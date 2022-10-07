ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fact check: Video shows Rand Paul talking COVID-19 and Trump, not Nancy Pelosi and treason

By Kate S. Petersen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11DwUf_0iQOQzJw00

The claim: Video shows Rand Paul presenting evidence that Nancy Pelosi committed treason

Some social media users are sharing a video they claim shows Sen. Rand Paul presenting evidence that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi committed treason.

"SHE'S GUILTY OF TREASON! Rand Paul UNLEASHES Evidence on Nancy Pelosi During EPIC SPEECH," reads the caption of an Oct. 4 Facebook post that features the video.

The video was viewed more than 64,000 times in two days.

But the caption is wrong. The video does not show Paul, R-Kentucky, presenting evidence that Pelosi committed treason, nor does he mention Pelosi at all.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook user who shared the post for comment.

Paul does not mention Pelosi in the video

The video in the social media post is composed of three clips.

In the first, Paul is shown expressing his support for then-President Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention. The second shows Paul discussing U.S. COVID-19 policies and vaccination rates in October 2021.

The Kentucky senator does not mention Pelosi or treason in either clip.

The third clip shows Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan questioning Google CEO Sundar Pichai in 2020. Paul is not featured in the clip.

The claim was previously debunked by Reuters.

Our rating: False

Based on our research, we rate FALSE the claim that a video shows Paul presenting evidence that Pelosi committed treason. Paul makes no mention of Pelosi in the video.

Our fact-check sources:

  • Reuters, Oct. 6, Fact Check-Video does not show Rand Paul ‘unleashing evidence’ on Pelosi
  • YouTube, Aug. 25, 2020, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) full remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention
  • YouTube, Oct. 7, 2021, Senator Paul Addresses National Debt Crisis During Senate Floor Speech Part 2 - October 7, 2021
  • C-SPAN, July 29, 2020, User Clip: Ranking Member Jim Jordan Questions Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Comments / 27

Gary Moore
1d ago

This is the demon that have been creating viruses just to watch dogs or suffer and now you think people are different This man is a monster he should be put down like a Is a rabid dog

Reply
2
Butterfly
4d ago

Well I'm sure the delusional Trump sheep believed it.

Reply(9)
41
Comments / 0

