NACOS has partnered with Domineum Blockchain Solutions to train 100,000+ Nigerian computing students on disruptive and emerging technologies. The Nigeria Association of Computing Students (NACOS), the umbrella body for students studying Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering, Telecommunications Engineering, Cyber Security, and all other IT-related disciplines in all Higher Institutions of learning in Nigeria, and Domineum BlockChain Solutions, a Distributed Ledger Technology Company providing Blockchain-as-a-service solutions, with Headquarters in London, U.K., will develop and train 100,000+ Nigeria Computing Students in emerging and disruptive technologies.
BBC

Defiant Taiwan's identity is moving away from China

Taiwan today is marking "Double Ten" or 10 October, the self-ruled island's national day. The annual celebration is especially significant this year - tensions with Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its territory are at an all-time high; and China's leader Xi Jinping, who has been particularly vocal about "re-unification", is set to get a third term at a historic Communist Party meeting next week.
