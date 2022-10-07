Friday's Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reassigned RHPs Carlos Vargas, Aaron Civale, Hunter Gaddis, Cody Morris and Xzavion Curry, C Bryan Lavastida, SSs Jose Tena, Brayan Rocchio and Richie Paladios, OF George Valera and 3Bs Nolan Jones and Jhonkensy Noel to the minor leagues.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned 3B Drew Ellis, RHPs Juan Then and Chris Flexen, OFs Derek Hill, Alberto Rodriguez and Kyle Lewis, LHPs Marco Gonzalez, Justus Sheffield, Brennan Bernardino and Ryan Borucki and 1B Evan White to the minor leagues.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reassigned RHPs Jimmy Yacabonis, Luis Patino, J.T. Chargois and Yonny Chirinos, LHP Josh Fleming, 3B Josh Lowe, OFs Bligh Madras, Roman Quinn and Luke Raley and C Rene Pinto to the minor leagues.

TORONTO BLUEJAYS — Reassigned SSs Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Leo Jimenez and Otto Lopez, RHPs Julian Merryweather, Trent Thornton, Casey Lawrence, Hagen Danner and Thomas Hatch, LHPs Matt Gage and Anthony Kay and CF Bradley Zimmer to the minor leagues.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Reassigned RHPs Bryce Montes de Oca, Trevor Williams, Yoan Lopez, Taijuan Walker Jose Butto, Tommy Hunter, Carlos Carrasco and Stephen Nogosek, SSs Ronny Mauricio and Mark Vientos, OFs Tyler Naquin and Khalil Lee, 1Bs Dominic Smith and Darin Ruf and 3B Brett Baty to the minor leagues.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reassigned RHPs Nick Nelson, Francisco Morales, Sam Coonrod, Tayler Scott and Vinny Nittoli, C Rafael Marchan, 1B Darick Hall, LHPs Brad Hand, Michael Plassmeyer and Cristopher Sanchez, OF Jhailyn Ortiz and SS Dalton Guthrie to the minor leagues.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reassigned RHPs Freddy Pacheco, Chris Stratton, Jake Woodford, James Naile, Kodi Whitney and Jake Walsh, LHPs Matthew Liberatore and Genesis Cabrera, C Ivan Herrera and 2B Kramer Robertson to the minor leagues.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reassigned LHPs Jose Castillo, Ryan Weathers, Ray Kerr and Jay Groome, RHPs Nabil Crismatt, Efrain Contreras, Reiss Knehr, Mike Clevinger, Craig Stammen, Angel Felipe and Michel Baez, SS Matthew Batten, C Brett Sullivan and 2B Eguy Rosario to the minor leagues.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Christopher Hinton to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Albert Wilson. Promoted LB Blake Martinez from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed LB Landon Collins to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed D MacKenzie Weegar to an eight-year contract extension.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Released C Tyler Pitlick from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.

DALLAS STARS — Placed G Anton Khudobin on waivers.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned Fs Trenton Bliss, Cedric Lacroix, Joel L'Esperance, Tyler Spezia, Kirill Tyutyayev and Drew Worrad, DBrian Lashoff and G John Lethemon to Grand Rapids (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Placed RW Steven Fogarty on waivers.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned Fs Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen and Aarne Talvitie, Ds Nikita Okhotiuk and Reilly Walsh and Gs Nico Daws and Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). Placed F Brian Pinho and Andreas Johnsson on waivers.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed G Troy Grosenick and D Kevin Connaughton on waivers.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned D Nick Perbix to Syracuse (AHL). Released LW Pierre-Cedric Labrie from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Re-signed G Djordje Petrovic to a three-year contract extension.

COLLEGE

MINN.-CROOKSTON — Named Nick Meseck head volleyball coach and Bret Cariveau assistant volleyball coach.

