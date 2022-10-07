ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Dodgers Announce NLDS Roster With A Few Surprises

After six days of rest, the best team in baseball is ready to begin their postseason journey back to the World Series as the Los Angeles Dodgers face off with their division rival the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. The dominant Dodgers shattered the franchise record for wins with 111,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2022-23 NHL Season Predictions: Picks for Stanley Cup, Divisions, Awards

2022-23 NHL season predictions for Stanley Cup, divisions, awards originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022-23 NHL season begins in earnest Tuesday night with the New York Rangers hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Los Angeles Kings hosting the Vegas Golden Knights. Most of the league starts up...
NHL
Dodgers Hold Off Padres in Game 1 of NLDS 5-3 to Take 1-0 Series lead

Is it 100 years of history? Is it proximity? Is it a mutual hatred of each other's respective teams?. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres certainly don't have a storied rivalry that goes back decades, but the feud between the two Southern California franchises is both intense and furious as a lion snatching at meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lions' Saivion Smith Leaves Game Vs. Patriots in Ambulance

Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against...
DETROIT, MI
Tom Brady Penalty Raises Eyebrows; Ref Defends Call

Tom Brady penalty raises eyebrows; ref defends call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One call, good or bad, can alter the outcome of any game. And that's exactly what happened when the Atlanta Falcons visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their Week 5 contest on Sunday afternoon. Falcons defensive...
TAMPA, FL
Man Shoved by Davante Adams in Kansas City Files Police Report

Report: Man shoved by Davante Adams files police report originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Davante Adams was seen shoving a man to the ground following the Las Vegas Raiders’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, and that man is taking matters a step further.
KANSAS CITY, MO
What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 6?

What NFL teams have a bye in Week 6? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much needed break.
NFL

