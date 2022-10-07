TOKYO & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, has expanded its global presence into Japan with an office in Marunouchi, Tokyo. The company celebrated this milestone with a press event at the Andaz Tokyo, that included presentations by Dean Swan, monday.com Regional Vice President Asia Pacific & Japan, and Koji Watanabe, monday.com Japan Country Manager. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006091/en/ The monday.com team. (Photo: Business Wire)

WORLD ・ 6 HOURS AGO